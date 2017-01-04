Stock Market Thesis For 2017

This conviction might be an overstatement, which provides the key ingredient for the 2017 outlook.

The lack of a strong conviction during the last couple of months was the reason why the market was going from one consensus to another. Until the US Presidential election, market behavior was a good representation of a random walk. Fortunately, this has ended since Donald Trump won the election. This unexpected result brought a lot of conviction to the market, although some of it might be misguided.

Starting with this plot synopsis, I'll try to produce market hypotheses and develop some theses that might help in the task of asset allocation for 2017. Beware of the fact that some, if not all, of the hypotheses and theses in the following paragraphs might prove wrong. Often I look back to a one month-old thesis and realize I was dead wrong. However, once you recognize the source of your mistake, usually, you can fix it in time and still make money.

So, let's take a look:

Hypothesis 0: China faced a test on its debt market, in the beginning of 2016, and it passed.

I believe this hypothesis to be true. Looking at the evolution of the Chinese market indexes, things seem normalized. China will now have time to think about reforms that may reduce the debt problem faced in the beginning of 2016.

H1: Trump's policies will have a positive impact in US economic growth through higher budget deficit and higher commercial protectionism, thus sparking inflation.

This is the current market consensus. The stock market has been incorporating this hypothesis at face value. Several sectors are performing much better than anticipated. For instance, the banking sector has been one of the most rewarded. Even Ray Dalio publicly argued that Trump may have more economic impact than Reagan.

If the previous two hypotheses are correct, then I propose the following thesis:

Thesis 0: After a credit market test, China will have a couple of stable quarters. China's Communist Party (CCP) badly needed this breathing room, but Trump's plans might bring instability to the table.

The Communist Party is still living off the mandate to improve the population living standards. This fact has been the biggest obstacle to deep reforms. For instance, the credit market test involving debt in public corporations was countered with even more debt. No real reform was implemented because the short term alternative was to cut jobs, which would go directly against the Communist Party's mandate.

Therefore, derived from H0, the thesis is the following: China has bought some time and it will have a couple of stable quarters. If this this plays out accordingly, the Communist Party will have time to improve its current economic design and solve the debt problem. However, Trump is aiming to reduce the trade deficit with China (H1). This will put extra pressure on the Chinese current economic design.

I believe that the Chinese authorities will do everything possible to block Trump's protectionism, but China-US trading relations are too big too fail and in the end everyone will compromise. Therefore, the US won't go as far as Trump's rhetoric suggests. On the other hand, China may turn to consumption in order to alleviate the dependence on exports.

This is a bold thesis, and there are many reasons why it may not come to fruition, but it is a very interesting one to explore, especially, if it holds. Under this scenario, companies penalized for their overexposure to China, might return to favor much sooner than expected.

Even if this thesis does not materialize, it will be very interesting to understand the reasons. Just to give an example, if China does nothing to address its credit market problem, then we might have a different scenario where China is a ticking bomb for the rest of the world. In this case, investing in US based equities overexposed to China might be the wrong move.

H2: Trump's policies will face several roadblocks along the way and markets will react accordingly.

The congress might oppose several of Trump's political measures. Usually, Republicans are likely to accept lower taxes. However, if lower taxes mean a higher deficit resulting in higher debt, they might oppose or at least slow the process significantly.

Additionally, higher protectionism means less exports for China. As we have seen, T0 indicates that Chinese authorities have every reason to try to block or at least compromise Trump's trade policies.

Therefore, we can mount another thesis:

T1: Trump's political measures have the potential to disrupt the current balance, sparking inflation and improving the US economy, but there will be roadblocks that the current consensus seems to be ignoring.

Decreasing tax rates, expanding government expenses in infrastructure and putting tariffs on imported goods, seems like a good enough recipe for inflation. The market is incorporating this view with great enthusiasm. This is poised to continue in the short-term, at least until it hits a bump in the road. The current rally is starting to resemble a reflexive self-reinforcing process. Usually, when gone too far these processes also tend to be self-defeating.

