Outlook For Healthcare In Trump's America

The stock market has been very resilient this year despite major political events including the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's election win. American investors, Democrat and Republican, have been celebrating the impact Donald Trump has had on American markets. Consumer stocks realized major gains in the immediate aftermath of election results as Trump has proposed plans tailored to increase the amount of money in citizens pockets. This will most likely be done through a variety of tax cuts. The market has bet that Trump's policies will spark major economic growth.

While bonds, equities, and even currencies are likely to be affected in the coming year, the sector with the most mysterious future is healthcare.

Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The healthcare sector as a whole has struggled in recent history. Yardeni.com's above analysis of various sectors against the S&P index shows the healthcare sector has underperformed in 2016. The sector has dropped 4.1% throughout fiscal 2016. However, many analysts believe the industry is posed for a breakout quarter following Trump's inauguration.

The catalyst of this performance would be a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In Trump's post-election interview with 60 minutes, the president-elect reinforced to the public that his position was to "repeal and replace" existing legislation. Policies of the ACA such as coverage for those with preexisting conditions and authorization for young adults to remain on their parents coverage plans will remain during Trump's tenure.

The notion that Trump will keep some of Obamacare's existing policies eases the minds of many in the healthcare sector who recognize that there is not truly a Plan B. Healthcare leaders did not work with Republican policy directors to consider rewriting the law. Before the election, the working assumption was that the ACA was going to remain. As the direction of our executive office has changed, so has its stance on healthcare. Now, the healthcare sector is in a state of uncertainty and does not truly know the direction healthcare will go in the coming years. Until the Senate votes on the Obamacare repeal budget next week, those at stake in the healthcare industry will be sitting on the edge of their seats.

March 23, 2017 will mark the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act's conception. It also marks seven years that the healthcare sector has spent under the confines of its legislation. This legislation is something that the entire healthcare sector has built itself around. Seven years after a major shift in the industry's status quo, the federal government is leaning toward changes in the opposite direction. In such a diverse sector, it will be interesting to see how each of the major industries react.

Those in the hospital industry share the belief that they are primarily at risk. In the negotiations for the ACA early in 2008, hospitals agreed to take cuts in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. This was because this funding would be offset by paying customers who were newly insured by Obamacare. If expanded coverage is decreased under President-elect Trump, the hospital industry will lose a lot of money. The only way this could be counteracted is if Medicare/Medicaid cuts are fully restored.

HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) is a company that would suffer greatly from a repeal of Obamacare. HCA is a United States for-profit operator of healthcare facilities including hospitals and surgery centers. Ultimately, this repeal would result in over 20 million Americans losing their coverage and access to some of the facilities held by HCA. Companies in the for-profit hospital business would see negative effects to their bottom line. Individuals who are uninsured and unable to pay for hospitalization would not receive care and HCA's hospitals would lose profits.

Source: Zacks Equity Research

The above graph shows Zack's comparison of HCA vs. the rest of the Medical-Hospital industry. This analysis exemplifies how HCA holds an advantage in its industry despite the uncertainty of the times. While the industry has incurred losses of around 10% in 2016, HCA grew 9%. The companies scale and diversity of business gives it a stronger foothold in the industry than competing firms. HCA currently holds an average target estimate of 90.26 while trading today at 74.15. If a repeal of Obamacare is on the horizon, HCA is one of the few firms in the hospital industry prepared to weather the storm. Zacks currently recommends a Buy for HCA.

The pharmaceutical industry is in a similar position, but ultimately welcomes a Republican administration. Similar to the hospital industry, they would be losing customers if the law is changed so that citizens lose coverage. However, Republicans typically don't sponsor price controls on drugs so corporations might be more profitable in that respect. In Trump's TIME Person of the Year interview, he stated contrary to his party's usual platform that he's "going to bring down drug prices." Price controls have never tended to be a popular Republican stance but Trump is not an average Republican. The current GOP amendment to the Affordable Care Act does not include price controls; it will be interesting to see if Trump's input alters this at all.

In a moment of odd benevolence, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) CEO Brent Saunders called to his industry leaders to police themselves over drug price increases. He stated at a New York Healthcare Summit, "I worry today that the pharmaceutical industry has a very false sense of security because of the Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress." While Trump currently believes that drug prices should be monitored, nothing has been affirmed. If regulatory laws and red tape fall down, companies in the pharmaceutical industry such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) will be the first in the healthcare industry to real in major profits.

