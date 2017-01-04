Calumet: The Redheaded Stepchild Of Refining - A Turnaround Play

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a name most readers would rather forget. Longtime investors are almost certainly sitting on massive capital losses- units have plummeted from $20-$50/unit down to $4/unit currently. I will take you on a tour through refining lubes/waxes 101, then talk about Calumet's assets before diving into a post-mortem on the larger blunders committed by management over the past years.

As a general rule, I do not like turnaround plays and MLPs that do not pay a distribution. However, I argue the current unit price massively undervalues the business if only one or two things can go right in 2017 and 2018. Calumet is not out of options yet. This type of investment may appeal to investors who have a higher tolerance for risk and want capital appreciation. Lastly, my background is primarily with crude and product pipelines, not chemical engineering, so forgive me if I oversimplify equipment and processes within refineries.

Calumet is both a refining company and a manufacturing company; let's begin with talking about the refining world and where they fit in. Calumet owns eight small refineries across the U.S. that process crude oil and other feedstocks into higher-value specialty products. Specialty products is an umbrella term covering a wide range of lubricants, waxes, solvents, and all sorts of finished oils - more to come on these later. Naturally contained within all crude oils are a wide spectrum of impurities - things like sand, water, salts, sulfur, and also long-chain hydrocarbons commonly called "waxes" or "paraffin."

Paraffin build-up is a common problem in crude oil pipelines - it sticks to the insides of the pipes much like plaque in arteries - and must be scrubbed out regularly with a cleaning tool. Wax content ranges from virtually none to up to 15%, but there is only a weak correlation to heavy or light crudes. California heavy crude, for example, has virtually none, while Bakken light sweet has about 2%.

Crudes with high wax content, like Uintah Basin black and yellow waxy crudes near Salt Lake City, trade at a significant discount to WTI (-7 or so currently) due to technical constraints at refineries as well as overall lower fuel yields. Black waxy crude will solidify hard like a hockey puck at room temperature - that's how much wax we are talking. Again, generally speaking, the cost advantage of running waxy crude still outweighs the lower fuel yield.

Refineries need specialized equipment to process waxes into lubes and "base oils" (not to be confused with crude oil). In my simple world view, raw crude goes into the crude unit and various molecules are separated by their weight (light, small molecules rise and heavy ones sink down). A certain range of molecules near the bottom of the tank (the heavier molecules) are what contain waxes and similar molecules. From there, this "cut" from the crude unit will go to the lube cracker and finishing units.

These units essentially purify and isolate different lubes, waxes, and solvents by composition. For most refineries, what leaves the plant gates are the basic "building blocks" for a lot of specialty products. Specialty chemical processing plants and manufacturing plants are needed to turn these building blocks into nice quart-size cans of electric generator lube oil, gallons of paint thinner, or tubes of lip balm. Most refiners see lubes, solvents, and waxes as a necessary evil of making gasoline, and as such will sell their "building blocks" to other companies (like Calumet) as it's not their core business or competency.

The major refiners, particularly those with chemical divisions, like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and P66 (NYSE:PSX), will make their own products and compete in some areas with Calumet. Despite the narrative pushed by Calumet's management, specialty products is a competitive industry that is partially commoditized.

If a refinery does not have a lube cracker and finisher, then the options for them are somewhat limited. Waxes and heavy molecules will be sold by the refinery, mixed in with all the other very heavy molecules that cannot be processed further. It can be sold as VGO (vacuum gas oil) or ATBs (atmospheric tank bottoms). These cargoes are usually loaded onto rail cars or barges/ships for sale to another refinery, which will process further.

Selling VGO and ATBs is usually a money-losing proposition due to high transportation costs and poor prices for VGOs/ATBs. But clearly, without capital investments in more processing units, there is no alternative and as such is a cost of business. Calumet will buy and further process these heavy leftovers from other refineries when economical, usually moving them by rail car.

What are lubes, solvents, and waxes used for?

Lube Oils: motor oil, locomotive engine oil, transformer oil, grease, transmission fluid, baby oil, sunscreen.

Solvents: paints, varnishes, stains, waterproofing treatments, drilling fluids, inks, lighter fluid.

Waxes: paint remover, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, floor wax, paraffin waxes, food products like waxes for oranges, crayons, PVC, candles.

