AIG: Icahn Has The Right Stuff

The big worry these days is that has shares of Carl Icahn activist target American International General (NYSE:AIG) has gotten ahead of itself. Shares are up 25% over the last six months, now trading at 80% of book value and now at highs since the financial crisis. Carl Icahn made AIG one of its largest holdings in 2015, on the prospect that he could break the company into three parts - helping juice returns and lower regulatory costs. However, that hasn't come to fruition, just yet. Instead, AIG is getting a big boost from rising rates. The promise of higher rates has been a boon for insurers, who will (finally) collect more money on its sizable investment portfolio. With that, is there more to come for AIG and its property and casualty business or has the market gotten ahead of itself (baking in the expected higher rates)?

That said, a key positive that AIG has going for it, despite the discrepancies between Icahn and CEO Peter Hancock of how to unlock value, is that it is still open to strategic alternatives - ways to spin off and restructure to bring its valuation more in line with peers. The likes of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) trade at over 130% of book value.

AIG is one of the largest insurers in the world, so it's hard to find ways to grow. However, rising rates are a 'natural' catalyst that can help push shares higher. That is, if shareholders continue to overlook the decline in AIG's consumer business and rise in catastrophic losses. The buybacks have helped with this as well. But with shares at these highs, buybacks aren't as advantageous.

The cost cuts, nonetheless, are still doing well. The company has spent a lot of money on restructuring and plans to save upwards of $500 million annually, not to mention operating efficiencies. However, the worry is that the easy restructuring is done, including the sale of its United Guaranty Corp., Ascot Underwriting and NSM Insurance stakes, as well as selling Latin American and Turkey operations. Ultimately, it'll be the breakup that unlocks the long-term value at AIG. However, the company believes a breakup would lead to higher costs.

The numbers (earnings and such) are looking up, with growth thanks to operating efficiencies. For now, it's enough to keep investors happy as the share price rises. This will also keep Icahn at bay. It'll likely take a stalling in the share price before Icahn decides to put push his breakup agenda. In the meantime, AIG could continue to move higher thanks to higher rates. Right now, the stock appears to have a proverbial floor under it thanks to Icahn's presence - there to keep Hancock in check. The market will likely overlook AIG's recent streak of weakness in AIG's consumer businesses and may well push shares higher. However, I don't believe Icahn will be sticking around for the long-term given the rise in shares and his inability to get a breakup done sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.