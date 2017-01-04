BlackBerry Worth At Least $14.97 As An Autonomous Driving Company

By Scott Tzu

A new industry could mean a new valuation and significant stock appreciation, for BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Just yesterday again, we received yet another hint that self driving and autonomous vehicles could be the next big thing for BlackBerry. For a while, we have known that BlackBerry has considered and even started working on technology for self driving vehicles. It goes hand in hand with the company's QNX technology, currently being utilized in dashboard systems on numerous mainstream vehicles, including much of Ford's (NYSE:F) lineup.

Just yesterday, we learned that BlackBerry has been actively continuing down the road of developing technology for autonomous vehicles when it was reported that it was testing autonomous vehicles in Ontario. Ward's Auto reported,

A pilot test of automated vehicles is under way in the Canadian province of Ontario, aided by a groundbreaking regulatory system designed to encourage technology and automotive companies to increase R&D. The experimental program, which began Nov. 28, takes advantage of a provincial law enacted Jan. 1 that allows companies to test self-driving vehicles on Ontario roads. Other Canadian provinces, which have jurisdiction over transport issues in the Canadian confederation, still are developing such rules. Several U.S. states also are angling to become centers for autonomous-vehicle development in North America. Eight states, as well as the District of Columbia, have adopted legislation that to some extent allows autonomous vehicles to travel on public roads. Participants in the Ontario pilot test include the University of Waterloo, Canadian communications giant BlackBerry and Germany-based motor-home specialist Erwin Hymer Group.

It would certainly seem as though BlackBerry is serious in considering this new pathway for its business. We have been seeing headlines about the company involving itself in autonomous vehicle technology for the better part of the last two years. As BlackBerry's traditional revenue, stemming from hardware and server services, continues to fade, it becomes extremely difficult to put a valuation on the equity that represents anything but a distressed scenario. However, indulge us and think about this potential scenario.

Imagine if BlackBerry were a brand-new company. As it stands today, they started out as a business and announced that they were going to be working on autonomous and driverless technology. It is not in dispute that autonomous and driverless technology is going to be one of the next big markets to take advantage of. Almost every major auto manufacturer has announced that they are pursuing it, and some already have semi-functional or fully functional models on the road. Driverless mass transit is already being implemented in several states and companies like Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) that are working on the technology that will drive the industry receive extraordinarily optimistic valuations.

Forget for a moment that BlackBerry is involved in selling phones or that the company is still trying to keep a portion of its enterprise business. Imagine that the company started today as an autonomous driving company. Imagine they had the same minimal cash burn and same nearly $2 billion in the bank to do their business with. Imagine that the share structure has been managed well and that the CEO is a visionary with a track record of success in turning around and selling companies.

Put that entire picture together, and what do you get?

You get a company that deserves a much richer valuation, buried deep within the annals of the traditional BlackBerry. Because the BlackBerry name and the company's history have put a cloud over the name going forward, we believe the company has been unable to achieve a valuation that would be commensurate with the new sector it is about to enter into.

Bearing in mind that BlackBerry already has a significant amount of experience in software and is considered to be one of the leaders in security, we would think that the market would be a little bit more eager to place a autonomous driving multiple on the company than it has.

We believe that the application of a multiple that is representative of the industry they're about to get into, even if it is only for a quarter of the business, could easily help BlackBerry shares appreciate in value meaningfully. Obviously, future revenue and profit from this sector, which will be a growing sector in a secular bull market over the next couple of years, will also help.

For example, consider how Mobileye is currently valued next to how BlackBerry is currently valued. Let's apply just a quarter of Mobileye's valuations to each of these BlackBerry metrics and look at where it would put the company's prospective price per share. Using an extremely conservative valuation for autonomous driving applying only 25% of MBLY's valuation to a very undervalued BBRY gives us a mean target price of $14.97.

Click to enlarge

As you can see, there are several scenarios with which BlackBerry could appreciate in value simply from multiple expansion that could run hand-in-hand with becoming a well-known name in the autonomous driving space.

Let us also pepper this article with a little bit of speculation and remind readers that BlackBerry recently set up shop with an autonomous vehicle headquarters in Ontario at a location that happens to be in the same business park as Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) self driving vehicle project is rumored to be. You can read more on that here.

While we are certain that the company stock price would rebound if it simply saw its revenue declines slow down and begin to flatten elsewhere, we also believe that the company's current valuation at under $7 prices in a scenario where revenue does not flatten and where the company winds up in distress. Let us not forget that BlackBerry has a patent portfolio that has been valued over $1 billion that it can still monetize. Let us not forget that the company is relatively close to GAAP cash flow neutral and that it has plenty of cash in the bank to do its business with. Blackberry can make acquisitions as necessary.

At $6.88 per share, we think there is a real case for BlackBerry stock nearly doubling, simply on a readjustment of his valuation based on the industry that it is getting into. We will gladly continue to buy shares here, and if the stock moves lower, going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.