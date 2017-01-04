Yield Hunting: How We Are Positioned Going Into 2017

We have been advocating to subscribers being defensive towards interest rate risk with a three-legged stool approach to investing.

2017 has an increased level of uncertainty thanks to heavy political risks and monetary tightening from the Fed.

2016 was a year of two different markets: 1H was risk-off yield-seeking while 2H was risk-on focused on small caps and growth.

Click to enlargeWith a surprising win by President-elect Trump, a far-different investment environment is likely in the new year than thought just a few weeks ago. In 2016, we saw a lot of rotation, surprises and changing leadership within the markets.

Brexit Vote

The Hunt for Yield and rotation out

Defensive sectors thrive in the first half of the year

Growth thrives in the back half

US presidential election

Shift from lower-for-longer to reflationary trade

What To Expect In 2017:

The long-economic cycle is likely to continue with perhaps the best global growth performance in several years.

The environment should be favorable for risk assets including equities and high yield credit. However, current valuations suggest that the upside will be more muted from here.

Corporate earnings growth will remain weak despite the prospect of lower tax rates and regulations.

Economic growth may be a bit stronger in 2017 perhaps reaching the 2% area. We are skeptical that the 3.5% rate in the third quarter and estimated 2.5% in the fourth will continue into the first quarter because of seasonality effects.

What We Are Telling Subscribers:

Be Careful of Market Narratives! When market mavens and media pundits are nearly ALL saying the same thing, the market tends to do the opposite. The current narrative has quickly shifted to a reflationary trade. This has helped the S&P 500 go on a strong run while inflation expectations spike. We think inflation will remain tame as the Fed engages in monetary tightening as the rest of the world continues to ease. That should push up our real rate of interest supporting the U.S. dollar and keeping a lid on inflationary pressures.

When market mavens and media pundits are nearly ALL saying the same thing, the market tends to do the opposite. The current narrative has quickly shifted to a reflationary trade. This has helped the S&P 500 go on a strong run while inflation expectations spike. We think inflation will remain tame as the Fed engages in monetary tightening as the rest of the world continues to ease. That should push up our real rate of interest supporting the U.S. dollar and keeping a lid on inflationary pressures. The Trump Rally: The notion that since Mr Trump was elected, inflation is suddenly going to appear isn't based on fundamentals. The Federal Reserve has attempted to produce inflation for almost a decade now to no avail. We think this new market narrative is based on Mr. Trump pitching a perfect game in his first year that is unlikely to occur.

The notion that since Mr Trump was elected, inflation is suddenly going to appear isn't based on fundamentals. The Federal Reserve has attempted to produce inflation for almost a decade now to no avail. We think this new market narrative is based on Mr. Trump pitching a perfect game in his first year that is unlikely to occur. Manage Interest Rate Risk: We have been recommending the implementation of our three-legged stool approach to investing since the summer preferring higher yields and shorter durations. The run in rates in the last month appears to be overdone though we remain defensive and continue to minimize durations in our portfolios.

We have been recommending the implementation of our three-legged stool approach to investing since the summer preferring higher yields and shorter durations. The run in rates in the last month appears to be overdone though we remain defensive and continue to minimize durations in our portfolios. Rising US Dollar: The correlation between 10-year TIPS and USD Index is typically negative. However, in the last six months it has been very tightly positive. We think the higher dollar will restrain inflation- a contrarian position. It could also mean cuts to S&P 500 earnings estimates while the market is expecting the opposite.

The correlation between 10-year TIPS and USD Index is typically negative. However, in the last six months it has been very tightly positive. We think the higher dollar will restrain inflation- a contrarian position. It could also mean cuts to S&P 500 earnings estimates while the market is expecting the opposite. High Yield Equity Is Still Equity Risk: Achieving a high single-digit yield in equities is not the same as achieving it in fixed income. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income (NYSE:PCI) has a 10+% true yield on annualized volatility of 9.9% and an equity beta of 0.39. Compared to high-yielding equities such as Geo Group (NYSE:GEO), which yields 7.24% and has annualized volatility of 43.5% (equity beta of 1.05), it offers a greater income stream in a far-safer wrapper. That is the case with most of the other high-yielding stocks to which we compare our higher-yielding fixed income securities. Even the High Dividend Low Vol ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) which yields 10.29% has to take on 2.5-times the annualized volatility compared to PCI for essentially the same amount of yield.

Where To Go For Safe Income- Three-Legged Stool

1. Hedged Core Fixed Income: Core fixed income closed-end funds have the ability to hedge interest rate risk through pay-fixed swaps. These securities, through the use of a modest-amount of leverage, can produce yields approaching 10% with durations near zero.

