I would love to see Mr. Henry Ford in there, really. I don't know who started the idea that a President must be a Politician instead of a Business man. A Politician can't run any other kind of business. So, there is no reason why he can run the United States. That's the biggest single business in the World. -Will Rogers, January 14, 1923

The Founding Fathers certainly were not professional politicians. They were land owners, military leaders, book store owners and other business owners. You may say what you like but these people, who formulated America, obviously knew a thing or two about setting up a country.

I ended my last commentary with the quote from Will Rogers. I begin it today with the same quote, at the suggestion of one of the largest money managers in the world, because he found it critical to understand my ongoing theme since the American election. The professional politicians got booted, the political elite who practiced politics as a profession got booted and not only will a businessman be taking over the job as President but the people around him are of the same ilk.

The United States, once again, is going to be run as a business.

This theme, I believe, will define the upcoming course for America. What makes money, especially for Americans, will be in. What loses money, especially for Americans, will be out. America's debt, believed by many about to balloon, because of infrastructure projects, or an expanded military, will not grow but get cut, in my estimation, as big government gets slashed and as many of our "free lunch" programs get quashed.

You can hold what opinions you like about Mr. Trump, and the people that he is surrounding himself with, but they know how to run business enterprises. I find this heartening, but I can also see why so many of the liberal elite are so angry and disheartened. The American people said, "Enough" and, in doing so, they rejected the socialist policies of the last President and his cronies.

Whether you consider the Commerce Department, or the SEC, or the Fed, or the Supreme Court, or any other branch of the government, any of it, nothing is going to be the same. Not one darn thing. The United States, in three weeks' time, will be heading in an entirely new direction.

The American Dream can no more remain static than can the American nation.... We cannot any longer take an old approach to world problems. They aren't the same problems. It isn't the same world. We must not adopt the methods of our ancestors; instead, we must emulate that pioneer quality in our ancestors that made them attempt new methods for a New World. -Eleanor Roosevelt

There has been a lot of talk about tax cuts and less regulation and equities, in my opinion, have jumped as a result. I predicted that they would on the morning of the election and they have but this is only the beginning, in my opinion. Just wait until Mr. Trump and Congress cuts the Federal budget and provides tax credits for American companies and American workers and then you will see a second surge as the country, like a troubled business, puts its house in order.

So, then, to every man his chance--to every man, regardless of his birth, his shining, golden opportunity--to every man the right to live, to work, to be himself, and to become whatever thing his manhood and his vision can combine to make him--this, seeker, is the promise of America. -Thomas Wolfe, You Can't Go Home Again

It will not just be the banks that will flourish but also other enterprises such as insurance companies. If an insurance company had a portfolio with a 5.00% average yield that was taxed at 35% then the after-tax yield was 3.25%. Using the same math for a 15% corporate tax rate, the after-tax yield is 4.25% or a 24.6% jump in earnings. The markets will love them apples.

If America, through tax credits, starts buying American energy and punts on foreign oil and gas, and America becomes energy self-reliant then Americans will be paying Americans and it is a huge positive for us, in my view, and a huge negative for all of "them." More apples to love.

A new "World Order" is coming, in my estimation.

As to the States, cities and other municipalities, I also see massive changes ahead. I would not be surprised, at all, to see the re-birth of "Build America Bonds," or something of that ilk. Federal guarantees could send these credits higher resulting in lower yields and expanded programs and while Federal oversight will probably be part of the program it will also mean higher quality financial reporting and more realistic pension assumptions and less local chicanery as a result.

Anywhere I look, in whatever corner or cranny, I see a re-birth and a re-building of America. We will be going back to work and hope will be on the rise as a result of it.

Hope floats the markets!

America's abundance was created not by public sacrifices to the common good, but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes. They did not starve the people to pay for America's industrialization. They gave the people better jobs, higher wages, and cheaper goods with every new machine they invented, with every scientific discovery or technological advance -- and thus the whole country was moving forward and profiting, not suffering, every step of the way. -Ayn Rand, Capitalism: The Unknown Deal

"On to profiting," I say.