Packaged products: compressor oils, aviation engine oil, engine grease, gear oils, aviation hydraulics, high performance engine oil, industrial lubricants, lighter fluid, engine treatment additives.

Calumet's Assets:

The Shreveport, LA refinery can process up to 60,000BPD and runs mostly crudes with some wax content (likely Louisiana heavy, Mars, or Canadian heavy) so it can make lubes and waxes. It most closely resembles a "regular" refinery, producing significant quantities of fuels. Due to its close proximity with two other refineries owned by Calumet, it often processes their leftovers, saving money. It has excellent connectivity to Plain's Capline system from the gulf and excellent outbound logistics with Enterprise's TEPPCO and barge access. The tradeoff is low local demand and strong competition in the heart of refining country. This asset is the most likely asset to be attractive to other refiners, if Calumet ever had to sell assets to stave off bankruptcy.

The Princeton, LA refinery, just east of Shreveport, processes about 10,000BPD of naphthenic crudes (also called asphaltic) into asphalt and base oils - the feedstock which can be further processed into very high value things like transformer oil, commercial refrigerator oil, and lubricants. Asphalt is sold onto trucks and the other products are either loaded onto trucks or railcars. It theoretically might be able to produce some fuels, but to my knowledge, ships their intermediates to Shreveport for processing into diesel fuel.

The Cotton Valley, LA refinery is only a few miles north of Princeton. It runs about 13,500BPD of waxy crude and has direct connectivity with Plains' pipeline from the gulf (like Shreveport). This refinery focuses on paraffinic solvent production (not to be confused with asphaltic solvents), such as mineral spirits and paint remover. Like Princeton, it does not make fuels and instead ships their leftovers to Shreveport.

The Superior, WI refinery can process up to 45,000BPD of crude and is connected to the Enbridge (NYSE:EEP) mainline system (insert shameless plug for my article on EEP). Enbridge is a key advantage, feeding the refinery with cheap Canadian heavy crude and Bakken. Like Shreveport, it also produces primarily fuels, which are distributed mostly in Wisconsin and Minnesota through their own terminals and third parties via the Koch brothers' product pipelines. Additionally, Calumet owns a "gas station for ships" in nearby Duluth - a nice way to sell heavy marine fuels to ships on the Great Lakes due to their perfect location. The markets it serves are overall healthy, with the biggest competition coming from the twin cities' two refineries. Overall, there is a lot to like about this refinery and its integrated logistics assets.

The San Antonio, TX refinery runs about 20,000BPD of light crude from the nearby Eagleford. It has direct pipeline connectivity from Karnes City, the pipeline gathering nexus of the basin, so its feedstocks are cost advantaged for transportation costs. It is also focused mostly on producing fuels, but does make aliphatic solvents (used in paints, varnishes, paint thinners). They have the upper hand in the market as one of two local refineries - the other products must be piped in from the south or east. Earlier in 2016, it also had an expensive expansion project ($65MM) on its desulfurization unit, allowing more highway diesel to be sold. The project also allowed more fuel to be upgraded into aromatic solvents (yes, this is the third type of solvent). Aromatics can find their way into paints, coatings, corrosion inhibitors and even pesticides.

The Great Falls, MT refinery runs about 20,000BPD of heavy Bow River Canadian crude (expanded by 10,000 BPD earlier this year), supplied directly by the Front Range pipeline. Although they spent an insane amount of money ($400MM) to upgrade the refinery, it can now supply a full spectrum of fuels, including much-demanded jet fuel in that market. Local demand is over supplied by local refining in Billings, so much of the products are exported by rail car or trucked west to Washington/Idaho. The Montana refineries have the cheapest cost of crude anywhere in the U.S. due to proximity to Alberta, a distinct advantage.

The Karns City, PA refinery is a smaller 5,500BPD operation that is more like a finishing plant than a refinery. It brings in base oil "building blocks" from other refineries by rail or truck and further processes them into a wide spectrum of lubes, solvents, and waxes.

The Dickinson, TX facility is likewise a small 1,300BPD specialty products finishing plant near Texas City. It brings in feedstocks by truck from the many nearby refineries in Texas City and produces the usual industrial lubes and oils.

