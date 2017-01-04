5 Ways To Beat The Market In 2017 And Beyond: Part II

The second of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "value factor" that has seen stocks with these characteristics outperform the broader market.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

This article marks the second installation of my update of the "5 Ways to Beat the Market." Yesterday's article covered the size premia and demonstrated the long-run outperformance of smaller-capitalization stocks in 2016 and over the past decades. This article describes the relative outperformance of value stocks in 2016 and their long-run historical market-beating returns.

The strategies I discussed in this series are low-cost ways of getting broadly diversified domestic equity exposure with factor tilts that have generated long-run structural alpha. I want to present these investor topics in front of the Seeking Alpha readership, so I am re-visiting these principles with a discussion of 2016 returns of these strategies in a series of five articles. Reprisals of these articles allow me to continually update the long-run returns of these strategies for the readership.

Value

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that low book-to-market stocks tended to outperform high book-to-market stocks. Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our second way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), is then to simply buy value stocks. Below I have graphed the historical returns of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, and show the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. Over the past twenty-plus years, the value index has bested the broad market gauge by over 2.5% per year.

For more information on this style-concentrated index, please see the linked microsite. This index is replicated through the Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) with an expense ratio of 0.35%. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index identifies constituents by measures of high levels of book value, earnings and sales to the share price.

In 2016, the S&P Pure Value Index returned 19.62%, including reinvested dividends, and bested the S&P 500 by 764 bp. Notice that much of the outperformance came over the last six weeks of the year as value stocks outperformed post-election. A large part of this outperformance was driven by the index's largest current sector constituent - financials. Banks and insurance companies rallied on a higher and steeper yield curve, and on the potential for higher growth and lower regulation.

Why has value investing worked historically? Why has the S&P 500 Pure Value Index outperformed over this long sample period? Value investing has been extolled since the days of Benjamin Graham, and put into most visible practice by his pupil, Warren Buffett. It necessitates understanding the difference between a stock that is valued too low by the market and a stock that is a "value trap" because changes in the business or its industry have created a structural headwind. Value investors then need to have the fortitude to hold their investment when investor sentiment runs counter to their investment themes.

On average, individual investors do not have these attributes. Due to cognitive biases, they tend to join the bandwagon in good times and exit the market in turbulence. Value investing, as Buffett extolled, is the patience to "be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Below is the historical cumulative returns of stocks based on their book-to-market ratio (i.e., stocks with a high book-to-market ratio would be undervalued). This is, again, an excerpt from Kenneth French's long-run data series.

A cumulative return series of the value-weighted cohorts below should further illustrate this tremendous long-run outperformance. The incremental 328 bp return for the highest book-to-market cohort versus the lowest book-to-market cohort translates into 14x more cumulative wealth over the 90-year horizon.

Note that the value factor has been higher-risk as measured by the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns. That is also true in my "5 Ways" series, as the Pure Value Index replicated by RPV is the only one of the five representative indices that has had higher variability of returns than the market.

Value has delivered long-run outperformance, but that outperformance has been compensation for its higher risk. Is there a way to tactically allocate to value strategies?

Below I have broken the returns of the book-to-market cohorts into two separate groups, based on the annual performance of the S&P 500. In down years for the broad market index, the value factor has not materially underperformed; however, in up years for the S&P 500, the value factor has generated material outperformance. In the 65 "up" years in the sample set, the highest book-to-market cohort has delivered annual returns approaching 25%. Value's performance in 2016 once again added to the outperformance of value in "up" markets.

For long-term investors with a buy-and-hold approach, the value factor has generated absolute outperformance over the long-run recorded history of modern finance. Over the next three business days, I will be publishing updated results for three additional proven buy-and-hold strategies to generate market-beating returns that can be replicated through low cost indices.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.