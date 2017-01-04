Adjusting Portfolios Based On 2016 U.S. Stock Performance

Investors need to replace two former leadership groups with two new ones if they haven't already.

Now that 2016 is behind us, investors should be adjusting their portfolios for 2017. While many of the trends at the end of the 2016 were similar to what had been in place for most of the year, there were some significant changes in November and December because of the outcome of the presidential election. U.S. stocks overall continued a rally that had been in place since February, but there was some sector rotation and this changed the profile of the rally.

When the U.S. stock market is discussed, it is frequently the S&P 500 that is used as the proxy for the market. Other indexes can have widely varying returns and if they do, an investor should make appropriate portfolio adjustments to put more emphasis on the stock indices that are providing higher returns. In the chart below, it can be seen the two best performing U.S. stock indices in 2016 were the small cap Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) and the Dow Transportation Average (NYSEARCA:IYT), which were up 21.6% and 20.4% respectively for the year. The Dow Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) were up 16.4%, while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up 12.0%. Only the Nasdaq lagged S&P stocks, with a rally of 7.5%. As can be seen in the chart below, the big difference is mostly accounted for by the Russell 2000 and Dow Transportation Average having much larger rallies in November and December than the other indexes.

Dow Industrials, Dow Transports, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 in 2016

Black line S&P 500, Red line Dow Transports, Orange line Russell 2000, Blue line Dow Industrials, Bronze line Nasdaq

A finer differentiation of performance in 2016 can be done by examining how each major stock market sector did during the year. The year ended with energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) rallying the most, up 28.0%. The sector had been toward the top since April, although Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) did better until the end of the summer. Energy stocks were strong in the post-election rally, while Utilities were not. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) ended the year in second place, rising 21.8%. They had been under performers until the presidential election, but surged upwards afterwards. Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), up 20.0%, spent much of 2016 in third place and ended the year there. Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) were up 16.8% and ended the year in fourth place.

Stock Sectors That Out Performed the S&P 500 in 2016

Black line S&P 500, Blue line Energy, Red line Financials, Orange line Industrials, Bronze line Basic Materials

Two sectors had returns that were similar to those of the S&P 500 - Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), up 15.0% and Utilities , up 12.2% (not including dividends). Technology stocks had very similar returns to the S&P 500 the first half of the year, but then did somewhat better the second half. Utilities, on the other hand, were way ahead of the S&P the first half of the year, but lost steam in the second half.

Stock Sectors That Performed the Same as the S&P 500 in 2016

Black line S&P 500, Blue line Utilities, Bronze line Technology

The remaining three sectors - Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) - all under performed the S&P 500 in 2016. Only one, Healthcare, actually had a negative return, being down 2.8%. It under performed the S&P from early on and was the worst performing of all the sectors most of the year. Consumer Staples were up 5.0% and Consumer Discretionary 6.0%. While Consumer Discretionary moved with the S&P in the first half of the year, the Consumer Staples sector out performed it until the end of the summer.

Stock Sectors that Under Performed the S&P 500 in 2016 Black line S&P 500, Bronze line Consumer Discretionary, Red line Consumer Staples, Blue line Healthcare

Most of the time, investors should follow strength and avoid weakness in the market. The market did make some important shifts in the final months of 2016. Small caps, transportation stocks, and Financials surged ahead. The year ended with Energy, Financials, and Industrials leading the market. Portfolios should be concentrated in these indexes or sectors until the next shift in leadership takes place. Sectors that were strong earlier in 2016, such as Utilities or Consumer Staples should be gone from portfolios, or at the very least much reduced.

There are a number of ETFs/ETNs (collectively known as ETPs, or Exchange Traded Products) that can help investors start 2017 with properly balanced portfolios. Some choices for small cap stocks are: IWM, IWN, IWO, IJR, VB, VBR, SCHA, IJS, IJT, and XSLV. For Transportation stocks these include: IYT and XTN. Some Energy company ETPs to be considered are: XOP, XLE, OIH, IYE, XES, VDE, IEO, PXI, RYE, and IEZ. Some Financial sector ETFs are: XLF, VFH, IYF, FXO, FNCL and RYF. Industrial Sector ETPs consist of: XLI, FXR, IYT, VIS, IYJ, and FIDU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.