The last six months has been a fast rising-rate environment for interest rates. The durability of your fixed income allocation is thus apparent. NAV returns on many unhedged, long-term bond portfolios were down substantially due to higher rates. Our article titled,"You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too!" discusses this dynamic in greater length. Essentially, funds that hedge out the interest rates were UP during the last six months because they become pure spread products.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage - 9.95% NII Yield

(NII = Net investment income, the true earnings yield of the fund)

Higher-quality high-yield CEFs would also be a good place to seek out yield. Funds that invest primarily in the single and double-B segments typically have very short durations, often less than 4 years.

Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU)- 6.79% NII Yield

2. Floating Rate/Leverage Loans: We have been bullish on floating rate loans for the last six months. They have been out-of-favor for the last two years as the lower-for-longer theme took hold. Now that a potentially rising rate environment is upon us, money is flowing into the sector. Spreads remain attractive although the upside from here is less compelling than this past summer.

These loans are made by banks and other lending institutions with interest-rates tied to a short-term rate, typically Libor. The rate resets every 60-90 days providing a hedge to higher interest rates. Many funds have not benefited from the increase in rates, yet, because they have what are called Libor floors. That is the minimum Libor has to rise to before the rate on the loan resets. Most of these loans have a 1.00% Libor floor. 3-month Libor hit the 1.00% level (rounded) on the last day of the year.

We recommended not long ago a relatively attractive fund that was from a compelling sponsor.

Blackstone/GSO LS Credit (NYSE:BGX)- 9.76% NII Yield

3. Limited Duration Funds: We hunt for funds that offer up large yields with tight durations, adjusting for the quality of the underlying. All else equal, we search for high Sherman Ratios (yield divided by duration) which measures the amount of yield per unit of duration risk. In other words, higher yields and shorter times to maturity. This space is limited and the yields slightly less but we feel that the risk-reward is one of the best areas of the market today.

Blackrock Limited Duration (NYSE:BLW)- 8.72% NII Yield

Core Satellite Investing Strategy

The three segments of the closed-end space make up the fundamental backdrop of our investing strategy in the back half of the year. What we call the Core Portfolio. We augment that with satellites of varying degrees of risk across a myriad of sectors.

Short Duration Portfolio: There is a Short Duration portfolio made up of limited duration closed-end funds with low volatility, term or shorter-duration high-quality preferreds, and baby bonds with tighter times to maturity. The portfolio currently yields just under 7%. Some positions currently in this portfolio include:

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVZ) 6.63% Yield Gladstone Investment Corp (GAINM) 6.17% Yield Full Circle Capital Corp (FULLL) 8.19% Yield

Balanced Portfolio: The next step up on the risk spectrum would be the Balanced Portfolio which has some shorter-duration positions but combines it with some higher-yielding (and duration) closed-end funds, dividend paying equities, and REITs. The portfolio currently yields 8.36%. The goal here compared to the Short Duration Portfolio is to add additional yield and some capital appreciation potential. A few positions include:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage 9.67% Yield Apollo Commercial REIT (NYSE:ARI) 10.97% Yield Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRAP) 7.09% Yield

High Dividend Portfolio: The most risky satellite portfolio is the High Dividend Portfolio, composed of some higher-yielding closed-end funds, BDCs, REITs, and equity dividend plays. The current yield of the portfolio is 10.26%. Additionally, the volatility of the portfolio, likely due to correlation and diversification benefits, is slightly less than the S&P 500. The objective is to capture more upside and yield if the investors' level of risk aversion can stomach S&P 500-like movements. A few positions include:

StoneHarbor Emerging Income (NYSE:EDI) 12.99% Yield Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) 8.60% Yield Communications Sales & Leasing (NASDAQ:CSAL) 9.19% Yield

Activist Portfolio: Lastly, we have a portfolio of closed-end funds that are currently being targeted by activists. We wrote about a couple of them here though the number continues to expand. The current yield of the portfolio is 6.76% but contains significant upside should the discounts close towards NAV. Currently most discounts are in the low-double digits which would add significant upside to the IRR of the portfolio.

Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) 4.03% Yield Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) 6.63% Yield

Conclusion

Our investing strategy relies primarily on adjusting to the potentially new paradigm, a rising rate environment. We did so late summer when rates appeared to bottom. Though we did not foresee the spike following a surprise Trump victory, the portfolio was already properly positioned. The combination of high-yielding hedged core fixed income, floating rate, and limited duration CEFs has served the portfolio well. NAVs are up across all segments of the stool in the last three months, at a time when we've seen the media narrative focus on "the bloodbath in bonds."

The market environment continues to be in a state of flux, with first half 2016 winners becoming second half losers. The uncertainty for dividend-payers, high-yielding securities, and other volatile asset classes has increased significantly, especially since the election. We know have political and regulatory risks on top of the prospect of the Fed raising rates three times this year. Properly positioning the portfolio to weather these events while still generating a sizeable income stream is fundamental in our investment philosophy.

