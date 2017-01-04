Are Corn Prices Set To Rebound In 2017?

Acreage across the globe, and particularly in the US is being switched from corn to soybeans due to input costs and overall profitably per acre.

King Corn has gone from being the crop of choice for farmers a decade ago to a crop which farmers have been lucky to break even on over the last several years. In fact, this fall, corn prices hit their lowest prices in over a decade, and in many parts of the country, prices actually dipped below $3/bushel when accounting for local basis. With the US coming off of a record corn crop once again, it would appear that prices for corn have nowhere to go but down. A closer look at this market, however, reveals that the fundamentals are changing quickly, and investors need to be aware that the time to buy corn has come. Demand for corn, particularly in the US, is running at record levels so far this year, acreage is being switched from corn to soybeans, and record production will not continue indefinitely. These factors point to a simple conclusion that the corn market will tighten, and prices will rise substantially from their decade lows.

Demand for corn across the globe is currently incredibly strong. Low prices and ample quantity have caused livestock and ethanol producers to use corn at a breakneck pace. As you can see below usage in both of these markets is at all-time highs.

Corn used for livestock and ethanol is expected to increase by nearly 2 billion bushels during this current crop year in the US! While ending stocks are projected to be large, corn used particularly in the ethanol industry may increase even more. Ethanol margins are strong, running 35-50 cents/gallon net profit, and with the recent RFS mandate increase above the 10% blend wall rate in gasoline, many ethanol plants are producing above nameplate rate to capitalize on these current market conditions. These demand factors should more than offset this year's large supply, and ultimately drive prices higher in the coming quarters.

When prices were $7-$ 8/bushel, farmers could not plant enough acres of corn. Per acre, farmers could clear $300-$500/acre more by planting corn then planting soybeans. Today the figures support just the opposite. When accounting for seed, chemicals, and particularly nitrogen, the profitability of corn per acre is substantially lower than that of soybeans. Furthermore, farmers tend to plant soybeans when cash flows are tight due to the lower upfront costs per acre. As you can see over the past few years, it has been more profitable to plant soybeans than corn.

While farmers have not shifted significant amounts of acres yet, the USDA is projecting that enough corn acres may be switched in 2017 for total US soybean acres to top 90 million. This would be by far the largest amount of soybeans ever planted in the US, and open the door for a reduction in corn acres. Reduced acres combined with record demand is a recipe for a rise in corn prices by the end of 2017.

Since the horrific drought of 2012, US corn crop production has done nothing but set record after record as seen below.

Supply has outstripped demand in each of the last three years, and is projected to do the same in this crop year. However, it is incredibly unlikely that record production levels will be maintained every year for the foreseeable future. With record demand, declining acreage, and the ever present risk of a weather event, the opportunity is ripe to buy 2017 corn futures and profit from the end of the bear market in corn.

