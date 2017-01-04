Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

We expect -68 Bcf draw in the storage report for the week ended 12/30. A storage draw of -68 Bcf would lower US natural gas storage from 3.367 Tcf to 3.299 Tcf. Relatively speaking, the 12/30 week's storage report will be bearish. Last year saw storage draw down -117 Bcf and the five-year average saw a draw of -111 Bcf. Storage deficit relative to the average is expected to tighten in this week's report.

Looking ahead to the week ending 1/6, current bearish heating demand we are seeing across the US will tighten storage deficit relative to the five-year average even further. Storage estimates have been volatile in nature as a 5% change in HDD forecast could materially change storage draw estimates. Volatility in the natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) today exhibited what a bearish revision in HDDs could do to prices.

Moving on to fundamentals, LNG flow demand hit a new high of 1.66 Bcf/d with Mexico gas exports remaining solid around 4.1 Bcf/d. Heating demand is slowly recovering from the bearish warm temperatures we saw across the US during Christmas, and current demand is above 90 Bcf/d.

US natural gas production went back below 71 Bcf/d as natural gas producers prepare for the polar vortex later this week. Heating demand is expected to pick up when the polar vortex hits during the week ending 1/13, and lower US gas production will help draw storage further.

Canadian gas imports remain around 5 Bcf/d as the recent widening in AECO basis differential incentivizes traders to bring in more Canadian gas. Canadian gas storage is currently 84.2% full with another 27 Bcf draw for the week ended 12/23. Canadian gas storage is still above the five-year average by 47.7 Bcf.

Overall, market participants should expect a relatively bearish storage report this Thursday. We expect EIA to report a storage draw figure around -68 Bcf.

If you are interested in getting our natural gas storage projections four weeks in advance, you can sign up here.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.