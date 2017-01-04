The Dow 20,000 Milestone Will Happen Soon, But Will It Be Sustainable?

Everyone is waiting for the Dow 20,000 milestone to arrive quickly so that the index may rise well above this magical level in a growing and sustainable way. Unfortunately, the reality is hardly as appealing because there are no miraculous conditions that allow the Dow Jones Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) to move always upwards and without major breaks. Of course the Dow has been recently very close to that mark - specifically 13 points down - and we know that it is a psychological level and not an insuperable barrier. However, there are high and low cycles and it may happen that the Dow has stretched its high cycle up to this point and is now headed sideways. It's a real and serious possibility.

It would be tiresome and dislocated to be comparing this situation with other breakouts at striking levels also related to round numbers. However, I cannot resist saying that the Dow's greatest milestone was established when it broke above the 1,000 points in November 1972 (after serious attempts since 1966). Nevertheless, two months later, a pronounced correction has forced it to take another ten years to return again above this mythical value in a sustained way.

Of course now the situation is not at all comparable because not only is the world different as new markets have emerged with a multiplicity of companies of new technologies alongside others that maintain their valuable performance. It is the definition of our civilization, of industrial discoveries, of new products and markets, of a growing population with its needs that have to be met in a more specialized way. This is why, in my opinion, in the medium and long term the direction of equity markets is undoubtedly upwards. Notwithstanding, this Dow' setup (see the chart below) seems to show an overwhelming and exaggerated haste. With an appropriate price action, a favorable rising process may follow its course in due time.

Click to enlarge

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com. Note: chart in semi-logarithmic scale

As always there are two opposing sides: those who believe that the 20,000 points will be quickly exceeded while others will think that a top was built and now there will be room for a major correction. In my view it's a matter of time, not too long until the 20,000 milestone is reached and exceeded. When the breakout happens, the Dow will probably do a retest in due time slightly below this level which is almost mandatory for a subsequent sustained rise. That's the key point: the Dow must climb for an extended period well above the mentioned level. Many negative factors - political and economic - may theoretically call into question this scenario. However, I think the way up will be an indisputable fact in the short or medium term. It will not be straightforward or free of difficulties. But that is the normal course of things in a complex and challenging world.

Conclusion

In fundamental terms, the Dow has gone up too fast and although it is close to 20,000 points it does not seem able to break that level with the indispensable consistency. In technical terms, the main indicators are stretched showing negative divergences. Adequate consolidation is indispensable before we believe that overtaking 20,000 points will be a success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.