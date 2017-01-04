Can You Afford To Retire? Current And Future Portfolio Income

Being able to project overall portfolio income five years out might help to get a handle on projected future outgo and expenses.

What might that income look like a year from now?

Can you afford to retire? Do you know what your current portfolio income is?

Can You Really Afford To Retire?

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material.

Pressing The Dividend Growth Strategy Into Service To Do Battle With Inflation

Click to enlarge

Pretty confusing stuff, right? Luckily for us small investors, there's a better and easier way for us to combat inflation.

As a dividend growth investor, by definition, my strategy is tied to investing in stocks that consistently grow their income for me. Why am I so interested in this type of income growth? In a word, "inflation".

Many of today's younger investors are not as familiar and concerned about the inflation bogeyman as some of their older counterparts, like me. Some of us who have been around the block have memories of the hyper inflation of the 1970's-1980's seared into our brains.

Inflation of those times wasn't as bad as Weimar, Germany, when people had to bring a wheel barrow full of almost worthless currency to the bakery, just to buy a loaf of bread. But it was bad, nevertheless.

When we enter the retirement phase of our lives, we can't go to the boss and ask for a raise because the cost of gas, electricity, or food has gone up. There's no more boss. The only boss left is us. As the new boss, it is incumbent upon us to come up with strategies to whip inflation, all by ourselves.

Shortly, we'll examine some good stock candidates that can do the heavy lifting for us. They have proven track records of consistently growing their dividends that have kept us ahead of inflation

Click to enlarge

The inflation of Weimar, Germany was so bad that no one ever knew what the cost of anything would be, from one day to the next. The only thing that was certain was that everything would cost a lot more the next day. And the next day after that. Hyper inflation like this degrades the value of money until it is virtually worthless. Such hyper inflation is occurring on a large scale today in Venezuela and the country is well on the way to economic ruin.

Well, thanks to Paul Volcker, the Fed Chairman who oversaw the Federal Reserve Bank during our tumultuous times during the 1970's, the government finally succeeded in stopping inflation in its tracks. He raised interest rates to the sky, choked off the economy and inflation with it.

Though our government tells us it is now in the process of getting inflation off the mat, trying to bring it to a 2% level to help revive growth in the economy, most of us who pay the bills knows that inflation has been running way higher than they'd like us to believe. Keeping this fiction alive for over 20 years has kept workers in their place, believing they don't really need a raise in salary since prices haven't risen much.

It allows employers to continue the same fiction that their employees don't need a raise since a lack of inflation has kept the purchasing power of the wages they pay in force. This homeostatic condition is somewhat responsible for the lack of growth in wages and the fact that most workers today earn the same, or less than they did 20 years ago. This stagnation has made the current recovery one of the slowest since World War II.

In reality, the real rise in prices has been significantly higher than any wage increases. This has caught millions of workers and retirees in a vise, causing them to lose purchasing power for a very long time.

Low Historical Bond Rates Squeezed Investors Into Equities

A huge consequence of the Fed keeping interest rates low and in check since the Great Recession and financial crisis has been the migration of CD and bond investors to the equity markets. And that migration has been mostly to dividend paying stocks.

The investor who understands he needs to use his assets to generate income usually goes one step further. His analysis of his need for income, combined with ever-present inflation, leads inexorably to the conclusion that he needs to add stocks to his arsenal that are high quality, reliable, and have long histories of raising their dividends on a pretty predictable schedule. The near-retiree, retiree has to get his portfolio combat-ready.

If we can find such companies, then apply some fairly reliable metrics to them, we might have a fighting chance of choosing those companies that fit our criteria and be good candidates to pay our bills for us in retirement.

Tobacco Puffs Out Profits and Growing Dividends

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) is one of those names that keeps on chugging along, it seems, no matter the economic climate. Through thick and thin, federal lawsuits, state lawsuits and settlements with all of them, they've been able to not only survive, but thrive.

You say the number of smokers in the U.S. is decreasing? No problem. Their customer base is literally and figuratively addicted to its products. A fall-off in demand is perversely met with an increase in product prices. Only a company with such a sticky customer base can stand the basic law of supply and demand on its head.

