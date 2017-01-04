Q4 Portfolio Review: Good Across The Board

Not all portfolio decisions worked out this quarter, but in general I am happy with the portfolio performance and positioning for the future.

When I look at the portfolio on a quarterly basis, I break it down into the constituent parts and individually look at the contributions, the dividends, the option income, and the growth. The numbers were good across the board this quarter with nothing unusual, so I will report them quickly and spend time discussing various actions and decisions.

Growth in the total portfolio balance this quarter was a smooth 5.04%.

Contributions were exactly as expected at 1.34%, a specific bi-monthly dollar amount.

Dividends amounted to 0.81% of the portfolio, a 21.19% increase from the previous quarter, consistent with expectations.

Option income, the wild-card, was 0.76%, just behind the dividends.

This leaves the capital gain at 2.12%.

The total return (dividend, option income and cap gain, no contributions) is thus a very nice 3.6%.

A year ago I was writing articles about the Canadian banks. Of course, in hindsight I wish I had bought more shares back then, but generally I have just continued to hold what I had. They have done very well this quarter. Manulife (NYSE:MFC) has been the non-bank financial I have focused upon, watching it closely as I await the upcoming option expiry date. After an excellent quarterly report and the possibility of the interest rate rise November 10th, MFC share price jumped substantially. Canadian banks and Canadian financials, which in my portfolio includes MFC and CGI Group TSX:GIB.A or (NYSE:GIB) make up 18.91% of the portfolio. The financials and especially MFC have accounted for much of the growth this quarter.

The following graph compares the quarter share prices of the three banks TD (NYSE:TD), Royal Bank (NYSE:RY) and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), and the two non-bank financials, MFC and CGI Group.

A decision that has not worked out so well this quarter is that right after the Trump election, I sold my going-nowhere Disney (NYSE:DIS) to double my holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This decision has definitely not worked out for me at all. Actually, it is almost comical how much this switch has not worked out given that healthcare was predicted to rebound sharply if Trump won. I was nearly fully invested at the time of the election despite the doom and gloom. I did not even roll off any of the options contracts, which in hindsight would have been a prudent decision, but it worked out just fine and I have been glad to profit from the general market Trump Bump.

This chart shows the divergence of DIS and JNJ.

The portfolio was 'cleaned up' a little this quarter. I wanted to invest in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and had a small amount of cash. I had small holdings composed of single purchases made several years ago in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX) each about 1% of the portfolio. Both had nice gains as well as 20% currency gains. These holdings were sold, new money added, and GOOG was purchased.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was the largest and is the last of these single-purchase small US holdings. Eventually I will decide whether to buy more and make it a substantive holding or sell it off. Any thoughts on GIS?

Another significant sell this month was Couche-Tard. I think this company will have excellent growth over the next while as it assimilates and realizes synergies from its recent acquisitions, but the market does not seem to believe this. I sold the shares I had in one account and plan to write options to buy shares back in another account - hopefully at a lower price taking advantage of the current weakness. This is the reason the stock has gone from the largest in the portfolio to one of the smallest. My plan is that the ATD holding will be in the 5% range again soon.

I have written only three put options this quarter as last quarter I wrote several longer term put options, keeping those funds tied up the whole quarter. Options written were on Visa (NYSE:V) and Stella Jones TSX:SJ (OTC:STLJF), as shown in the chart below, and on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which expired worthless December 16th, 2016. At the risk of looking foolish in the future, I am including the complete chart of my current options in play. I am not recommending these option contracts in any way, just demonstrating how I track and manage the contracts. It is important to note that options are a not a beginner strategy. You should be careful and understand the risks and ramifications to your portfolio and your personal finances of each contract you participate in. I usually write only very conservative contracts on large cap companies that I already do or wish to own, carefully choosing a win-win scenario so that I am happy whether they expire worthless or I am put the shares.

The options in green are well above their strike price and barring a sharp drop in share price are likely to expire worthless in 17 days. The ones in black are below their strike price (Visa among others were written that way deliberately) but above their Adjusted Cost Base (ACB) which is the price with the option income averaged in - the cost if I was put the shares. They would show in red on my spreadsheet if they were below the ACB. The amount column shows how much cash I need to have available if assigned. The Prem/share is the premium per share I received and the Close/sh is what I would need to pay (last time I looked this morning) if I wanted to buy to close out the option. The %Premium and %Days columns are helpful in deciding when to close out. For example if you have 80% of the premium in only 20% of the days, it might be wise to close out that option and move on to another underlying security if you want to make more option money. With ALA and MFC, I tried repeatedly to close out those options in that scenario but my orders did not fill. So, I will just continue to hold them, even though I would rather remove the risk with so little gain left. This situation is far less likely to happen with a larger US-based security like Visa or SBUX where more options trade much faster.

That is about all the excitement in my portfolio this month, though there were a few other buys/sells. This chart shows the portfolio as it stands.

It seemed a quiet portfolio month, which suited me just fine as the unrest on the world stage, the tumultuous European economic, and political issues and news, and US politics held more than enough excitement to keep the market continually uneasy. The adage that "the market climbs a wall of worry" was certainly true this quarter. As the new year and new quarter begins there are still many more events to come and President Elect Trump continues to keep the markets edgy with his tweets.

