Stay Hungry For Wendy's Stock In 2017

Some would argue America's obsession with fast food is coming to an end. Healthier options have presented themselves, and consumers have shifted preferences. However, even with this new competition for the fast food industry, several companies have managed to maintain a core customer base, and even begin growing once again. Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) provides a classic example of a fast food company that was on the ropes, and has managed to reinvent its brand, its stores, and its menu. Furthermore, the company is now on the cutting edge of new technologies being rolled out in the fast food industry. Taking all this into account, and also demonstrating commitment to its shareholders, now is the time to buy Wendy's stock, and capitalize on the growth and efficiency being created by this fast food titan.

Since shedding most of its Arby's assets in 2011, Wendy's set about transforming its brand. It has renovated most of its stores across the US, simplified its menu to offer core products, and most importantly, has rolled out multiple new technologies seen in the below images:

The image on the right is an example of the self-serving kiosks that are being rolled out in over 6,000 stores across the country. These kiosks will allow stores to streamline orders while at the same time reduce total staff needed for daily operations. With minimum wage requirements set to rise substantially in the next few years, up to $15 in some states, these kiosks will give Wendy's a competitive edge over major competitors in the fast food space. In fact, Wendy's President Todd Peneger stated his stores are already seeing wage inflation upwards of 5-6%. These kiosks will offset these increased costs and add to Wendy's EPS in the coming quarters. On the left is a display of the new drink machines in every Wendy's restaurant. While some competitors do have these, Wendy's has added these specialized machines to its locations, allowing consumers to create literally any flavor and type of drink they wish to have. Personally having used both of these technologies at a Wendy's location, they work flawlessly and are extremely easy, and fun, to use.

From a financial perspective, Wendy's has continued to put itself in position to expand and grow in a sustainable manner as a fast food company. With a current ratio of over 2, and EPS growth of over 20% in each of the last three years, the company has demonstrated it can grow earnings quickly while not overextending itself financially. Furthermore, EPS growth is expected to accelerate in the coming year as seen below:

Based on the fact that Wendy's has grown its earnings per share in each of the last 6 years, Wendy's offers investors a chance to participate in a company that has staying power and a profitable proven track record in the fast food industry.

In part of its transformation, Wendy's has also gone out of its way to take care of shareholders. The company has continued to increase its dividend as its financial footing has improved.

With a current dividend yield just under 2%, Wendy's is paying its investors a healthy dividend which is likely to grow larger in the coming quarters. Furthermore, this dividend is backed up by over 90 million dollars in free cash flow, indicating the company can continue to payout an ever increase amount of profit. In addition to the dividend increases, management has bought back nearly 80 million shares over the past five years. Many of these shares were purchased at much lower values then where the stock is currently trading at. Shareholder friendliness, financial soundness, strong EPS growth, and implementation of new technologies all support a single conclusion: Wendy's stock needs to be bought in 2017. Buy Wendy's stock today and feast on some fast food profits in 2017!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.