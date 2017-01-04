Macerich: Recent Price Consolidation Presents A Low-Risk Entry To Capture 4% Dividend Yield

Stock may have bottomed out. Increasing wages and replacement of older concepts with newer, successful ones such as Primark is evidence that strong malls can weather the storm.

Business Summary

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) owns and operates 57 malls and shopping centers mainly in California, Arizona, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company, which is taxed as a REIT, generates money primarily through tenants' rental revenues and a percentage rent based on sales. In the nine months ended September 30, 2016, Macerich generated $769 million in revenues and $514 million in net income with FFO of $461.7M.

Overview

In March 2015, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the largest US mall owner, offered twice tobuy out Macerich with their best price being $16.8 billion, or $95.50 per share. Macerich declined both offers, as the company saw itself being worth well north of $100 per share in a merger scenario. Since then, Macerich has reduced shares outstanding, making the previous buyout offer worth $116.79 per share rather than $95.50.

Share price peaked at $90 in at the end of July 2016 before a powerful downtrend commenced due to negative sentiment over the struggling apparel retail sector which was notably sparked by Macy's' (NYSE:M) decision on August 11 to close down 100 stores (15% of its department stores). However, the closures only affected one of Macerich's locations in West L.A. according to CEO Art Coppola on the Q3'16 earnings call.

The price appeared to bottom out in November, and for the past two months, Macerich's stock price has been consolidating in the $68 to $70 range. As the market for the shares steadies, I believe there is an opportunity here for a low-risk entry for (1) technical bulls to buy at a support level that has been respected since mid-2015 and (2) dividend investors who are bullish on Macerich but did not want to attempt to catch the stock on the way down.

If the price has indeed bottomed out, it might very well be the last chance in a while to secure Macerich's 4% dividend if the stock happens to rally this year.

Monthly candlestick chart. At least 6 candles (or 6 months) have shown support to the ~$70 range.

Profit Potential

In terms of profit potential, income investors should benefit the most from the reliable dividend. Unfortunately, management has suggested that 2017 would be a rather ordinary year. However, Macerich stock was unduly punished over retail fears, and in my view the stock could be due for a rally. So on top of the 4% dividend yield, there is also the possibility for capital appreciation in 2017. A valuation north of $80 per share is a reasonable valuation. In addition, I have a running speculation that Macerich could potentially be offered another buyout offer in the future. Although Simon Property stated in March that their second bid was their best and final offer, seldom do companies just completely give up on their ambitions to acquire another company, especially one with such a strong asset base as Macerich. Perhaps in a few years I will fire up the Seeking Alpha market news feed and see that another round of negotiations has occurred. But like I said, that is just my personal speculation. Either way, I do agree with Macerich that their stock was substantially undervalued in Simon Property Group's bid back in 2015, and that over time Macerich will be able to command a $100+ valuation as the herd is culled in the apparel retail sector. With wages increasing, it is unlikely that people want to shop less. If anything, it should boost spending on a macro level, retail included.

Primark

Furthermore, the new Primark in Danbury Fair Mall (there are only two Primark stores in Macerich's portfolio at the moment) appears to be a hit with mall goers, and the extremely cheap yet surprisingly formidable quality of the merchandise has led to raving reviews over the past 7 months since its doors opened in Danbury Fair Mall with the help of actress and singer, Victoria Justice. Primark reviews averaged 4.5 out of 5 stars on both Yelp and Google, so even though the Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) that used to stand in that location was vacated (Sears used to occupy two floors, now it only occupies one floor on the lower-level) a new, fresher, and more useful concept has replaced it. So as an investor, I would not be too worried about the closure of weak performing stores in Macerich's portfolio; if anything, it only creates room for stronger brands to take its place and provide better value to shoppers.

With total debt reduced from $7B to $4.9B over the past year, I also feel a little more comfortable about the company's balance sheet. For all these reasons, I have initiated a long position in Macerich in order to pocket the 4% dividend while waiting for retail fears to subside. When the smoke clears, Macerich should be vindicated, and the stock price should correct back to the upside over time towards $80 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, AEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.