The Missouri Esters Plant is in Louisiana, MO between St. Louis and Hannibal. It was upgraded in 2014 to process 75 million pounds a year and produces synthetic polyester lubricants. The process is not pleasant - essentially animal and vegetable waste fats are treated with industrial alcohol. Polyester lubricants are for extreme high performance needs - such as synthetic motor oil and aviation jet oil. In case you haven't bought any for your private jet lately, the advanced stuff retails for $70/gallon and a commercial jet will burn about half a quart per hour of flight time. I picked over some polyester lubricant market analyses and all of them indicated healthy growth between 4-6% until 2024.

Lastly, Calumet has several plants, which take the bulk lubes, oils, waxes, etc. and package them into end-user sizes. I should mention, they do also own the famous Royal Purple brand, which anyone who watches NASCAR should recognize (no judgment). They package their own products but also package under contract for other specialty product companies.

For those of you not familiar with refining as an industry, it's all about maximum throughput to cover high fixed costs. Since the denominator is throughput, a small refinery is burdened with a high fixed cost to cover. Economies of scale are everything. Except Shreveport and possibly Superior, Calumet's refineries are all below what I see as viable fuel refining operations. I am not suggesting they are not good assets or structurally unprofitable. I am suggesting they are going to be less profitable than their peers for fuels produced - directly or indirectly.

They simply do not produce enough volume to support the large overhead needed to produce, market, and distribute the products. Secondly, most do not have the full spectrum of equipment to make fuels, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage with customers. Thirdly, the use of trucks and rail cars is expensive - the logistics costs add an additional burden vs. the pipelines used by the big refiners. The hope is that this deficit from fuel refining is more than compensated for by the high-margin contribution from lubes, solvents, waxes, esters, etc., production.

If you are going to invest in Calumet, you want to be bullish on macro refining conditions - their fuel segment's profit or losses will be driven to some extent by market forces outside their control. In turn, the fuel segment's performance will likely determine the fate of the whole company as we will see when we estimate some 2017 numbers. 2016 market conditions were not great - Gulf Cost 3:2:1 crack spreads worsened significantly. Back in 2015, a $15-20/bbl crack was typical; 2016 was about $10 on average.

These are just broad indicators - the actual crack is unique to the refinery as they can have different crude cost inputs and to some different mixes product outputs. North American crudes became more expensive relative to European/Middle Eastern benchmark crudes, eroding the long benefit US refiners enjoyed with cheaper crude. They could make and export gasoline/diesel to Europe cheaper than it could be made there. Crack spreads for the past month have been encouraging - moving back up from $7/bbl in the last month to near $15/bbl.

Overall, cracks are down about 17% in Q4 vs. Q3. Going forward, I see pricing for North America crudes to be priced just below European/Middle Eastern (WTI under Brent by $2), close to where it is now. I do see improvements on the other side of the crack spread - on the products. With some hot GDP numbers coming out lately and a new pro-business president, I expect demand for products (gasoline/diesel/jet) to grow faster than in recent years.

From my old economics textbooks, higher demand against a mostly fixed supply (refineries tend to run at max capacity) means prices must rise. While I wouldn't dare guess how much prices could rise, Calumet is highly sensitive. For example, capturing an extra $1/bbl in the spread is worth about $28M per year - assuming no changes in yield/charge/downtime/hedging.

About ~75% of volumes produced by Calumet are regular refinery products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel - together called the fuel product segment. The other ~25% of volume is their specialty products, including their manufacturing business of packaging products for customers. Revenues in Q3 2016 was roughly weighted 33% specialty products and 66% fuels. However, EBITDA will show the vast difference between these businesses.

Fuels generated $13.8M of EBITDA or a 2.2% margin. The specialty product segment generated $43.4M or a 13.7% margin. On a longer-term basis, specialty margins have fluctuated with the cost of variable inputs (crude) against more fixed contract sale prices and sticky retail prices. It's usually between 10% and 15% - a very respectable margin on a manufacturing business.

How did Calumet, with such a seemingly good core business, find itself on life support? It borrowed heavily, had horrible timing, and threw money at three expensive projects.

