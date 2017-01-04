Live Ventures: Vintage Stock Acquisition Should Drive Share Price Higher As Company Positions Itself To Become A Diversified Conglomerate

New business model provides long-term catalysts for growth, and the latest acquisition of Vintage Stock in November will not be the company's last acquisition.

Skepticism seems to be the prevailing sentiment towards LIVE at the moment which is understandable (due to the company's history of trying and failing) but is no longer justifiable.

The stock doubled in the past two months, but it could potentially go up another 300% if the company can attain $20M net income on a 15x multiple.

After a decade of struggling in the internet-marketing-business, Live Ventures throws in the towel and shifts to a Berkshire Hathaway model, acquiring already-profitable companies with a holding period of forever.

Storefront of Vintage Stock - Live Ventures' most recently acquired company.

Overview

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) has a lot of history behind it with plenty of twists and turns, which makes it crucial to recap in order to understand the opportunity that stands today, as the company that Live Ventures is today is not the same one it was a decade ago or even a couple of years ago.

Live Ventures' principal business was originally YP Corp., which brought the Yellow Pages to the internet in 1994 via YP.com.

In December 2006, the company settled with 34 states' attorney generals due to the use of activation checks in mailing promotions. Overall, the total consideration amounted to $3.5M, which caused a net loss of $1.1M in fiscal 2006. Prior to that, the company was profitable.

The company subsequently moved into online classifieds when it acquired and merged with LiveDeal in June 2007, with LiveDeal being the surviving entity. Soon after, LiveDeal acquired a call center in Manila, Philippines.

On November 5, 2008, LiveDeal sold its Yellow Pages domains for $3.85 million. The following February (2009), the company completed its exit from the online directory and classifieds market, selling off or shutting down every business venture, including the call center in Manila. The new plan was to participate in the budding online ecosystem for customer acquisition services for SMBs. At the time, LiveDeal called its offering the "Telesold Suite Services."

In 2010, it launched InstantProfile, which was a rebranding of Telesold. Despite efforts to ramp up the business, the customer acquisition services business proved to be unprofitable, so the company shut down its InstantProfile business in July 2011. Kevin A. Hall was the CEO at this time - one of the many CEOs that had joined and left the company over the years.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, the company was saved from delisting by activist investor Jon Isaac, who, through Isaac Capital Group LLC, invested $2 million into the company along with four other investors. At the time, LIVE only had a book value of ~$750k. Through the investment, Isaac - only 29 years old at the time - was able to get a seat on the board of directors.

The incumbent CEO, Kevin A. Hall, was fired in January 2012 and replaced by Jon Isaac, who took a salary of $1 plus bonuses without a written employment agreement. Under Isaac, the company brought in a new management team and attempted to transition into internet-based customer acquisition services (ex: social media marketing products and services).

In February 2014, Jon Isaac officially entered into a written employment agreement with the company to serve as President and CEO for a salary of $200,000.

In September 2013, the company launched LiveDeal.com (which is similar to Groupon, except the service is tailored specifically for restaurants.)

Live Ventures: Positioning To Be A Diversified Conglomerate

In 2015, the company (which had been called LiveDeal since 2007) was renamed "Live Ventures". This is where it gets interesting. With the name change, the company essentially did a 360 in terms of its business strategy. Instead of running an online marketing business, which had proven to be a failure for almost a decade, the company scrapped everything except LiveDeals and decided to become an acquirer of other, already-established businesses in various industries that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power - sort of like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Speaking of Berkshire Hathaway, the Live Ventures website states in its investment criteria:

"We do not "flip" companies to another buyer in 3-5 years; instead, we hold value indefinitely and help our companies grow organically and or through acquisitions."

Judging from that quote, it truly seems that Jon Isaac has a similar preferred holding period as Warren Buffett: forever.

As you know, Berkshire Hathaway was a textile manufacturer. Ironically, Jon Isaac's first acquisition for Live Ventures was also a textile manufacturer - Marquis Industries.

In July 2015, Live Ventures acquired an 80% majority interest in Marquis Industries, a fully integrated carpet mill that manufactures innovative yarn products, synthetic turf products (think 'fake grass' in sports stadiums), and reseller of hard surface flooring products for a purchase price of $30M.

Fiscal 2016 showed the full effect of the Marquis acquisition, as the company was acquired in the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2015. This explains the 324.4% increase in the manufacturing segment's gross profits.

Then on November 7, 2016, the company acquired Vintage Stock (or VS) - a Missouri-based retailer that buys, sells, and trades entertainment products - for $60M with cash and debt. Live Ventures' management expects the VS acquisition to be highly accretive, with consolidated net income projected to increase to $20M ($1.21 per share) on the strength of $160M in sales looking forward. This is quite a development considering Live had been losing money for almost a decade; the company appears to finally be turning the corner in terms of being profitable.

