Can A New Team Restore Actuant's Shine?

Actuant has seen significant turnover in its leadership, but new management is still putting forth aggressive growth targets that will require meaningful underlying market improvement to achieve.

For a lot of the first decade of the 2000s, Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was a Wall Street darling; the shares rose almost 400% for the decade (and more than 800% if you stop the clock at the end of May 2008), and trounced other industrial conglomerates like Dover (NYSE:DOV), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Crane (NYSE:CR), and even the much-loved Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Since then, the script has flipped, with Actuant's less-than-50% return beaten pretty soundly by all of those comps (including much-maligned Dover).

Actuant hit a hard wall when the recession hit in fiscal 2009, and results have been choppy ever since. With the downturn in the energy sector hitting the company pretty hard, the last few years have been tough ones and Actuant now has a new CEO and a new CFO, and four of the major architects of the old Actuant are no longer with the company in any meaningful capacity.

What happens now is the real question. The company's Industrial segment is anchored by the excellent Enerpac business, and the energy segment's Hydratight is likewise a very good business. It wouldn't surprise me if the company looked to divest several other businesses, though, and a break-up of the company could offer something of a floor to valuation as Enerpac and Hydratight would likely find many willing buyers. While Actuant looks reasonably valued today, a stronger-than-expected recovery in resource-driven end markets like energy, mining, agriculture and off-highway equipment and/or better progress with margin improvement could offer some upside.

Leadership Doesn't Mean Immunity

One of the big selling points for Actuant bulls in the better days was the company's leadership in a range of specialty markets. It's a fair point, as the company is #1 or #2 in about three-quarters of its businesses, but the last few years show that market leadership won't insulate a company from weak market conditions.

Actuant's revenue base is roughly divided into thirds, with the Industrial segment generally considered the lead business due to its significantly higher margins. Enerpac is the crown jewel of this segment, and a market leader (roughly 30% share) in the market for high-pressure hydraulic tools. About three times the size of SPX FLOW's (NASDAQ:FLOW) Power Team business, Enerpac enjoys a strong market reputation and good margins. With around 40% of sales going to "general industrial" markets, 20% to energy, and 10% to mining, even this well-run business has come upon harder times. Segment revenue has been contracting for a while now, though margins are still above 20%.

The Energy segment contributes another third or so of Actuant's revenue, with about two-thirds of the segment's revenue coming from energy sector maintenance and repair (or MRO). Hydratight accounts for more than half of the segment's sales, and this business is a leading manufacturer of torque and tension bolting equipment and other tools used to maintain joint integrity and prevent leaks - an important consideration for clients like refineries. While maintenance spending has held up better than some segments of the oil/gas sector, Actuant has nevertheless seen significant revenue contraction, and the business is exposed to non-MRO products like mooring products, umbilicals, and so on.

The final segment is Engineered Components, a catch-all segment that includes businesses involved in motion control and hydraulic actuation, human-machine interfaces, air flow management valves, custom cables, and power transmission systems. Heavily exposed to agriculture, commercial trucks, and off-highway vehicles, this segment too has seen meaningful revenue erosion over the last couple of years and segment margins have fallen into the low single-digits.

What's The Path Forward?

Actuant has never been shy about bold growth targets, and new management has continued that trend. During management's October Investor Day, it laid out a target of 10% revenue CAGR over five years (with organic growth above underlying market growth), 100bp of annual EBITDA margin improvement, meaningful capital deployment toward M&A (on the order of $750 million to $1 billion), and a five-year EBITDA target of $350 million to $375 million (versus a little more than $150 million in the past fiscal year).

So, how can it get there?

First, and it bears repeating, Enerpac is a good business. Like Atlas Copco's (OTCPK:ATLKY) compressor business, this is a strong business that can outgrow underlying market growth when the underlying market is growing. In addition to supporting this business with ongoing product development, manufacturing process refinement, and tuck-in/bolt-on deals, management is looking to expand its exposure to the second-tier market. Enerpac is a premium brand (and priced like it), but the second-tier market is growing faster. To address the opportunity, management will not only work on expanding its existing Simplex and Larzep brands but also look for M&A opportunities as well. While there is some margin and cannibalization risk here, there should be opportunities to source from lower-cost regions and grab a greater share of the addressable market.

