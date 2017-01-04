Congress Could Dampen The Trump Rally - Cramer's Mad Money (1/3/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, January 3.



Even though the market went higher on Tuesday, Cramer thinks this rally will not last long. "If you own a lot of stock, I say hold on. But if you are trying to get in, I suggest that you wait for better prices before pulling the trigger," he said. Usually, the first trading day of a year relies on 401(k) investments. "There are many individuals who didn't sell in 2016 believing that capital gains taxes must come down in 2017 under President Trump," he added.

Another worry for Cramer is that oil still impacts stocks. Movement in oil prices takes the stocks with it. For the healthcare stocks, things look bright as some losers of 2016 bounced back on Tuesday. He also warned that the group could be one tweet away from a selloff.

The bigger question on his mind is, "Can the Trump rally last? One of the reasons why I think you might get a better opportunity to buy stocks than you had today is that I sense the Republicans may not be totally enthused about Trump's desire to pass corporate tax reform, deregulation and a tax holiday for the repatriation of foreign assets," he said.

The action of the Congressional office after Trump tweeted his disapproval gives an impression that Congress's priorities may be different from Trump's. This could be negative for stocks. It's about waiting and watching how the market pans out.

Winners of the Dow 2016

Cramer took a look at the top 5 performers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2016.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was the winner as it rose by 36% in 2016 based on innovation and supply chain management. However, a strong dollar and China's growth could hurt the stock in 2017.

United Health (NYSE:UNH) came in second by rising 35%. The company was in the limelight as it challenged the Affordable Care Act. Cramer thinks President-elect Trump could call on the company to redo healthcare. This could be a good business opportunity for the company.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) was a clear winner by rising 32% and it could go higher in 2017 as well. It makes money with its own money and gets a premium for being clever.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was next by rising 31%. Cramer doesn't expect much from this stock as it relies on oil prices to rise.

Finally, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) did well by rising 30%. This is Cramer's number one stock for 2017 as it will benefit from the rise in Fed rates and will benefit greatly from deregulation.

"Suffice it to say, I think JPM's the biggest winner of the five, and it's the one I would bet on if you believe that the Trump rally is far from finished," said Cramer.

Winners of the S&P 500 2016

Cramer looked at the winners of the S&P 500 to see if they can win in 2017 as well.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) more than doubled in 2016. In his opinion, the stock is not done going higher even though it trades at 37 times earnings as it is at the helm of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Cramer was bullish on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) as they will make chips for the next-generation technology.

OneOk (NYSE:OKE) came back from the dead to rise 133% in 2016. Cramer thinks this oil and gas provider will do well in 2017 too.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had a strong 2016 and Cramer believes it will continue its run in 2017 as it is one of the best names in the oil service industry.

Other winners were Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA), both of which can do well under President Trump.

Lastly, Freeport McMoran (NYSE:FCX) rallied in 2016 after a poor run in 2015. It needs more global growth to thrive which looks unlikely in 2017.

Losers of the S&P 500 2016

Can the losers of 2016 win in 2017? Cramer dug deeper to find out.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) lost 73% in 2016. However, the tax-inverted business models are not relevant anymore.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had a rough ride in the last year and Cramer thinks the environment is not favorable for solar panels.

Stocks like TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) should be doing well but are not.

Lot of healthcare names performed poorly in 2016 due to the political headwinds. Some of the names like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) can have a golden 2017 if investors keep patient.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): Cramer thinks that they will get around the Mexico issue.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC): They have been poorly managed. Cramer doesn't see a point in selling low.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): It's a fad stock and the market isn't as big as everyone thought. The future looks blurry for Fitbit.

