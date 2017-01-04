Riding A Sea-Doo Into A Hurricane

Still, I can't understand for the life of me why anyone would want to be long risk given the headwinds.

Of note is the faith the Street has in the new administration's ability to turn campaign trail rhetoric into real policy.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is likely to be another busy news day (we got a read on Japanese manufacturing this evening and there's a veritable deluge of European data on tap) so I probably shouldn't be staying up too late.

That said, I've run across enough commentary this evening regarding the outlook for 2017 that I thought I'd share some of it along with my thoughts.

I doubt it's any secret that I'm not exactly optimistic about the prospects for markets this year. Everything is sort of hinging on this idea that the Trump-inspired reflation trade will continue apace. There are a couple of things to note about that.

First, we need the right growth/inflation mix if this is going to work. That is, we need growth expectations to remain buoyant in order for the equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) rally to continue (especially now that multiples are stretched and expectations for profit growth seem a bit optimistic) and we need to see actual growth in order to ensure that forcing fiscal stimulus on an economy that's fresh out of slack doesn't end up plunging the country into a stagflationary deathtrap. There are a number of things that could hamper growth along the way including Trump's protectionist policies and a possible trade war with China.

Second, we seem to have frontrun reflation over the past two or so months. That is, as of right now the reflation trade is just that - a trade. Trump hasn't even taken the oath of office yet so it remains to be seen whether all of this optimism (as expressed in equity markets) is in fact warranted.

But none of that has kept Wall Street from assuming the best. For example, consider the following excerpts...

From SocGen (my highlights):

The Trump agenda should push back the peak in equity markets towards end-2018, at 2,500 on the S&P 500. Our forecasts factor in a stronger but realistic pace of US economic growth (infrastructure spending), US corporate tax cuts and overseas cash repatriation. The current high valuation and further repricing of Fed hike expectations (i.e. higher cost of debt) prevent us from being more bullish.

In other words, they're assuming that Trump is going to accomplish everything he sets out to do and the only thing keeping the bank from cranking the bull knob to "11" is the fact that the very same stocks they're talking about are absurdly overvalued. Great.

Then there's Deutsche Bank (and this is from everyone's favorite Joseph LaVorgna):

While a variety of pundits are correct in pointing out that the initial euphoria could be getting ahead of itself-the stock market is up nearly 6% since the election and the more economically sensitive industrial sector is up a larger 8%-there is no reason not to expect President-elect Trump to accomplish many of his primary legislative goals such as pro-growth tax reform, which we believe is at the top of the new Administration's list of policy priorities. Unlike Presidents Reagan and Bush, neither of whom had control of both branches of Congress, President-elect Trump's party has majorities in both the House and the Senate. Hence, it substantially raises the probability that the new president will be able achieve much of his tax goals. We are not particularly worried about international trade wars, the border tax adjustment or protectionism in general-at least not at this point. To be sure, many market participants are concerned about such developments and there is a non-zero risk that the incoming Administration pursues such policies. However, this is not our baseline case.

Ok, so clearly no one's worried about anything. As a reminder, here are Deutsche's forecasts for equities in the new year:

Click to enlarge

(Table: Deutsche Bank)

There again we see it: S&P 2,500 in 2018.

As for Goldman, they're a bit less optimistic and yet they still see a ~5% total return for stocks in the year ahead. Here's their long-term forecast:

(Chart: Goldman)

It's not that these targets are what I would call outlandish, it's just that you can barely get through one page of e-mails these days without coming across a headline that screams "tail risk." That makes me suspicious of any analysis that doesn't begin and end with an explicit recognition of the potential landmines ahead. Let me give you a random example that came across the wires just a few minutes ago (via Bloomberg):

China has studied possible scenarios of yuan exchange rate and capital outflows in 2017 based on models, stress tests and field research, and is preparing contingency plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Govt may consider asking state-owned enterprises to temporarily convert some foreign-currency holdings into yuan under current account if necessary , said the people who asked not to be identified as the studies haven't been made public yet

, said the people who asked not to be identified as the studies haven't been made public yet Financial regulators have already encouraged some SOEs to sell FX under current account, they said

China may further cut U.S. Treasury holdings in 2017 if needed to keep exchange rate stable; size of reduction depends on capital outflows and FX market intervention

Newsflash folks: Beijing is getting really, really concerned. This isn't some narrative I'm concocting in an effort to publish sensational headlines.

The larger point though, is that we're entering choppy waters (although you wouldn't know it from the VIX). It's not at all clear to me why anyone is optimistic about the prospects for risk in the current environment. It seems a bit like riding a Sea-Doo into a hurricane.

Predicting where the S&P will be in 2018 is a fool's errand in the first place. Trying to forecast two years out considering the geopolitical and macro headwinds the market faces between now and then is the very definition of pointless. Does anyone really think the analysts quoted above have any idea where stocks will trade in 24 months?

All of that said, at least some sellsiders are being honest in their assessment and with that in mind, I'll close with a quote from Deutsche's Masao Muraki:

Dollar appreciation and yield upturn raise the possibility of reduction in global liquidity and the unwinding of consensus trades with a time lag (as seen in the risk-off activity during Jan-Feb 2016). Our team expects risk-off activities in the first half of 2017 (relatively early). We see various catalysts, including capital outflow from China, increased uncertainty about policies in a Trump administration, US corporate earnings (announced in mid-to-late January), Italy's bank sector, national elections in Germany, France, and the Netherlands, violations of OPEC's output restrictions, and geopolitical risks. The dollar appreciation and yield upturn tend to lead risk-off sentiment, and the market is more inclined to react to negative catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.