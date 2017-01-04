2016: A rebound year for commodities

Commodity returns in 2016 have been consistent with historical averages during periods of Fed tightening.

Following last year's rate hike, commodity performance has been consistent with historical trends

Earlier this year, in a blog titled, "Commodities: When it's darkest before the dawn," I suggested that the bottom may be near for commodity prices and highlighted what my team and I believed was an emerging opportunity to catch a cyclical turn that was developing in the broad commodity markets.

At the time, we expected low commodity prices, which had been exacerbated by a Saudi-led crude oil price war, to rebound during the year. We based that opinion in part on commodity price activity over the past 40 years. In response, we heard a lot of statements to the effect of, "That's all well and good, but everything is different now."

But throughout the course of 2016, a quote from the celebrated British journalist Malcolm Muggeridge often came to mind: "All news is old news happening to new people."

Commodities on a roll in 2016

It has indeed been a great year for commodities. Through Dec. 15, the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index advanced 26.7%.1 Year to date, the index has gained nearly 18%, and is up 6.2% since my most recent blog post on Nov. 18 that discussed the potential benefits of diversified commodity exposure.1

With expectations for economic growth and inflation picking up following November's US elections, coupled with the recent agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut crude oil production, we believe commodities appear poised to move into 2017 with considerable momentum.

But despite the cyclical momentum in commodity fundamentals, some wary investors are voicing concern over possible headwinds from a sharply rising US dollar and the Federal Reserve Board's Dec. 14 decision to raise short-term interest rates. During that meeting, the Fed surprised the market by predicting three - rather than two - rate hikes in 2017.

Commodities performed consistent with past monetary tightening cycles

Given the timeliness of this issue, I believe the one-year anniversary of the Federal Reserve's rate hike in December 2015 is a good time to take stock of how the markets performed during previous monetary tightening cycles. The verdict? Twelve months into the current Fed tightening regime, it would appear that the financial markets are following a markedly familiar path. Despite the enduring effects of the Great Recession and the surreal implementation of negative interest rates in Europe and Japan, market returns during the first year of the current Fed rate hike cycle have produced few surprises, in my view.

The graphic below represents an updated version of the chart I posted back in February. It highlights historical, annualized asset class returns during previous periods of Fed tightening (in gold) alongside returns for those same asset classes over the 12 months since the Federal Reserve first raised rates in December 2015 (in purple).

Asset class returns, Dec. 16, 2015 - Dec. 15, 2016, versus historical averages following Federal Reserve rate hikes

Source: Bloomberg L.P., Dec. 15, 2016. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Commodities are represented by the S&P GSCI Index Excess Return from Feb. 29, 1972, through Dec. 31, 1988, and the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index thereafter. Developed equities are represented by the MSCI EAFE Index, US equities by the S&P 500 Index, and bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Gold is represented by the gold spot price. Precious metals are represented by the S&P GSCI Precious Metals Index from Dec. 31, 1975, through Dec. 31, 1988, and the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals Index thereafter. Real estate is represented by the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. Dollar is represented by the Trade Weighted US Dollar Index: Major Currencies. Index returns do not represent fund returns. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

In the chart above, note the modest returns of the US dollar, which conventional wisdom dictates should rise sharply after the Fed boosts interest rates. Note also that only the MSCI EAFE Index total returns have deviated meaningfully from historical averages during previous periods of monetary tightening.

So is anything different this time around? I would suggest that the MSCI EAFE Index returns in the chart above indicate that Europe's structural problems and the accompanying economic malaise represent a departure from history and have been reflected in the past year's equity market returns. I would also point out that each of the inflation-sensitive asset classes - commodities, precious metals and real estate - have generated positive returns that have slightly lagged their respective historical averages. This is consistent with the fact that inflation metrics, while accelerating in recent months, have generally been weaker during the first year of the current Fed rate hike cycle than in past periods.

Commodities may still have room to run

As I mentioned earlier, OPEC recently agreed to crude oil production cuts that we forecast in our October blog post, contrary to many pundits' expectations. In our view, this deal provides not only potential near-term support for crude oil prices, but also reduced potential for downside volatility in the broad commodity basket (which is about half energy-related) over the next six to 12 months. As such, OPEC support for energy prices has the potential to provide a foundation for commodity investors in 2017.

Investors looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in the commodity markets may wish to consider PowerShares' lineup of commodity ETFs. PowerShares ETFs feature a rules-based strategy that seeks to optimize futures roll yield.

