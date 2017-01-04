Central Garden & Pet: $33 Is Pricing In Too Much Turnaround

Still, the gains make some sense, even if it's possible they've been overdone, and CENT might look interesting on a pullback.

But given blended end market growth in the 1-2% range, current valuation is pricing in a lot more improvement that I'm not sure is there.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) (NASDAQ:CENTA) is a stock I've known for a long time, but truthfully never known that well. That's because, for most of that time, the stock never really seemed all that interesting:

CENT data by YCharts

Chart from 2005 through 2014

Central was a small player in tough, relatively commoditized industries. Growth was pretty much non-existent, earnings were relatively stagnant, and the stock seemed like "dead money." But that story has changed noticeably:

CENT data by YCharts

Chart since January 1, 2015

CENT has quadrupled in less than two years. That is an enormous move for a company with relatively quiet end markets: Management has estimated (see the Q2 call) that long-term market growth in the categories targeted by the pet segment (59% of FY16 revenue) is about 2%, and in garden the industry is growing ~1% a year. While CENT has made major moves in the past, those came out of the 2001 and 2009 recessions, and neither had the parabolic nature of CENT's recent climb.

All that said, there is some logic to the move, even if $33 looks like too dear a price from my perspective. From a fundamental standpoint, Adjusted EPS has quadrupled over the past four years, with a debt refinancing earlier this year providing a boost to FY16 EPS. Operationally, Central was largely a mess until new leadership took over after the financial crisis. There was a substantial amount of low-hanging fruit to harvest in order to boost margins and efficiency. And there still appears to be more room for improvement.

The problem at current levels is that even management isn't sure how much improvement there is - but an awful lot is priced in. A dual-class structure seems to limit the potential of a takeover; everyone and their mother thinks CENT is a logical target for Spectrum Brand (NYSE:SPB), but Central's apparent interest in M&A is limited to being an acquirer. As a company, Central deserves a lot of credit for its turnaround efforts, but its stock seems to be pricing in a lot more success.

The Post-Turnaround Turnaround

Central was a turnaround story coming out of the financial crisis - and even before, with former CEO Bill Brown returning in 2007 in an effort to improve the business. Two years later, Brown hired Gus Halas as a consultant, eventually moving Halas to CEO of the operating company in 2011, while Brown remained CEO of Central. As author Investing 501 detailed in a 2013 Top Idea on this site, Brown and Halas predicted $120 million in savings within 2-3 years - about 650 bps of operating margin improvement for a company that in FY12 had a company-wide margin of just 4.4%.

The plan was that acquired businesses were going to be consolidated, and SKU count reduced, but Central wound up extending its targets and then bringing in 66-year-old John Ranelli to replace Brown as President and CEO in early 2013. That decision led a number of shareholders who had bought into the Halas-led story to stampede for the exits, with one major shareholder writing a letter [pdf] to Central's board decrying the "'clown show' of investor relations and corporate governance" at the company.

But the catch was that there really was a huge amount of opportunity for improvement. Here's how a CENT bull described the company's situation in a July 2012 article at Value Investors Club:

CENT made 27 different acquisitions from 1997 to 2011 (and 40 since 1980) and each of those companies was left to function as effectively an independent business...some [factories] were at less than 40% utilization rates. At the end of September 2011, there were 66 facilities supporting $1.6 billion in revenue while Scotts Miracle-Gro, for example, had 35 facilities and $2.3 billion in domestic revenue...The company had 26 different ERP systems. Sales and marketing was also a disaster...Several of their products were competing with one another. There were too many SKUs including at least one where a grand total of $500 worth of merchandise was sold in a year.

And under Ranelli, Central has made progress - but perhaps not as much as the share price and EPS would suggest. EPS did quadruple between FY14 and FY16; non-GAAP EBIT rose almost 90% over the past two years, and Adjusted EBITDA 57%. (Note that calculations of Adjusted EBITDA here are my own, and are non-GAAP EBIT with D&A and share-based compensation added back in order to match peers.)

But that's actually not as impressive as it sounds. First, Central was reasonably levered when growth began, with a net leverage ratio near 3x (it's now below 2x). And, secondly, Central was very narrowly profitable: FY14 non-GAAP net margins were right around 1%, and EBITDA margins about 7.1%. Over the two years, adjusted EBIT margins have increased just 280 bps, with 180 bps coming from SG&A leverage and 100 bps from gross margin expansion. A debt refinancing in Q1 FY16 provided an ~$0.08 boost to non-GAAP EPS; two acquisitions added ~$0.14, per detail in the 10-K.

That's not to say performance hasn't been strong: 6% organic revenue growth in the Pet segment in FY16 vastly outpaced category growth, for instance. Garden sales have been a bit choppier, but given an exit from the holiday decor business and a plunge in ASPs for bird seed - where input costs fell 32% - organic growth still was in the 1-2% range in FY16 (depending on how one chooses to calculate that figure). SG&A has benefited from warehouse consolidation and lower headcount in the Garden segment, and declined 3%+ in FY15 on an absolute basis.

But non-GAAP operating margin in the Pet segment fell 90 bps in FY16, with higher marketing costs in animal health (where competition in flea & tick has been tough), and SG&A deleveraged in the Garden segment. Going back to Brown's $120 million target and the implied 600+ bps improvement, Central simply hasn't come near those levels over the past few years. But that's not necessarily a bad thing: Central has invested where it needs to, and the relatively modest margin expansion implies that there may be more room for improvement.

And it's clear from management commentary that there have been substantial improvements in customer service and fill rates. Obviously, the market is pricing in further improvements, and there does seem to be room on the margin front, in particular. The question at the moment seems to be just how much is left.

