Dominion And NextEra Are Must-Owns, But One Is The Much Better Buy

But, of course, there are two risks to know before buying shares.

However, at today's share price, only one of these stocks is an obvious "buy".

Both Dominion and NextEra have growth catalysts that other utilities lack that should power strong earnings, and dividend growth for decades.

But the best for both companies is still yet to come, thanks to strong balance sheets, world-class management teams, and dividend profiles that can't be beat.

Dominion Resources and NextEra Energy are two of the fastest growing utilities in America and have rewarded investors with industry, and market crushing returns over the past decade.

Click to enlarge

When it comes to regulated utilities most dividend investors expect generous, secure, and slowly growing payouts, which is why it's so exciting to find relatively super fast growing utilities that offer investors a chance to outperform not just most other utilities, but also crush the market in the long term.

D Total Return Price data by YCharts

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are two such utilities. And as impressive as their past performance has been, it's their future greatness that has me so excited that I plan to eventually own both in my own diversified dividend growth portfolio.

But after a multi-year rally in utilities, what about their valuations? Let's take a closer look at just what makes these two utilities the best long investments in the industry, and more importantly, which one represents the better buy at today's share price.

Dominion Resources: Betting Big On Natural Gas

Dominion Resources is a diversified regulated utility that primarily serves as an electric utility in Virginia, (as well as Maryland and DC), and North Carolina. It operates around 25 GW of electrical generating capacity, which it distributes through 63,000 miles of electrical transmission lines.

However, what has really helped rev up this utilities growth engine is its recent diversification into natural gas. Specifically, the $6 billion purchase of Questar, after which the utility now owns 12,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, and one of America's largest gas storage systems.

In addition, Dominion is investing heavily into liquefied natural gas exports, courtesy of its $3.8 billion into the Cove Point LNG terminal, which is already 100% contracted to Asian and Indian power companies.

This move into gas is brilliant because it takes advantage of America's two largest shale gas formations in nearly Pennsylvania, and Ohio. In fact, Dominion is partnering with several other utilities on a $5.1 billion project, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, to bring that gas first to Virginia, and then into North Carolina.

Not just does this access to cheap gas provide its gas-fired plants with cheap fuel, but Dominion can also broaden its business into distributing natural gas for home heating as well.

Click to enlarge

Source: Dominion Resources investor presentation

All told Dominion has one of the most aggressive expansion plans of any major US utility, which, thanks to its cozy relationships with regulators, means strong base rate growth in the coming years.

Click to enlarge

To help pay for all this, Dominion recently launched its own midstream MLP, Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM). The MLP allows Dominion to recoup construction costs by selling its midstream assets to Dominion Midstream. And since it serves as a general partner, its large ownership stake in DM, as well as lucrative incentive distribution rights will funnel significant and fast growing cash flows back to the parent company.

Thanks to all these growth initiatives, Dominion management believes it can achieve 8% dividend growth in the coming years, which is among the best of any regulated utility.

NextEra Energy: The King of Renewable Energy Owns The Future

NextEra Energy is one of America's largest electrical utilities, with 27 GW of capacity in 27 states and Canada. However, what the utility is best known for is its subsidiary Florida Power & Light, which serves 4.8 million customers in the sunshine state.

However, like Dominion, the investment thesis for NextEra comes from its fast growing subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, which generates 17.7 GW of solar and wind power across North America.

Better yet, NextEra Energy, which is already America's largest supplier of renewable energy, has plans to construct as much as 5.4 GW of additional supply over the next two years.

To help pay for this, NextEra Energy will turn to its yieldco, (similar to an MLP), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP), which, like Dominion Midstream, serves as a way to recoup construction costs in a tax efficient way by having NEP investors pay for it.

NextEra Energy Partners gains numerous green energy projects, with long-term fixed power purchase agreements in place, (to other utilities), and then uses this steady cash flow to pay distributions and incentive distribution fees to NextEra Energy. Click to enlarge

And thanks to the fact that renewable power costs have fallen so low, they represent the cheapest form of energy in the world, (and is only expected to get cheaper in the future), NextEra Energy has set itself up to become a truly national utility with some of the lowest fuel costs.