Then, there are the e-cigs and vaping products the company has offered to expand its product line. This has succeeded in expanding sales to populations that might never have taken up smoking, as well as serving as a substitute "smoke" for those wishing to kick the tobacco habit.

Does the recent 9.5% dividend hike seem like a company in danger of slowing down its dividend growth?

Here's a look at how investors have been rewarded over the years by total return, both in stock price appreciation and growth of the dividend.

RAI, 10 years of price movement

Click to enlarge

This chart demonstrates the path that Reynold's stock traversed over the past 10 years.

Now, let's look at how the dividend, represented by the orange line, performed over the same time period.

RAI, 10 years of price/dividends movement

Click to enlarge

Notice that even while RAI's price got slashed in half during the financial crisis in 2008, the dividend remained intact, and resumed its steady upward climb, along with price, as the economy moved through the credit crisis and into recovery. The price increased from about the $7 per share level in March, 2009, to the $56 level we find ourselves out now. This 700% increase in share price was accompanied by an increase of the dividend from about $.18 quarterly to $.46 quarterly today. This represents a 156% increase in the dividend in a seven year period, when inflation was presumed to be running below 2% annually. This allowed RAI investors to laugh at inflation.

British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) has made an offer to acquire the remainder of RAI that it doesn't already own. It currently owns 42.2% of RAI. The offer, a combination of stock and cash, is on the order of about $56.50 per share which is around where the shares are currently trading.

British American has no presence in the U.S. By acquiring Reynolds, the company will be able to gain access to this market, plus Reynolds' lucrative cash stream and electronic devices. There are many synergies that bode well for the two companies to combine.

Many investors, including me, believe that BTI will need to come up with a higher price to satisfy current investors and get them on board to support the merger. A $66.00 per share price would not be out of the question and would represent an 18% premium to the current price.

RAI's current dividend of $1.84 represents a yield of 3.28% at current prices. BTI's dividend of $4.36 presents a yield somewhat higher, at 3.87%. If the merger is approved, stockholders who accept BTI shares in exchange for their RAI shares will see an 18% improvement in their annual income. Of course, that's a positive, but a negative lies in the fact that BTI pays its dividend only twice a year, as opposed to RAI's quarterly payment. Twice a year dividend payments might constrain a retiree's cash flow somewhat.

Main Street Capital: Building For The Future

Business development companies such as Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) offer investors the opportunity to invest in an enterprise that lends to hundreds, if not thousands of smallish companies. They provide loans and often take equity stakes in the companies they invest in. This gives Main the opportunity to grow income from debt instruments, collecting higher interest payments than what the company pays to borrow, as well as capital appreciation when they cash out of positions down the road.

Many of their investments contain automatic escalator clauses. This is how Main Street Capital goes to battle against inflation. Their loans automatically reset, periodically, to reflect increases in inflation. In a certain sense, since many of their loans contain these clauses, the business model is set not only to combat inflation, but to profit from it as well.

MAIN, 10 years of price/dividend movement

Click to enlarge

Main illustrates a similar pattern as RAI, losing half its stock value in the depths of the financial crisis. Similarly, it kept its dividend steady through the crisis then began to grow it steadily, from the $.125 monthly level to the $.185 monthly level of today. In addition to its regular monthly dividend, the company, for the last several years, has paid special, extra dividends, twice a year, that amount to an extra 1 1/2 months of dividends, each time. The price increased more than 300% from the 2009 bottom. At the same time, the regular dividend increased 50% in that same time period, easily outpacing the low inflation of the past eight years. When the extra dividends are added into the equation, inflation was no match at all for the purchasing power enhancement that MAIN's dividends brought to investors.

Because MAIN has so many investments in different sectors, and because they are geographically diverse across the country, an investment in MAIN is akin to an investment in the American economy. Though we have experienced one of the slowest recoveries since WW II, the improvement has been steady.