A Business Model Breakthrough

Live Ventures was originally operating as an internet directory service before being fined $2 million for unscrupulous business practices in 2006 (it's important to note that the CEO and management team - and even the products and services - those times are long gone) before attempting to capture a share of the internet marketing pie which simply never proved to be profitable. Essentially, the story here is that the company went through what can be chalked up as a decade-long transition phase since the company's inception in 1996.

Below is a table I compiled highlighting key company metrics over the past 10 fiscal years (which ends at the end of September):

Click to enlargeFiscal 2016 was clearly the best year in the company's history, even if we were to look back further than 2006.

Looking back at the past decade and looking at the most recent developments, Live Ventures is truly on the verge of a big breakthrough. The decision to acquire already-profitable businesses at reasonable prices "Berkshire Hathaway style" rather than struggling to make a dime as an online internet marketing company is, I believe, the right path to sustained long-term growth, and it is evidenced by the fact that 2016 is the first time in almost a decade that the company has turned a net profit and positive EBIT. This was done on the strength of the Marquis Industries acquisition.

As it stands, the company now has three main revenue-generating assets worth noting:

1. LiveDeal.com - Groupon-like service for restaurants to promote deals to potential diners.

2. Marquis Industries - Manufacturer of carpets and innovative yarn products; reseller of hard flooring.

3. Vintage Stock - a Missouri-based retailer that buys, sells, and trades entertainment products under brand names Vintage Stock, VStock, Movie Trading Company, and EntertainMart.

By now, those following LIVE know about Marquis Industries and LiveDeal, but since Vintage Stock has only been owned by the company for a couple of months, I feel obliged to do a quick run-through of the business.

Through its retail stores, Vintage Stock buys and sells vintage entertainment products: consoles, video games, movies, game cards, books, toys, and related vintage goods.) It operates 57 stores in 10 states, and has 900 employees (averages to about 15-16 employees per location.) The stores are found in the central region of the United States (Great Plains, Midwest, Texas). The Google map below from the company website shows all the Vintage Stock locations.

If you have never been to a Vintage Stock location before, this video which was recorded by a YouTuber with permission from VS management is a great inside look at what kind of goods you can find at one of these stores (although there can be quite a bit of variation depending on the location.) Basically, it buys and sells hard-to-find merchandise relating to entertainment-merchandise that you would be hard pressed to find at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or even GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Future Profits

Here's the interesting part, where a little speculation will have to play in.

Vintage Stock was acquired after fiscal year 2016, so the effect of the acquisition does not show up on the most recently released annual report. While the press release does provide some preliminary information that can be useful in gauging the potential benefits of the acquisition, the picture is far from complete.

According to Live Ventures' press release pertaining to the acquisition, Vintage Stock recorded $13.5M pretax income in the most recent audited report, although it was not specified exactly which year that was, whether it was 2015 or 2016. Either way, a 40% tax rate on that $13.5M (high balling to be conservative) leads to a tax expense of $5.4M, which implies a net income of $8.1M for Vintage Stock as a whole.

$12.5M of Live's $17.8M net income in fiscal 2016 comprises of a tax benefit, so it is crucial to adjust for that. Subtracting the $12.5M "tax benefit" from $17.8M "2016 net income" equals an adjusted net income of $5.3M.

Looking forward, Live Ventures is expecting to generate $20M in consolidated net income due to the Vintage Stock acquisition, so it appears Vintage Stock is expected to add $14.7M to the bottom line - a 277% increase between $5.3M adjusted net income for 2016 and fiscal 2017's projected $20M net income.

Considering that Vintage Stock's audited pretax income was $13.5M and the expected addition to Live's bottom line is $14.7M, it appears that Live is already factoring in new store openings from Vintage Stock in 2017. Because that is quite speculative in itself, I believe it would be prudent to wait for next quarter's financial statements (if you have the necessary patience) to get a better gauge and more color on the Vintage Stock acquisition, as there simply isn't enough public information at the moment. The only other piece of information given is that the $53.5M assets on the balance sheet would increase to $100M due to the Vintage acquisition.

Valuation

At $24.02 per share (last closing price as of writing,) Live Ventures is trading at approximately 37x EBIT. This appears expensive, but this calculation has not yet accounted for the Vintage Stock acquisition, which is expected by Live management to be highly accretive. (Inputs: $2.3M EBIT and $85.3M EV.)