If Pfizer and Merck can't charge absurdly high prices for their drugs, it will be difficult for them to fund research and development efforts. Innovation is a drug developers largest cost. The only way for drug manufacturers to fund expanding innovation is to charge high prices for the drugs they are developing. With financial regulations, this is tough to do. Luckily for Pfizer, many of their drugs are already in advanced stages of development. On their website, Pfizer boasts that 18 biosimilars and drugs from their product pipeline are in the registration stage. Another way the manufacturer is growing earnings is through notable acquisitions. They recently purchased Anacor Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion and Medivation for $14 billion. The latter acquisition adding a prostate cancer treatment to Pfizer's arsenal. These lucrative initiatives will help Pfizer continue to pay 3% dividends long down the road in 2017; making it a more attractive buy. While they patiently wait behind the red tape, Pfizer is prepared for a strong 2017 regardless.

Merck, on the other hand, will have a tough time beating their 2016 performance. This is simply because they performed spectacularly throughout the calendar year. Merck has climbed 18.35% over the last 12 months. Compared to the 8.61% growth in the S&P 500, Merck truly outperformed the market. Merck beat third quarter earnings projects by $.09 a share while also beating revenue estimates by $360 million. Merck will call their Quarter 4 and fiscal year conference call on February 2nd, but their earnings are currently projected to rise to $3.80 a share. Coming off of a very hot year, a Trump healthcare plan with lax restrictions on drug prices would only help the pharmaceutical brand.

Insurers, according to Julie Rovner and Chad Terhune of Kaiser Health News, "express mixed feelings about a potential repeal." A repeal of Obamacare comes as a relief to many insurers who were losing hundreds of millions of dollars on ACA exchanges. Insurers disliked the consumer-oriented policies of Obamacare's exchanges because sick customers were signing up at higher rates than healthy customers. Most insurers suffered persistent losses under the ACA markets in 2014 and 2015 but generally saw small improvements to their bottom lines in 2016. The most expressive large insurer opponent of the ACA has been UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). CEO Stephen Hemsley said that the insurer will only cover three states under the ACA in 2017.

UnitedHealth's stock rallied after Trump's election win despite their losses under the ACA. YTD, the stock is up 39% and if Obamacare is eventually repealed, this stock could definitely be bought at a strong value. With no details on a new "Trumpcare" bill in place, buying this stock at 160.65 is unlikely for many basic investors. This is even despite being the Dow's best performer in 2016. The stock sells at a premium of around 16 times earnings which makes a little more expensive than its peers in the industry. With projected earnings of about $9.45 in the first quarter of 2017, analysts are projecting the company to do better off of ACA exchanges. If a new national healthcare bill is proposed that favors privatized insurance marketplaces, UnitedHealth will continue to be a valuable stock.

Click to enlarge

Source: YCharts

Over the past 5 years, UnitedHealth has grown threefold. Compared to competitors, UnitedHealth had a successful year despite adversity brought on by the ACA. Fellow contributor Stan Stafford analyzed UNH against its index in late December if any readers want to analyze UNH's year further.

In late 2017, we could see privatized medicare take the place of ACA marketplaces under Trump's administration. Wellcare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), a Florida based Medicaid provider, represents what many believe will be the insurer norm under a health care reform. Subsidized health care under exchanges will be replaced by state sponsored Medicaid programs such as these. This is a transition many insurers have already gone through under the Affordable Care Act but now that transition will accelerate. However, with a repeal of the ACA, their profits will diminish. A repeal of the ACA would result in many losing their Medicaid which would reduce the revenue of those insurers who control state Medicaid programs.

Source: Fidelity

Within the healthcare sector, a majority of industries have performed poorly YTD. Inevitably, healthcare is going to move in favor of the free market in the near future. This will boost the sector as a whole while benefiting pharmaceutical companies and insurers to higher degrees. Those with exposure to Medicaid are at risk for the coming year; even despite their not being a comprehensive alternative to the existing healthcare policies. With those plans soon to come, large insurers and big pharmaceuticals will likely remain on top while smaller players and hospitals are more likely to suffer.