If you believe that the economy is in the 6th or 7th inning of this long bull market ball game, and that the election has ushered in the possibility of renewed growth by virtue of a proposed trillion dollar infrastructure program, a huge tax cut for all, and reduced regulations for business, then an investment in MAIN would appear sound. Continued dividend growth and capital appreciation seem to be in the cards.

No One Has a Crystal Ball

Click to enlarge

Well, you might have one, but does yours tell the future for you? Lacking such a device, we can turn to applications to tell us our current situation.

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker can tell me, in real time, all of my portfolio positions, what I paid for them, each company's dividend rate, dividend yield, what percent of income each stock produces for the portfolio, what percent of my investment I spent to acquire each company, capital gains/losses,etc.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

Click to enlarge

If there is a negative change in value since purchase, this will be reflected with a minus sign and highlighted in red.

Click to enlarge

In a newly added feature, Column P indicates capital gains/losses for each portfolio constituent as well as the portfolio total, also highlighted in red in any instance of a capital loss.

So, I have an efficient, real time gauge of what the portfolio is valued at, at any given time of the day, and what my overall portfolio income currently is. But what might that income look like, say a year from now?

Real Time Dividend Income Projection

Finding those good candidates which may be a good fit for our portfolio and spending needs is just the beginning. It's one thing to know what your current dividend income is. But having a way to know what it might be a year from now, two years from now, and five years from now would add a bit of certainty to the equation. Having this information before committing to a particular investment might give us a better way to choose between competing investments, a way to better discern projected outcomes and estimated dividend income for the future to meet our future expenses in retirement. A better way to combat inflation.

Sadly, I do not have a crystal ball. I don't even know anyone who I might borrow one from. But I do have certain metrics that can help me to know the future, to make it come into focus a little more clearly.

To help me come to better investment decisions I use the Real Time Dividend Income Projector.

The inputs are minimal, yet the output of information is quite prodigious. I simply need to input the company's ticker symbol and the projector automatically sources the current stock price and dividend. Then I simply need to input the previous dividend rate and the 5 year CAGR, available here, or here.

Click to enlarge

Once these 3 bits of data are input, the algorithms contained in this digital tool automatically calculate the previous dividend yield (where we've been), the new, current dividend yield (where we are now) and future dividend rates appear before our eyes (where we're going).

Click to enlarge

Column V on the right reveals the percentage that the dividend will have increased, compared to today's new, current dividend.

It can be used as a comparative tool, to measure different outcomes of several different stocks. The same few inputs made on each stock will give a wealth of information that I'm able to use to compare the eventual dividend income outcomes of various companies. Though year by year dividend rate comparisons are fruitful, the most important metric will lie in column U, informing me of the increased percentage that each company will accomplish in its dividend growth in the fifth year.

Armed with this very detailed and clear information, it becomes possible to make better investment decisions for those of us who are concerned about matching our income with eventual expenses in retirement and always staying a step ahead of inflation.

Click to enlarge

In the above example, we're comparing two very different companies. Reynolds American Inc. has a current dividend yield of 3.28% while Main Street Capital is sporting a current dividend yield almost twice as much, at 5.94%. Reynolds just awarded a whopping increase of 9.52% to its shareholders, while Main increased its most recent dividend by just 2.78%. Column O reveals that Reynolds has been increasing it dividend over the past five years at a compound annual growth rate of 10.44% while MAIN has grown theirs at a healthy, but lesser 6.5% rate.

When share counts are balanced for income equality, each equity produces about $603 in annual income.

Click to enlarge

Scrolling to the right we can begin to make some income comparisons and see how CAGR impacts future income projections.

Above, column P gives us our starting base for comparison, where each equity is producing equal amounts of income. As we scroll through the years, we can see that in the 2nd year of ownership, due to the higher CAGR, our Reynolds shares will be producing about 4% more income for us compared to our MAIN shares.

By year #6, the difference in income becomes stark. Reynolds is producing about $992 in annual income while MAIN is producing just $827. The next column indicates that Reynolds has increased the dividend by 64% over the five year period while MAIN has increased theirs by just 37%.