EV inputs:

Market cap: $68M ($24.02 per share)

- Cash: $0.771M

+ Current portion LT debt: $1.8M

+ Notes payable net of current portion: $13.4M

+ Notes payable related party: $2M

+ Total potentially dilutive shares $0.892M

= $85.3M EV

Accounting for the Vintage Stock acquisition with the limited information provided so far, the inputs could bump up to $15.8M EBIT* and $145.3M EV assuming that the $60M cash related to the acquisition was borrowed (in which case, that $60M would be added into the $85.3M EV value.)

In that case, EV/EBIT would come out to 9.2, which is phenomenally much more reasonable and perhaps even cheap if you believe that more accretive companies will be acquired by Live in the future. (Calculation: $145.3M EV ÷ $15.8M EBIT = 9.2)

* $15.8M estimated forward EBIT calculated as follows: $2.3M "pre-Vintage Stock EBIT" + $13.5M "Vintage Stock audited pre-tax income". This is not exactly EBIT, but it is the only official number available that can be used as a crude ballpark estimate until more information becomes available next quarter.

Despite the wild cards, Live Ventures is in the best shape of its company history. It is more diversified and profitable than it has ever been in the past decade.

I would venture to say that the stock could potentially be worth north of $100 (over 300% upside from $24) and momentum since November has already been explosive, doubling from roughly $11 per share to the current $24 per share as the market begins to digest the scope of LIVE's clearly improved fundamentals and story.

As far as justifying a $100 per share valuation, $20 million "net income" x 15 multiplier = $300 million market cap or $105.26 per share (based on 2.85M shares outstanding.) This is not accounting for the fact that Vintage Stock is preparing to open more stores, and that Live Ventures will continue to look for more opportunities to buy strong companies in the middle market for great value. Over the long term, it is truly feasible that LIVE can justify valuations that it once did a decade ago.

Looking back at the stock chart, LIVE used to trade over $200 per share (split-adjusted) in 2006 before it broke under the $100 per share mark in 2007. The highest was over $1,000 per share back in 2004 (split-adjusted.) Once again, I must reiterate that the company is indeed the strongest it has ever been in its operating history, yet is trading well below its highest peaks.

Click to enlarge10 Year Weekly Line Chart, Logarithmic.

The real question is if you would pay $68M ($24 per share) for a (1) fully-integrated carpet manufacturer, (2) 57 vintage entertainment stores with more on the way, and (3) LiveDeals.com.

Considering 2017 net income is expected to reach $16.3M** (this time without the tax benefit), LIVE would be trading at a 4.2 PE ratio ($68M "market cap" ÷ $16.3M "net income".) So despite the double in share price over the past two months, there is still a very substantial amount of upside left.

** 2017 net income calculation: $2.3M "adjusted net income for 2016" + $14M "annual bottom-line contribution from Vintage Stock" = $16.3M.

Substantial Decrease in Short Interest

Prior to the Marquis acquisition, LIVE was surely destined to be a penny stock or delisted, as its internet-service-fueled asset base was extremely weak. But now with two solid, albeit "boring" businesses under its belt producing steady cash flow and plans to expand in 2017, momentum has shifted to the upside.

Back in August, 22% of Live Ventures' shares were sold short (618k on 8/15). Fast forward to December, and only 3% of shares are short (85k.)

After the run-up to $30 per share recently, short sellers are once again keen on tempering the price as evidenced by the increase in shares short from the end of November to December 15, 2016, from 79k to 85k, but despite the substantial run-up in share price, there is no justifiable reason to be short shares other than very short-term momentum. Over the next year and beyond, LIVE is fundamentally positioned to be a big winner - the money-losing days appear to be over.

Insider Ownership Favorable to Investors

CEO Jon Isaac owns 54.6% of shares, which is a very bullish signal in this particular case, not to mention that the activist investor, who is only in his mid-30s, supplied a substantial amount of his own cash into the company.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Skepticism seems to be the prevailing sentiment towards LIVE at the moment, which is understandable - but no longer justifiable.

Despite the fog in the midst that will need at least one more quarter to clear up completely (I am referring specifically to Vintage Stock's complete financials), there is still more than enough upside potential to justify investing in LIVE, especially if you are willing to hold shares for at least a year and preferably longer. It appears that LIVE is misunderstood, under-researched, and undervalued by the market who has gotten a little too accustomed to LIVE trying and failing repeatedly. But with the company's last failure to make a profitable business out of internet marketing, Jon Isaac intelligently threw in the towel and shifted the business model to a new vision with surprisingly rapid success.

Overall, I am very bullish on the new direction of the company and the CEO's ability to identify and acquire new companies moving forward. While some may not be impressed by the new acquisition, it is unlikely that Vintage will be the last acquisition. In my view, it's worth taking a small position to see what sort of businesses end up being acquired by Live Ventures over the coming years and adding to the position if the story continues to progress favorably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LIVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.