Click to enlarge

Add to this immense growth potential the recent $18.4 billion acquisition of Oncor, Texas's largest electrical distribution system, represents and you have an even better long-term utility growth story, one that will have a dominant role in America's two fastest growing states, as well as across the country.

Profitability: Both Excellent But Dominion Has The Slight Edge

Source: Morningstar Utility Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Dominion Resources 30.8% 18.1% 3.2% 14.7% 6.1% NextEra Energy 27.6% 14.8% 2.9% 10.6% 6.7% Industry Average 17.2% 6.8% 1.9% 7.6% NA Click to enlarge

One of the most important things for long-term investment success is a quality management team that is able to deliver strong returns on shareholder capital.

In this case, both Dominion Resources and NextEra Energy stand out as superior to their industry rivals. However, thanks to a wise move in divesting itself of oil & gas drilling operations, as well as the cut-throat merchant power business, Dominion Resources has a slight edge over NextEra.

That's in large part due to management's decision to invest heavily into midstream natural gas infrastructure, especially connecting the hyper prolific Marcellus and Utica shale of Pennsylvania and Ohio, respectively, to its key growth markets in Virginia and North Carolina.

Thanks to the American shale renaissance, low-cost gas helps Dominion to keep its input costs low and its move into LNG exports is similarly a great way to generate high margin, and very predictable FCF that should keep both its earnings and dividend growing strongly for decades.

Meanwhile, NextEra Energy's strong foresight into taking a massive lead in renewable energy, specifically solar and wind, whose cost is falling exponentially, means that NextEra is the epitome of a high-margin buy and hold forever utility.

Dividend Profile: NextEra Is Slightly Better Unless You Want Current Yield

Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, FAST Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Utility Yield TTM Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Projected Total Return Dominion Resources 3.9% 84.6% 6.6% 10.5% NextEra Energy 2.9% 65.9% 8.3% 11.2% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

Given that most regulated utilities struggle to grow their dividends more than 4% a year, both Dominion and NextEra represent superb dividend growth names in the sector.

However, given that natural gas is likely to be on borrowed time, (given the eventual switch to complete renewable energy generation), NextEra Energy has the superior long-term growth runway. This is especially true since NextEra will now be a dominant utility in both Florida and Texas, which are expected to grow far more than Dominion's key markets of Virginia and North Carolina over the coming decades.

Source: US Census Bureau Projections State Pop 2010 Pop 2030 Pop 2050 Pop 2100 VA 8.0 million 9.8 million 12.3 million 21.2 million NC 9.3 million 12.2 million 16.2 million 32.5 million TX 24.6 million 33.1 million 45.6 million 99.3 million FL 19.3 million 28.7 million 42.2 million 111.9 million Click to enlarge

This partially explains why analysts expect Dominion's 10-year dividend growth rate to come in under management's medium-term guidance of 8% growth, while NextEra Energy is expected to continue its traditionally strong payout growth for longer.

Click to enlarge

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Balance Sheet: NextEra Is The Clear Victor But Latest Mega-Deal Will Even The Score A Bit

Source: Morningstar Utility Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Dominion Resources 6.38 5.77 56% 0.42 BBB+ NextEra Energy 3.77 4.73 49% 0.65 A- Industry Average 6.23 NA 60% 0.82 NA Click to enlarge

Just as important as a strong growth runway and sustainable payout ratio is the strength of a utilities balance sheet. After all, one needs only to look at the hot mess that is Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to see what too much debt and poor capital allocation can do to a utility's dividend.

Fortunately, both Dominion and NextEra have a solid balance sheet, represented by strong interest coverage ratios and high credit ratings that show that management has been historically conservative with leverage.

Note that NextEra's leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is going to increase substantially after its Oncor deal closes, with total debt rising to $40.3 billion. Of course, the assets NextEra will add to its empire will also mean substantial and consistent cash flows that will keep its overall leverage ratio below the industry average, and should help avoid a credit downgrade.

The Better Valuation Depends On Your Time Horizon

D data by YCharts

Given the epic rally utilities have been on the last few years, and the relatively small pullback from all-time July highs, it's natural that investors would be concerned about valuation.

Sources: FAST Graphs, GuruFocus Utility PE 13-Year Median PE Yield 13-Year Median Yield Dominion Resources 23.0 21.7 3.9% 3.7% NextEra Energy 22.6 15.9 2.9% 3.2% Click to enlarge

I won't lie to you and say that either stock is an especially great bargain right now. NextEra Energy, in particular, appears to be significantly overvalued at the current PE ratio, especially when compared to its historic norm. Dominion, meanwhile, appears just a tad above fair value based on this metric.

