Richard Zeits Positions For 2017, Part 1: Oil Starting An Upcycle

It would sound like a broken record at this point to say the energy sector had an interesting year in 2016, but that does not make it less true. Dropping to a new bottom in February, oil managed to recover through much of the year, and the decision by OPEC to cut production seemed to be a game-changer.

But it's never easy to predict where the market will go, and oil is no different in this respect. As part of our positioning for 2017 series, SA PRO editor John Leonard asked Richard Zeits, one of the preeminent analysts on oil and gas on Seeking Alpha and author of Zeits OIL ANALYTICS, a few questions by email to see what he is focused on as the calendar turns. The conversation ended up splitting into two sections that we've posted separately; this part analyzes the macro situation, while part 2 is more focused on the M&A market in oil and gas.

John Leonard: Oil has doubled from the lows earlier this year but is still down by half from 2014 - where do you see oil going from here? What factors might provide a ceiling/floor?

Richard Zeits: Personally, I am a believer that the OPEC supply pact will be effective. I would argue, however, that the advertised 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day in combined production cuts is not a meaningful figure. The impact on supply is likely to be a very different amount, but still quite material, as I have discussed in my posts for OIL ANALYTIC subscribers.

The global oil market has been roughly balanced over the last several months. Therefore, a GCC-sponsored supply reduction should lead to a tightening. That said, Brent is already trading at ~$60 per barrel for the second half of 2017, indicating that expectations discounted in the price are quite high.

Rebalancing the market in 2017 is not a slam dunk. The oil industry is already in upcycle, whereas the global overstock in crude remains close to the high water mark and will take some time to dissipate. As a result, continued improvement in oil prices depends strongly on the GCC's resolve to tighten supply. While an increase in oil prices to, let's say, $80 per barrel in 2017 is conceivable, it would take very strong political will on GCC's part to materialize. My optimism for oil prices in 2017 is somewhat more measured. That said, the $60 per barrel mark in Brent can be just a few trading sessions away and the $70 per barrel level is very reachable, simply based on the commodity's historical volatility metrics.

JL: Your read on the OPEC process last year was quite accurate. What are your thoughts on the eventual listing of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO)?

RZ: There are many conceptual questions that appear open. Currently, Saudi Arabia enjoys full sovereign control of Aramco. Public ownership, the way it is institutionalized in Western capital markets, implies significant relinquishment of control, with the majority owners subjecting themselves to certain rules.

Is Saudi Arabia prepared to submit the asset - which remains foundational to the nation's economy, societal order and sovereignty - to effective outside control?

If not, will international investors be willing to pay an adequate price for shares with poorly defined ownership rights and rules of engagement?

There are certainly precedents of investable entities - such as Russia's Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), for example - where rules of the game are vastly different from what is customary in the West (there are no rules sometimes). Valuations are discounted accordingly and investors typically understand that a total loss of investment is a real possibility.

Without Saudi Arabia taking a strategic course towards broad integration with the Western world - and unambiguously declaring it - a public listing appears to be a poor fit for Aramco. Is the IPO possible nonetheless? Certainly, should there be a strong desire by Saudi Arabia's leadership.

JL: One of the ways U.S. E&P companies have managed to survive this long with such low prices is by demanding cost savings from service providers - how much farther can this trend go and what are the ramifications of it stopping/reversing?

RZ: Supply chain re-inflation is inevitable, in my view, and will likely become visible already in the second quarter of this year in the U.S. market, with well costs increasing by as much as 10% from the current low levels. Pressure pumping services and proppants will lead with the price increases.

As a result, the economic breakeven oil price for North American producers will begin inching higher. On the other hand, producers in the Middle East, where supply chain pricing is less variable throughout the cycle, will see little change.

While service price re-inflation will be a factor impacting margins, it will have little impact on the shape of the cyclical recovery in the U.S., in my view.

I should also note that the giant price concessions by oilfield service providers were just one of the sources of shale oil's ability to survive through very challenging times. The industry has continuously evolved its extraction technology and has achieved extraordinary progress in reducing its cost of supply, in addition to the lower supply chain pricing. The U.S. shale oil industry looks very different in 2017 than it did at the peak of the previous oil cycle in mid-2014. It drills much better wells and has a much wider (and expanding) core footprint.

JL: What are some of the mistakes you see investors make in the energy space?

RZ: In oil, I have noticed that the investment discussion is often heavily U.S.- and shale oil-centric. At the same time, there appears to be a general lack of focus (and, seemingly, understanding) on the much larger supply components, the Middle East and mature fields. As a result, it appears at times that an adequate macro thesis is essentially missing from the investment process.

In natural gas, attention appears to be excessively focused on the near-term (12 months) price expectation for Henry Hub, whereas regional price dynamics and the industry's longer-term cost structure appear to be overlooked at times. This is surprising, given that a typical natural gas producer owns reserves in the ground that will take decades to develop and will be producing, possibly, into the next century.

Overall, the cyclical nature of the Energy industry appears to be underestimated. Judging by trading patterns, investor sentiment seems to be dominated by near-term commodity prices. Which does, in fact, create opportunities for contrarian investors with strong convictions and longer term investment horizons. It is no surprise that some of the best returns in 2016 were made by buying energy stocks at the time when oil prices were in the $20-$30s per barrel and Henry Hub was trading below $2/MMBtu, even recognizing that some companies filed for Chapter 11.

JL: What is your favorite area going into 2017 - E&P, pipelines, services, refining/marketing, etc.? What's your highest conviction long or short idea?

RZ: On the operational side, there are many exciting themes to focus on.

Well results in the Delaware Basin have been an important positive surprise that will likely evolve to the Basin establishing itself as an equal rival to the Midland Basin. This is in fact the biggest unfolding development for the U.S. shale oil industry. Among frontier areas, the PRB Basin has significant and underestimated promise.

Strong requirements for new infrastructure in emerging producing areas will create differentiated opportunities in the Midstream space.

Some better established areas, such as mature conventional fields and core areas in the Bakken, appear to offer relative value and strong upside optionality in the event an upcycle in oil proves viable.

Some of the themes have obviously been discovered by the market. Many stock valuations reflect very high expectations. That said, Oil and Gas is an opportunity-rich space that moves very fast and offers new opportunities every day.

In 2017, Zeits Energy Analytics is shifting its focus. Our priority will be differentiated, actionable ideas which we will try to develop for OIL ANALYTICS subscribers, in addition to maintaining a solid foundation of macro and industry analysis.