The energy market is harder to predict. Hydratight is a great business and I think Actuant could do well for itself by looking for more bolt-on acquisitions to expand in areas like pipeline repair/maintenance. I'm not as bullish in the medium term on the offshore-focused Cortland and Viking businesses given the higher costs of offshore exploration and production, but there are ongoing MRO opportunities from existing platforms and capital project opportunities from offshore projects already green-lit and underway. Management also wants to see if it can find new markets by leveraging existing specialties in areas like synthetic fibers into end markets like medical and aerospace; I'd call this a "we'll see" opportunity, and I'm frankly more interested in what Actuant management can do to shore up margins in the Cortland and Viking segments.

Engineered Solutions is an even bigger wild card. This hodgepodge has generated better margins in the recent past (in the high single-digits), but never great margins. There are quality businesses within this category, including human-machine interfaces, power transmission systems, and air flow management valves (used in applications like turbochargers and EGRs), but it seems as though the scale and operating leverage are meaningful headwinds. That said, about three-quarters of this segment's revenue comes from agriculture, commercial trucks, and off-highway vehicles - all of which are quite weak right now - so it may be necessary to temper my criticisms somewhat. Nevertheless, I think companies like Parker-Hannifin and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) could be interested buyers for parts of this segment, and I think management may seriously look at improving these businesses as much as possible with an eye toward selling them off down the road.

The Opportunity

I do think there are opportunities for Actuant to do better. Management seems to be trying to customize its margin improvement practices to the realities of each segment (instead of a one-size-fits-all approach); that may sound obvious, but not all companies do that and it should allow Actuant a better chance of boosting manufacturing and supply-chain efficiency without interfering with longer-term revenue growth prospects.

I also believe there are solid underlying market drivers to many of Actuant's businesses over the long term. Joint integrity isn't going away as a "must do" in energy segments like refineries, and I believe adding more exposure to pipelines would be a positive given the growth in pipelines and the growing awareness of pipeline leaks (in part due to the Dakota Access protests). Infrastructure growth should support demand for hydraulic tools and lift equipment, and significant growth in road building would be a positive for the company's concrete tensioning products. Human-machine interfaces and flexible shafts should likewise be credible growth opportunities in a variety of off-highway and resource markets.

As far as growth goes, I think management's 10% revenue growth target is ambitious, although it is difficult to model what a company may (or may not) add through M&A. Given Actuant's relatively high leverage, though, I think adding substantial revenue through M&A will be hard to do without sacrificing margins (paying lower multiples on revenue). I think the global industrial market will deliver better results in calendar 2017, but I'm not so confident about a strong recovery in oil/gas or in off-highway vehicles. With that, I think management's target will be hard to reach and my medium-term expectation is more in the mid single-digits (with a slightly lower growth rate for the long term).

I think management will succeed in improving the margins in Energy and Engineered Solutions and I think the company will get back into double-digit FCF margins as improving revenue/volume aids operating leverage and as margin improvement efforts deliver results. All told, I'm looking for high single-digit long-term FCF growth, leading to a fair value in the mid-$20s.

I also believe that Actuant's value is supported in part by its break-up potential. I think the Enerpac and Hydratight businesses could be sold without much difficulty (and at attractive prices), and I think there are multiple improve-and-sell opportunities in Energy and Engineered Solutions if need be. I don't see management willingly taking that course, but those strong core assets could get an activist investor's attention if management can't execute. That said, the CEO has been in place for less than a year, so I don't believe there should be any such pressure for a while yet.

The Bottom Line

A few years ago, I was worried about Actuant's erratic performance and its inability to consistently earn its cost of capital. With the downturns in energy, off-highway equipment/resources, and heavy manufacturing, that situation has gotten worse. While I do think management has laid out some credible priorities and self-improvement plans, I do also worry that the growth targets laid out last year could prove to be too ambitious.

On a more positive note, my more conservative assumptions still work out to a roughly 10% implied total return today, so I don't believe the valuation is absurd. I'd personally like to see a wider margin of safety before investing my own money, but as a leveraged play on recoveries in resource-sensitive industries and one with a solid market share in its targeted markets, Actuant is at the very least worth monitoring.