Personally, I consider the yield, in relation to the long-term median yield a more important valuation metric, given that most utility investors own utilities for the dividend.

As you can see here too, Dominion Resources appears the better buy today, both from an absolute yield perspective and because Dominion is trading at a slight discount to its historic yield.

So does that mean that Dominion is the obviously better utility buy today? Yes and no. While true that Dominion appears closer to fair value than NextEra Energy at the moment, we also need to consider NextEra's superior long-term growth runway.

Sources: Morningstar, FAST Graphs, GuruFocus Utility TTM EPS 10-Year Growth Projection Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Dominion Resources $3.31 5.9% $91.52 3.1% 17% NextEra Energy $5.28 6.7% $183.42 -2.0% 36% Click to enlarge

Specifically, if you look at a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis, then you can see that NextEra Energy actually offers the better buy. However, you have to keep in mind that this valuation model assumes that NextEra Energy is going to have the superior growth trajectory over the next several decades.

That seems like a reasonable expectation given NextEra's dominance in fast growing alternative energy, and given that Dominion Resources growth edge stems from natural gas growth that will eventually end and reverse.

However, the point I'm trying to make here is that if your time horizon is 10 years or shorter, Dominion Resources, with the superior yield, is the better buy. If you are younger, and willing to own NextEra for the next 10+ years then its shares start to look more appealing and buying today is indeed justified.

Risks To Consider

No investments are without risk and when it comes to Dominion and NextEra Energy there are two main risks to focus on.

First, as regulated utilities both companies depend on positive relationships with regulators, to make sure they can offset their growth investments with approved rate hikes. Thus far, Dominion has managed to have stellar relationships with regulators, especially in Virginia.

Similarly Florida, thanks to its fast growth and the need for continuing expansion of energy infrastructure has been very generous to NextEra Energy, with regulators eager to approve rate hikes in exchange for ongoing investment.

The same goes with Texas, where regulators have thus far been very pro-business and thanks to NextEra's acquisition of Oncor, the utility will have massive investment opportunities in this fast growing state for decades to come.

However, there is always the risk of political changes, especially in a populist era such as we are now experiencing, that could see a consumer backlash against strong utility profits. After all, high-margins represent money out of consumers' pockets and fighting against "corporate greed" is low hanging fruit for politicians looking to win votes.

The second risk factor is rising interest rates, but not for the obvious reason. Yes, both Dominion and NextEra have high absolute debt levels, and rising rates will mean higher refinancing costs going forward.

However, keep in mind that both companies have proven themselves well versed in growing quickly with interest rates as high as 6.5%, so I'm not too worried about this aspect of their businesses.

D Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Rather my concern is whether income investors will continue to appreciate what both of these utilities have to offer. After all, the utility industry is monstrously capital intensive, and both Dominion and NextEra Energy must periodically tap equity markets for growth capital, as well as use shares as currency for acquisitions.

Should risk-free treasury yields eventually rise to 4%, 5%, or even 6% then investor demand for high-yield utilities could wither and both fast growing utilities might face harder times raising the capital they need to maximize their potential.

Bottom Line: Both Excellent Long-Term Dividend Growth Choices But Dominion Represents The Better Buy Right Now

Don't get me wrong. I'm a huge fan of both of these utilities, and plan to own both eventually. However, while NextEra Energy has the slight edge in terms of absolute growth runway, and long-term dividend growth prospects, when it comes to the short to medium term, Dominion Resources' valuation is simply far more attractive.

That's not to say that those wishing to own NextEra Energy can't necessarily open a position at today's price. Just be aware that in order to justify that you need to have a very long term, (several decades) time frame.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Special Online Event Coming Soon!!!

Brian Bain From Investor In The Family Radio and Seeking Alpha are joining forces to present an online DIY Investing Summit at the end of January. This can't-miss event will include some of Seeking Alpha's top investment writers, including yours truly.

Stay tuned for more on this amazing opportunity to learn from some of the greatest investment minds in the world and set yourself up for a very profitable 2017 and beyond!

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, NEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.