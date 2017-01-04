Construction Spending Is Picking Up Speed In November

Stronger economic growth is clearly visible, despite the fact that manufacturing construction is falling behind.

(Non) residential construction spending is gaining steam in November after slowing down in 2015.

The November numbers for the construction industry came in stronger than one month ago, as you can see in the table below. Note that I added the ISM manufacturing index. This index is leading, which should tell us what we can expect during the next 1-3 months.

-----

Extra: if you are interested in the power of leading indicators, feel free to read my article about this very topic. I made an entire overview with proof of important top-down indicators.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

-----

Click to enlarge Total construction spending is currently above 4% for the first time since the 2015/2016 implosion. This is the second month of growth after the economy bottomed in August of 2016.

Click to enlarge

Office construction spending declines a bit after growing almost 32% in September. Numbers like these are extremely supportive of the economy since the economy is increasingly depending on services instead of manufacturing. At least until now.

Click to enlarge

Manufacturing construction spending remains below the 0% growth line for 8 consecutive months. I expect manufacturing spending to increase in December after seeing various reports about strong manufacturing sentiment and high capital expenditures (ISM & regional manufacturing reports).

Click to enlarge

My favorite chart is the one below. Both residential and non-residential spending is bottoming in August. Both are following the stronger ISM index. Given the leading power of the ISM index, I expect to see close to 10% growth in Q1 of this year.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

The economy is gaining steam. Construction spending is gaining steam in multiple 'industries'. Manufacturing remains a bit lagging while residential and non-residential spending is gaining steam. Cyclical office construction spending remains at very high levels.

I am glad to see that growth acceleration is visible in this coincident indicator.