How Much Further?

CENT Margins vs. Peers Stock EBITDA Margin TTM Ending CENT 9.77% September 24 SPB 18.9% September 30 SMG 18.2% September 30 Click to enlarge

SPB/SMG numbers from company figures; CENT figures calculated as described above

It's too optimistic to assume that Central can get EBITDA margins in line with Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) or Spectrum Brand. Central doesn't have the same scale, and 20%+ of its revenue still comes from distributing third-party products. Scotts' brand is stronger; Central's Pet segment (and its private-label brands in both segment) tends more toward the value side, though Central is trying to make its Pennington grass seed brand a legitimate competitor.

But it does seem as if Central should have more room to improve on the margin front, even without the above-category 2-3% organic growth new CEO George Roeth targeted on the Q4 conference call. And every 100 bps expansion implies another ~$0.23 in incremental EPS, nearly 20% growth off FY16's non-GAAP figure of $1.26.

Where it gets murky is how, and when. Initial FY17 guidance is for EPS of "at least" $1.34, just 6% growth year over year. And that's with Central paying $60 million (including $6 million in contingent consideration) for aquarium fish wholesaler Segrest. Roeth wouldn't disclose sales or earnings figures on the Q4 call, but said the deal was in line with a typical 6-8x EBIT multiple.

That should imply at least $7 million in incremental EBIT and ~$5 million in incremental pre-tax income (given a 2% LIBOR rate on the asset-backed facility) - or about $0.06 in EPS. Adding in a $0.01 benefit from a 53rd week, organic EPS is guided up as little as a penny year over year.

From a long-term perspective, that's OK; Roeth himself said on the Q4 call that efforts to improve the business would "slow down earnings growth in the near term." Acting Principal Financial Officer Howard Machek did say that early efforts likely would improve gross margin, but it seems implied from Q4 commentary that opex may deleverage in FY17. On the same call, Machek pointed out increased brand spend in pet in FY16.

But where I'd be concerned in the near-to-mid term is that Central hasn't given much guidance in terms of targets or even spend. When asked about the magnitude of SG&A spend on the Q4 call, Macheck said, "It's hard to answer because we are going to evaluate each business and each opportunity as the quarter goes."

Central has said it will continue to build out the private label business, which theoretically could depress margin percentage while adding margin dollars, but it's also planning to focus on products where it has excess capacity, which should offset those declines. It leaves investors in the dark somewhat, and it makes it much difficult to model how much margin improvement is left and when, exactly, it might arrive.

That's not necessarily a criticism of management; a targeted facility-by-facility and product-by-product analysis likely is a good thing long term. But it's also a side effect of Central having (counting Halas) five CEOs in the past decade, and a remnant of a company still working through some of the integration issues that have dogged it for years now.

And I can't help but wonder how patient investors will be, particularly if the broad market turns south. This is a stock now trading at about 11x on an EV/EBITDA, when at similar peak margins last decade it traded closer to 8x. And if the investments in capacity and marketing are on the front burner, that seems to imply the easy improvements have been made. If that's the case, then CENT probably is overvalued.

Valuation

One of the interesting things about the recent run is that CENT and CENTA have diverged rather significantly:

CENT data by YCharts

That split doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Class A shares have no voting rights, but the common shares (the CENT ticker) are minority owners anyway. Brown still controls 55% of the voting power, per the 10-K. CENT is more liquid, but not substantially so:

CENT 30-Day Average Daily Volume data by YCharts

Valuation aside, there may be an interesting arbitrage trade between the two share classes: CENT closed Thursday at $33.16, and CENTA at $30.88. There seems little reason for a 7%+ premium on voting rights that are essentially ineffective.

But even through CENTA, I'm not sure Central looks all that attractive at the moment. The corporate governance problems still hold. There isn't going to be a dividend, or likely even share repurchases. The existing authorization was designed solely to offset dilution from options; the plan going forward, per Noeth, is for "at least" 1-2 acquisitions a year akin to recent purchases, which have averaged nearly $50 million each.

There's long been a question as to whether the combination of a garden business and a pet business makes sense; Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is the only major customer that straddles both segments. There's certainly the risk that Central Garden & Pet can wind up back where it was just a few years ago - given that it appears intent on executing the same strategy.

From a valuation standpoint, the multiples look stretched. Even CENTA - at 24.5x trailing EPS and 10.3x EV/EBITDA - trades at a premium to SPB, and its multiples are relatively close to SMG. I'm not sure Central's recent performance supports a premium to SPB, particularly since a sale seems to be off the table.

I do think it's a story worth watching, and a pullback might make the stock more tempting - under $26, with a high-teens P/E and single-digit EV/EBITDA, looks about right. I don't know that a short makes much sense. At least for now, investors are willing to give Central a long leash, and with fiscal Q1 being a seasonally slow quarter, I wouldn't expect that report to be a downside catalyst.

But $33 for CENT, in particular, simply seems too much given that this is a business that still hasn't proven itself, that it serves customers who can pressure pricing (42% of sales come from 6 customers, including 15% from Wal-Mart), and that its end markets are relatively weak. Input costs have been beneficial of late, and while cost declines generally are passed along to those larger customers (like Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST)), there's a lag to those pass-throughs that has benefited Central's margins and may pull back going forward.

On the Q4 call, Garden President J.D. Walker said that relative to lower input costs, "I wouldn't say that it's a long-term and accretive trend for us." There are risks here, and a multiple that seems to assume little of those risks. Central Garden & Pet has done a nice job so far - but there's still a lot more to do.

