Richard Zeits Positions For 2017, Part 2: Oil M&A Likely To Accelerate As Oil Recovers

While bankruptcy selling will continue, companies divesting non-core properties is likely to be a bigger source of M&A opportunities this year.

Permian Basin, Anadarko Basin and the Marcellus should continue to see high volume of M&A transactions in 2017.

Digging past the headlines can help investors identify favorable and unfavorable deals for stocks in the oil and gas space, especially when reviewing upstream deals.

At the turn of each year, we check in with some of our top authors to hear their views on the market, as a chance for reflection. Richard Zeits, one of SA's top oil and gas analysts, answered a few questions from SA PRO editor John Leonard about where the sector might be going. Part 1 focused on the macro outlook for oil, while this section takes a look at M&A prospects in the sector.

John Leonard: You do a lot of in-depth M&A analysis in the energy space - can you walk us through how you evaluate a deal?

Richard Zeits: Indeed, it is difficult to be effective in the analysis of the Energy industry, particularly the Upstream sector, without a granular understanding of what is going on the M&A market. 2016 was marked by a remarkable number of asset transactions in the E&P space and the momentum is likely to extend into 2017.

In-depth M&A analyses can be an effective intelligence tool. I should note that the overwhelming majority of transactions in the E&P space are friendly deals, where the seller "opens up" to the acquirer, offering massive amounts of private data. Based on this data, the buyer is able to perform extensive analysis of the asset, from developing geological models and reviewing vast volumes of petro-physical and operating data to running investment return scenarios.

Very little of this extensive and highly valuable work by the acquirer comes visible to the public eye. Announcement press releases are typically of little help explaining the asset being acquired. However, by applying some extra effort, one can try to figure out the buyer's motivation in the transaction and the nature of the properties' operational and financial upside, as perceived by the acquirer and reflected in the price.

By doing that, one can be lucky from time to time to develop an "edge" in identifying stocks that will be favorably (or unfavorably) impacted once the geologic reality or concept reflected in the transaction becomes more obvious to the market. This type of analysis is also invaluable in identifying likely future acquisition targets.

Understanding the asset is the foundational element in any detailed M&A review, the way we view it at Zeits Energy Analytics. To provide an illustration, we were intrigued by the metrics of the recent acquisition by Diamondback Offshore (NASDAQ:FANG) of Brigham Resources. Brigham is a private operator in the Delaware Basin, with acreage primarily in Pecos County, Texas. The interesting aspect of this acquisition is that the acreage is located "off the beaten path," in the play's extension southeast of the industry's activity epicenter.

Within two days following the announcement, we reviewed in detail every horizontal well producing on the acreage, approximately 40 in total. We looked at a variety of data, including target formation, well geometry, completion methods, mechanical problems encountered in certain wells, formation pressure, production history, etc. Shortly thereafter, we posted summary conclusions for OIL ANALYTICS subscribers.

In our data mining, we use a process and sources that often enables us to capture a significant body of operating data that is not available from commercial databases. This often requires "manual" data acquisition in certain categories. A thorough well-by-well review can be quite labor intensive and costly, but the reward is a better understanding of the asset and an edge in seeing operational nuances that can be quite important.

Intelligently processing and interpreting the data is perhaps the most important element of this evaluation process. Once the data is analyzed and understood, well performance can be extrapolated, to run a meaningful drilling economics analysis.

In 2017, we will increasingly share this type of in-depth analyses with OIL ANALYTICS subscribers.

It is equally important to put the analysis of the asset in the transaction's broader context. Is the acquirer paying primarily for the existing production and exploitation potential, with only token value attributed to the development upside? Or is the acquirer seeing massive promise in a formation that is in early stages of delineation?

Is the issuance of a significant amount of high-priced equity effectively subsidizing the purchase? Is the transaction an attempt to buy near-term cash flow at a low multiple to band-aid credit ratios? Does the price reflect weak field level price realizations? Is the auction competitive? Is the market environment favorable?

Once all the pieces of the puzzle come together, the analysis can provide multiple valuable insights, sometimes leading to interesting investment ideas.

JL: How different is your approach to analyzing M&A transactions in Oilfield Services?

RZ: The Oilfield Service space is significantly more concentrated as compared to the highly fragmented E&P sector. Technology, innovation, regional presence and customer relationships play a big role in this business. So the M&A analysis is a lot more strategic in nature and has to be applied to each specific business segment. Antitrust considerations are often important.

In the last two years, we have seen several spectacular transactions in the Oilfield Service space, including the acquisition by Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) of Cameron (NYSE:CAM), the (predictably unsuccessful) attempt by Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to acquire Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the (likely successful) acquisition of Baker Hughes by GE (NYSE:GE), and the controversial acquisition by Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) of Seventy Seven Energy (NYSEMKT:SSE), just to name a few. Zeits Energy Analytics has posted extensively on many of these situations on Seeking Alpha.

As the upcycle in oil accelerates and some oilfield service assets become "hot," additional M&A activity is likely in 2017.

JL: Continuing with the M&A theme, which companies do you see as being the most likely acquirers/targets going into 2017? Do you see distressed sales slowing down with the recovery in oil/gas prices?

RZ: In the E&P space, the M&A market has been dominated - in terms of aggregate dollar volume - by high-quality properties offered by non-distress sellers. A typical transaction is an exit by private equity, with the acquirer being a well-established publicly-traded E&P operator.

Over the last 3-4 years, private equity actively participated in the land grab in oil shales, funding a myriad of private entities and in aggregate accumulating vast acreage lease holdings. In most cases, however, private equity-backed entities are not equipped to operate properties in full field development mode, as it typically requires an extensive, operations-focused organization with significant headcounts, which is different from the organizational format in acreage accumulation mode.

Lease retention and full development also tend to be highly capital-intensive undertakings that often cannot deliver the type of return on investment that private equity funds target. In the transition to development, access to external capital becomes an important component of the business plan. It is no surprise that publicly-traded companies have been the most active buyers of resource-rich properties.

As public market investors have demonstrated strong - and I would argue, visionary - appetite for resource play risk, we have seen a tsunami of acreage divestitures by private equity-sponsored entities and private operators. The bulk of the transactions has taken place in the Permian Basin, Anadarko Basin and the Marcellus. The transaction pipeline of this type remains quite full. We expect a large number of additional deal announcements in the first half of 2017.

The second type of transactions is portfolio high-grading, with operators selling less desired properties to focus their activity on strategic priorities. In 2017, the divestiture market promises to be very active. Just to give some examples, we expect Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) to divest its large Eagle Ford asset in 2017, QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to divest its Pinedale operation, SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to sell its non-operated Eagle Ford properties, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to sell a number of asset packages across its portfolio. Two years ago, many of these assets would be considered top-tier.

Asset sales by bankruptcy estates or by companies on the verge of financial distress will continue to occur, but will represent a relatively small share of the M&A market, as they have in 2015-2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.