Calumet/MDU Resources Dickinson Refinery: Calumet was a 50% owner in a refinery near the Bakken in North Dakota. They saw the sky high demand for diesel being burned by drilling rigs and said "me too!" Just as the refinery started to come online in early 2015, crude prices crashed and drilling followed. Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) recently took the refinery off their hands, effectively for free (they assumed the plant's debt). Considering the refinery's losses since startup, this project cost Calumet about $230M. Surely, someone warned them that building a new refinery was incredibly high risk? Anchor Drilling Fluids and Oilfield Services: Calumet saw a booming shale rig count and said "me too!" They found a company called Anchor that makes "drilling mud" and completion fluids. They paid $235M in March of 2014, only a few months before crude prices started to fall. To be fair, some of Calumet's other products are used in oilfield applications so maybe they thought there were some synergies with buying into a specialty fluid maker. Since acquisition, it has lost a net of about $7M. There may be some future value when rig counts rise, but for now, it looks like an anchor on the rest of the business ($12M/year if you analyze the last quarter's loss). Value destroyed. Great Falls, MT expansion: Spending $400M on upgrades would usually buy one a small refinery. Under no stretch of any reasonable financial analysis could $400M be spent only to increase throughput 10,000BPD. No realistic amount of uplift on products upgrades could swing this project into the black. To make $400M of spend accretive with 50-50 debt to equity funding and a project time of 12 months, you'd need about $62M of additional EBITDA per year. You will notice fuel EBITDA contribution has declined since the project was completed. In the 'regular' MLP midstream world, no one would spend that kind of money without some contractual protections backing up the EBITDA. I do understand why management thought this would be a good idea - the rural markets they operate in have huge swings around planting/harvesting season and these upgrades allow for greater flexibility in producing fuels to meet those swings.

So how do you take $1B+ in equity value and make it $300M? By wasting it on large, high-risk projects that did not generate their promised EBITDA. And also the poor macro conditions did not help, but we cannot give them a free pass on that alone. I have some confidence that Tim Go, the new CEO appointed a year ago, can turn things around. He has already shown that his approach will be a "back to basics" and small, incremental improvements focusing on specialty products (not fuel refining).

CapEx spending has been slashed about 75% from prior years - exactly what had to happen to live within their means. Until management can establish that it can deliver high return projects, it is better not to do any. I like Tim Go's G&A old-fashioned cost cutting - I view this a clear sign he and the rest of the company understands the severity of their situation.

The elephant in the room is Calumet's debt, which stood at just over $2B as of Q3 - which pales in comparison market value of equity at $300M. This is an inappropriately high level of debt for a refining company and the market has responded by punishing units heavily in 2016. Calumet staved off bankruptcy earlier this year by going to the Wall Street version of a loan shark. They were able to place $400M of 5 year notes at 11.5% - not a great rate, but Calumet has a bad junk bond rating (Caa1 or Caa2).

They also had their GP affiliates throw them a $75M lifesaver, which is now paid down to about $20M. The good news is that they have not touched their $370M revolver, but there are a few caveats on what can be drawn - it may be as low as $75M, effectively. Calumet is in compliance with all covenants and expects to continue to be in compliance.

Their debt to EBITDA (trailing twelve months) looks horrible at 22x due to the losses they had earlier in the year from the fuels and anchor drilling segments. In order to maintain or increase their credit profile, Calumet needs to achieve a debt/EBITDA ratio of about 6x or less - this will probably not be realistic to achieve until 2018.

With all these problems, why would anyone want to own Calumet? Leverage. Let's do some EBITDA forecasting...

The Specialty products segment TTM has generated about $193M. Overall, the segment is seeing mostly tailwinds and recently picked up a significant packaging contract. Let's assume the segment generates $200M in 2017.

The Anchor drilling segment TTM has lost about $24M, but has been narrowing the gap by slashing costs. Let us assume they break-even in 2017 with a slightly better drilling environment and cost controls.

The Fuels segment TTM has lost about $76M this year. The large losses in late 2015 and early 2016 could be over. The last two quarters generated $19M and $13M, respectively. In 2015, it did in excess of $200M of EBITDA. While I am concerned about lingering inventory overhangs in most markets, crack spreads have been great the last couple of weeks. This will be the swing in performance for the company.

Thusly, we have a business that could generate roughly $200M before fuel refining is included. On this basis alone, debt servicing needs of $180M and sustaining CapEx of $130M would require $110M debt or equity to fund. I see funding a gap of this size to be manageable from existing liquidity for 2017, but not thereafter. In other words, if fuels refining is only a breakeven business Calumet would find itself in big trouble come 2018 as finding another $110M or even less would be increasingly difficult.

