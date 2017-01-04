Paying My Bills With Dividends - Update

Based on the overwhelming response to my article, Paying Bills with Dividends linked here, I thought I should provide an update now that Q4 is officially over.

As stated previously, my goal for Q3 of 2017 is to generate $232.14. This will cover the monthly bill for a 401k loan, but I won't actually use the dividend income to pay it. I will continue to participate in Dividend Reinvestment Programs (DRIPs) and look for increasingly larger bills to cover until I completely replace my full income. I know this plan will take decades, but by starting early, I hope to achieve it.

My 2016 Q3 income totaled $148.47. Because of new capital and ongoing DRIPs, I anticipated this income to rise. It turns out my 2016 Q4 income fell to $147.54. I wasn't sure how this was possible because I knew none of my stocks had experienced a dividend cut. There were essentially two causes for this quarterly drop in income.

First of all, I had invested less capital than planned. The cash was still deposited into my brokerage account, but I had decided to raise my cash holding by making fewer purchases. I had been holding the same amount in cash since I started building my portfolio and it had shrunken below my target on a percentage basis. I like to keep enough cash to make a meaningful purchase should a great opportunity arise in a great company that I'm following. This skipped purchase certainly was a factor in the income drop.

A second and more easily quantifiable reason for the decrease in dividends was the payment schedule of one of my holdings. Disney (NYSE:DIS) pays a dividend twice a year in Q1 and Q3 instead of quarterly. I hadn't taken this into consideration when I was projecting my income. In Q3, I received $3.69 from DIS with no payment in Q4. Therefore, when I discount DIS, my Q3 income was $144.78 with Q4 remaining at $147.54. This made for a minimal gain of $2.76, less than 2%. While not great, it is still progress, especially when I looked closer at my Q3 purchases. All new capital had been put into DIS during the quarter. I decided to compare Q4 to Q2 for a more accurate glimpse at my progress. In Q2, I received $136.31 which translates to an income growth of 8.2% to Q4. That's the kind of progress I'm anticipating when I'm setting my income goals.

Looking forward to 2017 Q1, I'm certain to see a raise over 2016 Q4. The aforementioned DIS and ongoing DRIPs are enough to guarantee it. However, I also deployed my usual amount of new capital. I added more to my existing DIS and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) positions while initiating a new one in Nike (NYSE:NKE). The current yield on NKE means I won't see a significant effect on my income for quite a while, but I was looking towards my long term goal with this investment. The dividend growth rate of NKE is in the double digits and hopefully will remain there over the next decade or so with their low payout ratio. I'm willing to receive those smaller dividends now for greater future payments.

I'm breaking my goal of total income replacement into monthly bills that I can increasingly cover with dividends. My income experienced a dip from 2016 Q3 to Q4 due to below average new investment and the irregular dividend payment schedule of DIS. I still believe I'm on my way to my 2017 Q3 goal of $232.14. I'd be thrilled to reach it, but I've decided I won't sacrifice a better opportunity at my long term goal by snubbing some lower yielding stocks. Time will tell, but I believe a higher dividend growth rate will make up for the lower payments now. Especially when coupled with some of my higher yielding stocks, like VZ. Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, DIS, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.