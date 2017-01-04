Bellatrix Exploration: Future Increasingly Tied To Natural Gas Prices

Oil and condensate makes up less than 10% of its estimated 2017 production and around 24% of its estimated revenue.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) has now nearly eliminated its bank debt and has reduced its overall debt to a bit over $400 million CAD (a bit over $300 million USD) after its latest asset sale. It appears capable of delivering single-digit production growth at strip prices, but faces the challenge of fairly weak natural gas prices after 2017. I think that Bellatrix may have some upside from sub $1 USD per share, but probably needs an upward shift in natural gas futures to be able to get to the mid-$1 range and above. Bellatrix is set to release its 2017 plans soon, so I may revise my expectations depending on the information.

Please note that while Bellatrix primarily reports in Canadian dollars, this article uses US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Primarily A Natural Gas Company

Bellatrix is primarily a natural gas company, with approximately 76% of its estimated 2017 production coming from natural gas. In addition, NGLs make up the majority of its non-natural gas production, so oil and condensate is under 10% of its estimated 2017 production and accounts for around 24% of its estimated 2017 revenue. While the OPEC agreement does help Bellatrix, its future is mostly tied to natural gas prices, which look good for 2017 and early 2018, but have a mixed outlook beyond then.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bellatrix Exploration

One thing that I'd note about Bellatrix's sensitivity analysis is that the change of US$1/bbl refers to its realized price for oil, condensate and NGLs combined. Oil and condensate represents around 35% of Bellatrix's combined oil, condensate and NGLs production, and Bellatrix's realized price for that 35% should move in concert with WTI.

However, around 65% of Bellatrix's combined oil, condensate and NGLs production is NGLs, which typically fetch a much lower price than oil and generally would only move a fraction (perhaps 20% to 25%) of what oil moves in absolute dollar terms. A $1 USD increase in WTI might lead to a $0.20 to $0.25 USD increase in the realized price for Bellatrix's NGLs.

What this means is that a $1 USD increase in WTI oil prices probably results in around a $1.8 million CAD ($1.4 million USD) increase in Bellatrix's annualized funds flow from operations (using Q3 2016 production levels as in the table above). Using expected YE 2016 production levels would probably reduce the impact of a $1 USD increase in WTI oil price on Bellatrix's annualized funds flow from operations to around $1.35 million CAD ($1 million USD).

Bellatrix's 2017 Results

I've attempted to model what Bellatrix's 2017 results could look like with current strip prices. At 30,000 BOEPD in production, Bellatrix could deliver roughly $193 million USD in revenue, while its hedges appear close to neutral value at current prices. Natural gas is estimated to make up 76% of Bellatrix's production, up somewhat from current levels due to the divestiture of assets with primarily liquids production, and Bellatrix's focus on developing its Spirit River asset.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 919,800 $49.50 $46 NGLs (Barrels) 1,708,200 $12.00 $20 Natural Gas [Mcf] 49,932,000 $2.55 $127 Total Revenue $193 Click to enlarge

I've estimated 2017 production costs at around $7.15 CAD ($5.50 USD) per BOE as Bellatrix's costs should fall due to the divestiture of higher cost assets, plus its focus on increasing the lower cost Spirit River production (with Spirit River production costs estimated by Bellatrix at $4.50 CAD or $3.46 USD per BOE). Assuming that around $55 million in capital expenditures will maintain Bellatrix's production at 30,000 BOEPD, this results in Bellatrix's cash expenditures being estimated at $179 million USD.

$ Million Production $60 Transportation $8 Royalties $15 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $26 Maintenance CapEx $55 Total Expenses $179 Click to enlarge

Bellatrix would therefore have around $14 million in positive cash flow in 2017 at current strip prices if it wants to maintain production levels. It could also aim to match capital expenditures to cash flow. In that case, Bellatrix should be able to deliver mid-to-high single digits production growth in 2017, with the potential for double-digit exit rate growth.

Bellatrix's Break-Even Point

A challenge for Bellatrix is that natural gas prices are currently fairly strong for 2017, but are lower beyond 2017. Bellatrix appears to have a company break-even point currently of around $55 WTI oil and $2.75 CAD per Mcf AECO, which corresponds to approximately $2.90 USD Henry Hub pricing. Natural gas prices are above that point for 2017 and 2018, but futures are currently at around that level or slightly below for 2019 and 2020.

I've included a graph showing AECO futures in $CAD per GJ. The AECO price per Mcf would be 1.055x that of its price in GJ.

Click to enlarge

Source: Gas Alberta

Bellatrix's break-even point will probably move a bit lower over time since its Spirit River economics appear better than the company's production as a whole. Thus, at current strip prices, Bellatrix may still be able to generate single digits production growth beyond 2017 at strip prices depending on factors such as its Spirit River results and its corporate decline rate.

Valuing Bellatrix

Bellatrix has significantly reduced its debt and expects to have approximately $312 million USD in remaining debt principal at the end of 2016. It may be able to grow production by the mid-to-high single digits in both 2017 and 2018 at strip prices, resulting in 2018 EBITDA of around $90 million to $95 million USD at strip prices. At an EV to EBITDA multiple of 6x to 7x its 2018 EBITDA, this would make Bellatrix worth approximately $1.00 USD to $1.38 USD per share. Perhaps Bellatrix should generally trade towards the higher end of this range since it still owns a 25% share of the Alder Flats Plant, which adds a bit of value above its oil and gas assets.

Conclusion

Bellatrix has mostly eliminated its bank debt and reduced its overall debt to a fairly manageable level now. It appears able to have roughly single-digit production growth at strip prices, although it faces the challenge of declining natural gas futures prices beyond 2017. Bellatrix may have some upside from its current price if it is able to grow production modestly, but more significant advances will require an upward shift in the natural gas futures curve. Significant upward moves in long-term natural gas prices may prove challenging due to production starting to grow again for most producers.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.