Column W gives confirmation that initial portfolio income between these two names has been balanced at about a 50% income contribution from each, further confirmation of column P showing dollar income.

Finally, Column X reports, in real time throughout the day, the capital gain (loss) condition of each portfolio constituent as well as the total portfolio at the top of the column.

I was able to easily manipulate share counts in column D to arrive at all of these conclusions. In just a few seconds, it is possible to arrive at an answer that will project future income and at the same time to protect portfolio income from total income failure and a financial disaster that might be very difficult to recover from.

Dividend Income Projection For Research

Once due diligence has been performed and all metrics compared and contrasted, I can use this tool to compare companies in the same industry to see how they stack up in terms of expected income production throughout the years. I can also use it to compare income projections of companies in completely different industries, or segments of sectors.

A younger investor, just beginning on the dividend growth journey might prefer a company with a smaller yield and higher compound annual growth rate, like Reynolds. He might be content to invest in a smaller amount of shares, producing a lesser amount of income to start and let it catch up in later years to a company that sports a higher dividend yield to begin with, like MAIN, but grows its dividend at a slower rate.

The near/retiree and retiree might prefer just the opposite. No longer in the work force and lacking the comfort of a regular paycheck, he may prefer to replace his former work income by starting out with a higher yield with a company like MAIN. Buying more shares in a higher yielding name with a slower growing dividend would give this investor the comfort of starting out with higher income. Because current income production for the older investor becomes more important (a bird in the hand) than to the younger investor, he's not that concerned about what might happen 30 years out as regards the comparison to the lower yielder with higher growth.

That bird in the hand, for him, becomes more valuable than two in the bush.

Robust Features

Here is a list of all the features and functions found in this tracker:

1. Current stock price will be automatically updated all day, throughout the day.

2. The amount you paid for each position as well as all your portfolio positions are automatically totaled for you.

3. The current value of each portfolio position and the entire portfolio is automatically updated throughout the day.

4. The previous yield on the previous dividend rate is reflected.

5. The current dividend rate is sourced automatically for you.

6. Current dividend yield is updated all day as a reflection of the current dividend divided by the current stock price.

7. The percentage increase, from the previous dividend rate to the new dividend rate is figured automatically, reflecting the strength of your company's dividend growth. When the dividend is next increased, that percentage increase will be reflected automatically as well.

8. Your yield on cost is automatically figured to reflect the current dividend as a reflection of what YOU paid for the stock.

9. Once you input the 5 year CAGR, from a supplied source, all the fun begins. This digital tool will then calculate your projected dividend income from each of your stocks for each of the following five years and will total these income amounts for your whole portfolio for you. You will have a complete view of what your projected dividend income should look like, as long as your companies continue to grow their dividends over the next five years as they have over the past five years.

10. The percentage increase in your dividend income for the future five year period will be shown, as well as the overall portfolio income percentage increase.

11. Helping you to balance your portfolio as to income production, this tool will show you the percentage of portfolio income coming from each portfolio constituent. This becomes a powerful tool to help guard against total portfolio income failure by diversifying your portfolio exposure with a view towards creating equal amounts of dividend income from each stock position.

12. Finally, the capital gain (loss) from each stock as well as the total portfolio will be automatically figured for you. This will also be updated in real time throughout the day for you.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital , Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55%.

Conclusion

It's one thing to know what our portfolio is producing for us today. It's quite another thing to get our arms around what our portfolio may be producing for us next year or five years from now. If we wish to have a fighting chance of fulfilling our goals for a comfortable retirement then we need to take into account ever-present inflation that constantly erodes buying power.

We can start to reconcile the ledger by intelligently forecasting and projecting our future dividend income and plan our investments accordingly to take account of the realities in our economy.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

I invite you to follow me in order to be notified of all of my new work on a real-time basis. Simply click "Follow" next to my picture, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts on this author."

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your methods of buying companies that have increased their dividends and how it has affected your income stream.

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a FREE Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio.

To learn more about this premium service, please click this link:

Retirement: One Dividend At A Time

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ED, VZ, T, ED, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.