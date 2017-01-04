Potash: Ignore December's Reversal

Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) could be one of the year's best picks, as the company is closing on a major transaction and fundamentals have assuredly bottomed. Now, the merger with Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is expected to close mid-2017, so I'm not expecting Potash Corp. to radically change its output relative to guidance, nor do I expect them to take any other major action that might cause a significant dip or spike in the stock. They're focused on effectively balancing operations as to not provide an added burden to market supply, all the while integrating Agrium.

Mixed Signals

Potash Corp.'s stock has given investors quite a few mixed signals in the past couple of weeks. After breaking out of the trading range that was present for nearly all of 2016, the stock continued to rally in December, hitting nearly $20/share before crashing back down to earth in just a handful of sessions. Now, POT is still sitting above its 2016 range, which means the breach was effective, but we've seen some consolidation in the last two weeks. Granted, the last two weeks of the year are normally home to less volume, as was the case with POT. The first trading session of 2017 showed an uptick in the stock and perhaps that's a positive sign that the company will perform well this year, but more price action is going to have to be monitored in the short-term to determine a potential trend.

It was interesting to see the rapid push up in the stock and then the symmetrical decline in early December. It felt as though traders forgot the long-term prospects of this stock and the fact that fertilizer prices are starting to emerge from a cyclical low. Just to reiterate, I like the long-term risk/reward scenario here. On a rolling 5Y chart, the stock used to trade above $33/share, which implies nearly 90% upside from the current level. Annualized down to 18% per year, that's still a largely outperforming return before dividend consideration.

It's hard to not be enticed by this, especially when having a fertilizer company in the portfolio adds such a unique layer of diversification as there are so few companies on the public markets that replicate this company's performance. Is there some short-term volatility on the horizon? Of course, and naturally that's heightened by individuals' expectations of how the merger will close, just when fertilizer prices will gain upward consistency, and how Potash Corp. will continue to balance operations; but, it's important to keep the bigger picture in mind.

Gaining Traction On Fundamentals

November and December 2016 showed us the first real pick up in ammonia prices, after nearly a year of consecutive monthly declines. This has really capped off a 5-year cyclical downturn for fertilizer prices, so the fact that ammonia, and even urea, prices are showing initial signs of strength is a positive omen for POT. Per Karl Stenerson, the major producers, that is Potash Corp., Agrium, and Mosaic, are waiting out the downturn once importers sell off their current holdings. While this could take a few months, it nonetheless helps the market clear of excess supply. One notable takeaway from that linked article is the fact that while producers like Potash Corp. are still at a disadvantage in the market because of oversupply, contract prices are steadily increasing, which does show that it's not all doom and gloom. Prices are going to pick up because of the actions taken by major producers to significantly scale back production, seen in the below graphic.

If we think about the core basket of agricultural products that need to see strength this year - corn, soybeans, sugar, and palm oil - we see that their prices are dampened by record exports for major crop producers. Couple that statistics with the fact that potash shipments have increased on a rolling three year basis in India, APAC, North America, and Latin America, you quite literally have the world against positive pricing.

A sign that the tide would finally be turning for this company and the industry at large is if margin strength picks up in the company's potash, nitrogen, and phosphate operations. Should this occur, it would go against the trend of the last six years' worth of margin contraction. Thus, this is one of the key things I'm looking for on the upcoming Q4 earnings report as it would reinforce the trend being seen in contract prices for potash fertilizer.

Should these fundamentals improve, shareholders will benefit from the company being able to stabilize their balance sheet and focus on longer-term growth opportunities. Additionally, that means that the sooner that fundamentals become favorable, the sooner a higher dividend can be reinstated. That was obviously a key buying point of this stock prior to it being cut, so a lot of volume will be attracted to buy when these fundamentals start to sustain a few months of positivity.

Conclusion

Rome wasn't built in a day and Potash Corp.'s stock won't recover in a single trading session. You've seen the charts and the fundamentals showing that fertilizer prices are at cyclical lows, but are just starting to emerge to the upside. Potash Corp. is an industry leader and has significantly scaled back production during the downturn. When prices begin to trek up, we should see the company slowly take advantage and, subsequently, we should see margin strength from the company. As a key takeaway, do not forget the massive long-term potential of this stock to outperform as the market the company operates in is just emerging from a cyclical low.

