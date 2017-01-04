Saratoga Investment Corp.: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred & Bond Investor

Is it worth a buy above par value? Not as far as I'm concerned.

For the moment SAR offers two Notes; however, SAQ will be called within a few days, being replaced by SAB, which just began trading.

Although a bumpy ride, SAR emerged from the past five-years priced higher than it was at the outset.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

Because this approach has proved successful and profitable, I've decided to utilize it for my bond research. Consequently:

When considering the acquisition of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Notes, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the Note we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to SAR. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

A quick review informs us that SAR is a BDC that provides financing to middle market companies located in the United States. It IPO'd on 3/23/07 as GNV, and changed its name to Saratoga Investment on 8/2/10 with a market value of $108 million, making it a micro cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any Notes this company has to offer:

Here we learn that SAR offers two Notes, SAB & SAQ, initially offered at the respective yields of 6.75% and 7.50% due on 12/30/23 & 5/31/20. However, as I flashed forward I learned that SAQ will be called 1/13/17.

Therefore, let's click on SAB. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like that the interest on this Note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future.

These shares are callable on 12/21/19 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 12/30/23.

It pays a dividend of $1.6875 per share per year, or 0.421875 per quarter, to be paid 3/30, 6/30, 9/30, & 12/30 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 12/13/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

However, simply knowing and understanding the Notes of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred or bond holder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of SAR.

Although a bumpy ride, as far as I'm concerned, it ended the period priced higher than it began it. It traded at $13.40 on 1/9/12, and is currently priced at $20.32. That's a gain of $6.92 during this time.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of SAR's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $114.40 million. It earned $11.60 million on sales of $31.10 million. Last year it was up an healthy 43.30%. Its long and short-term Debt/Equity is a moderate 1.29. Probably a safe Note investment.

Now let's see how its note, SAB, performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart. SAQ will be called 1/13/17 and therefore irrelevant to consider.

Not much of a history considering this is a brand new note, but because of its current price, 25.99, and its yearly dividend, 1.6875, it offers a yield of:

1.6875/25.99 = 6.49%

Although a buy at the closing price makes little sense, from the way it moved during its first day of trading on the open market, if you are inclined to place a bid you might consider placing one at no higher than par value. As for me, at this time I'm certain I could find better alternatives elsewhere.