I think if Calumet found itself looking at another financing gap in 2018, it might pre-emptively file for bankruptcy, even though it would have liquidity available on the revolver. We have seen similar events in other MLPs that had enough liquidity to continue for a year or even two longer, but restructured before actually reaching the point where it had to be done. For example, LINN Energy and Memorial Production Partners. Granted, these names are upstream businesses, but the precedent has me concerned.

Should fuel refining generate a loss in 2017, this scenario may come into fruition sooner than 2018. Ultimately, my point is that this company cannot foreseeable survive on specialty products alone; it needs EBITDA from its fuel refining business to pay its debt and keep its assets in operation.

So how much or little can fuel refining make? It depends. On a Q3 run rate, they may do $80M annually (cracks were about $15/bbl). Moody's thinks they will be entirely self-funded in 2017 and I generally agree with that. My concern is how much or little is the margin by which they accomplish that, essentially if they have free cash to start paying down more debt or not. Moody's prediction and my own essentially are predicting refining to contribute $110M (still assuming Anchor breaks even).

Tim Go thinks they can increase company-wide EBITDA another $75M with further self-improvement efforts. One of his biggest initiatives is increasing the throughput of cost advantage Canadian heavy crude. It is very hard to estimate these benefits - but a $1 additional crack spread captured is worth $28M annually. An incremental heavy Canadian barrels is probably close to $3/bbl incremental benefit, but I would be skeptical if they can source more than an extra 10,000BPD (good for $11M a year). There are equipment limitations on processing it.

I think the simple answer is they need a combination of cost savings, higher Canadian crude purchases, and a modest crack spread recovery to achieve $110M (cash flow neutrality) or more in 2017. Although most of Q4 crack spreads were lower than Q3, they are currently back near $15/bbl. If crack spreads average $15/bbl for all of 2017, cost savings and crude purchases only need to cover $30M - which I view as extremely achievable. Any crack improvement beyond $15/bbl would be free cash for debt repayment.

Aside from improving its fuel refining business, it has other options:

Asset sales - clearly, they did one with the Dickinson, ND refinery already - although that one was at a loss. They might sell other assets if the price is right. I can't see them selling any core assets like Shreveport or Superior. My money would be on a sale of the Great Falls refinery - it's non-core and has great cost advantage crude, which is very appealing to other refiners. Superior would also garner a lot of interest, but it's too core to likely be sold for anything less than a king's ransom. A sale of this size would put Calumet back into good financial health and presumably send the units skyrocketing. Crestwood Midstream's (NYSE:CMLP) JV with ConEd (NYSE:ED) comes to mind. This would be preferable to an equity issuance, as the unit price does not reflect the market value of assets. Essentially, they get more cash for selling EBITDA than units.

Equity issuance - I see it as a necessary evil, at some point. My base case is that management waits until mid-2017 to do an issuance, maybe even doubling the unit count. I would frown heavily on issuing units at the current price.

The Trump Card - with RIN reform talk in vogue, the new administration may give Calumet a gift by removing their 120M gallon RIN obligation - currently expected to cost $115M. Depending on RIN prices and the magnitude of a blending reduction, this could be $40-120M in additional EBITDA, which would be "big league" help and put them back on track.

The bottom line: Calumet is a high risk, high reward play for investors not looking for immediate distributions. Given their large debt burden, it seems highly unlikely a distribution will be declared in 2017 or 2018. A very conservative view of the world may indicate Calumet needs something to change - whether that be higher fuel margins, an asset sale, or an equity issuance. A more realistic view of the world says Calumet may be cash flow neutral with only some smart internal moves like cutting costs.

It may surprise to the upside or downside depending on crack spreads. The best case is that Calumet pulls itself out of the debt hole slowly without issuing equity - under this scenario the units are worth a multiple of the current price (I will leave it to you to decide if that's 100%, 200% or 400% more).

Unit price increases will generally precede the actual recovery, so waiting for good news is probably going to miss out on gains. I see refining margins remaining a wildcard, with more upside than downside, backed by a growing macro economy. 2017 may just end up as a neutral year, with any free cash going towards debt reduction. I see 2018 as the pivotal year, where the company finally shifts out of neutral and back into gear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Crudely Midstream does not provide investment advice. This article is intended for entertainment purposes only.