Any minor negative development might have a bigger than anticipated impact in the market. The Chinese resistance explained in the T0 might very well be the turning point for the current euphoria. Internal divergences in the congress might also do the trick.

Bearing in mind the previous thesis, we should look for alternatives to the USD and to US equities. In the European front, I maintain my usual pessimism:

H2: Europe is changing its posture in the wake of the Brexit but the bureaucratic machine is fighting back.

The signals are ambivalent. I've stated, in previous posts, that Jean-Claude Juncker is trying to change the current EU paradigm, but the bureaucratic machine has already started its reaction.

The EU is badly in need of a flexible decision making process, but it is almost sure that any steps given in this direction will meet resistance from the establishment. One interesting sign is the media's portrayal of Jean-Claude Juncker as an alcoholic. I cannot confirm nor deny those claims, but I bet he is only having that much trouble because he is going against the bureaucratic machine.

T2: The EUR and European Equities will keep its subpar performance even if perspectives improve slightly.

Derived from H2, I believe this thesis will become evident during the following months. The fractures within the EU organizations won't allow significant improvements in the quality of policy design and implementation.

This means that even if the European bloc is able to implement important measures, the impact won't live up to its potential due to frictions within the EU organization.

We have seen that we shouldn't have much hope in Europe, but what about the UK?

H3: The UK may overcome the Brexit in better than expect conditions

We are still in the 'too close to call' territory, but there is growing evidence that a disaster was avoided. Therefore, we can formulate the following thesis:

T3: The pound will recover some of the ground it lost right after the referendum outcome.

I feared a vicious cycle materializing around the UK due to the pound weakness but, so far, it seems like we have avoided a catastrophe. Although, it is still early to take a good enough read on the whole matter.

A vicious cycle around the pound could be troubling, especially, if followed by enterprises moving abroad and real estate prices collapse. Otherwise, a controlled devaluation of the pound could have positive effects on exports and generate a reasonable comeback in the medium term.

We should leave open the possibility of a better than expected Brexit. The British people have proved in the past an amazing ability to do well on their own and to be terribly resilient when everyone expects them to fail.

If they do, I see the pound as a better alternative to the USD than the EUR.

The Grand Thesis

First of all, remember I do not claim to be able to read the future and, therefore, the thesis in the following paragraphs will have to be recalibrated, or even scrapped, in the near future. Be as it may, it will serve as a reference point for our expectations regarding capital allocation for 2017 (even if it is just for a week).

Trump's economic agenda seems promising enough for the stock market to be heavily pricing in its impact well ahead of the facts and ignoring possible roadblocks.

I believe that Trump and China have clashing agendas. China is recovering from the credit market test in the beginning of 2016 and needs time to figure out how to redefine its current economic paradigm. Trump's administration wants to bring manufacturing back to the US and also reduce the trade deficit. To do this, the US will most likely use trade tariffs and other similar tools. This will have a big impact in the Chinese exports, potentially, being a disturbing factor for the Chinese export machine.

However, I also believe both Trump and China will come to terms. This will, most likely, happen in a trial and error fashion, spurring several anxiety stints in the stock market. Assuming this is the case, companies exposed to China will face stints in and out of favor. Buy low and sell high might prove a good strategy in this scenario. In this case, I'll be looking at Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), already on my portfolio, but I'll have to perform further research in order to add other suitable names.

On another front, if Trump is successful in his endeavor to cut imports and bring in manufacturing jobs, inflation is poised to return to the US economy. In this case, companies with a great level of pricing power should be a good choice for a buy-and-hold strategy. I've selected companies like Coach (NYSE:COH), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Again, I'll be researching other suitable stocks.

There are also risks that the USD might be getting overvalued. If that's the case, I think the GBP might prove a good place to be. In the British arena, I may side with Burberry (OTCPK:BBRYF) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO).

