Secular Bull Market For Equities Still Very Young

Secular bull market for hard assets began in May 2002 and ended in February 2013.

There is a time to hold hard assets and there is a time to hold soft assets. Hard assets are investments with intrinsic value such as gold, silver, oil, and copper - in other words, as Dennis Gartman likes to say "things which if you dropped them on your foot, would hurt." Soft assets are assets in the form of money or easily convertible into money - they are salable though not material or physical - shares of stocks are considered soft assets.

The important question for investors and traders is: when to hold which assets and for how long?

One simple and, at least over the last twenty years, reliable way to ascertain which asset class will outperform the other over a long time period is to follow the Gold Bullion (NYSEARCA:GLD) to Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) Ratio (GOLD:DJIA). We have charted this ratio over its 48-week EMA over a 20-year period. What does the chart show us?

When the GOLD:DJIA Ratio value is above its 48-week EMA it is more profitable to hold hard assets such as Gold.

When the GOLD:DJIA Ratio value is below its 48-week EMA it is more profitable to hold soft assets such as equities.

The chart above shows that a secular period of outperformance for hard assets commenced in May 2002 when the GOLD:DJIA Ratio closed above its 48-week EMA - it stayed above the 48-week EMA for over ten years. During this period Gold Bullion climbed 393.50%.

In comparison, over the same period the SP500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up only 39.90%.

From May 2002 to February 2013 we were in a secular bull market for hard assets.

But something significant occurred in February 2013.

At the end of February 2013 the GOLD:DJIA Ratio closed below its 48-week moving average, signaling the beginning of a secular bull market for soft assets such as equities.

Let's compare the returns on Gold and the SP500 since February 2013.

From the end of February 2013 to the end of December 2016 the SP500 was up 48.00%.

Over that same time period Gold was down 30.20%.

Conclusion

Since 1877 the average length of a bullish secular trend for equities has lasted 12 years - so it appears that the current bullish secular trend that we are in for equities may have many years left to run.

The bullish secular run for hard assets lasted just over ten years - but we are only three years into this new bullish secular trend for soft assets.

Although it is impossible to know how long a secular trend will last, it appears that we have in this ratio a very useful tool to help guide us:

As long as the GOLD:DJIA Ratio remains below its 48-week EMA we will remain in a secular bull market for soft assets such as equities.

And if history is any guide, this secular bull run for equities could last another nine years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.