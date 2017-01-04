2017 Hot Diggity Dogs Of The Dow

I examined each of the Dow stocks and applied my dividend and technical strategy to find this year's three stock picks: Wal-Mart, Merck and Procter & Gamble.

My strategy underperformed both the Dow & The Dogs of The Dow for only the 2nd time in 10 years.

This article will be a review of my 2016 Dow stock-picking strategy selections, along with my 2017 strategy picks. I created the strategy to select stocks in the Dow in hopes of outperforming the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) as well as the popular "Dogs of the Dow" Strategy. Putting it mildly, my strategy had a poor year in comparison to the Dow and the Dogs of the Dow. Prior to this year, my strategy had only underperformed the Dow & Dogs of the Dow one time in the last nine years.

My Strategy

For my strategy, I chose to use the main criteria of dividend growth and stability for all 30 stocks of the Dow. Then as a secondary set of criteria to refine that list, I used two simple technical indicators, a moving average and momentum. My method is different from other methods in that it employs both part dividend fundamentals and technical analysis, compared to selecting picks based purely on dividend yield like the Dogs or the Dow strategy or just buying the Dow ETF.

All positions are an equal weight of the portfolio.

Dividend Stability and Growth Criteria

To get my initial list of Dow stocks, I only included stocks that had growing dividends over the previous 4 quarters and excluded any companies that have cut their dividends. I used Yahoo Finance to retrieve the historical dividend amounts for all 30 Dow components. I excluded Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) because they did not raise their dividends in 2016.

Technical Criteria The technical data I used is from the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim platform, but also can be found on many other charting websites.

*The chart Scale I used was Weekly.*

Condition 1: The weekly close at the end of the year is less than the 10 period simple moving average.

The weekly close at the end of the year is less than the 10 period simple moving average. Condition 2: The stock must have a 52 period momentum value that is positive.

The stock must have a 52 period momentum value that is positive. Condition 3: Out of the stocks that meet the first two conditions, select the stocks with the three highest 52 period momentum values.

* Additional Notes: In the case where at least three stocks do not meet both condition 1 and condition 2, as was the case in 2009, use condition 1 and condition 3, and exclude condition 2.

2016 Results

In the following table are the average returns of the stocks selected by the strategy for 2016 compared to the Dow, and the Dogs of the Dow [DOD]. For my calculations, I wanted to make sure dividends were included and reinvested, so I used the DRIP returns calculator on DividendChannel.com to get my final total return.

For 2016, the three stocks that met my above dividend and technical criteria were Nike (NYSE:NKE), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Disney (NYSE:DIS). As I noted in my opening paragraph my strategy performed poorly this year because of some unforeseen circumstances that led to the poor performance.

For Disney, its underperformance was due to continued worry about ESPN and the impact of consumers cutting the cord. If you look at Disney excluding ESPN, they are hitting on all cylinders with Disney Shanghai and record box office totals.

Boeing was the best performer of my selections, however, the performance was still lacking compared to the Dow and almost all the components of the Dogs of the Dow.

Nike was the worst performer in the Dow this year and thus was big drag on the performance of my Selections. Nike was impacted this year because of the unforeseen bankruptcy of Sports Authority, the strong dollar and the possibility of issues with trade in a Trump administration.

2016 Picks Total Return NKE -17.71% BA 11.32% DIS 0.65% 16.37% (NYSE:VZ) 20.72% (NYSE:CVX) 36.64% 42.17% (NYSE:IBM) 25.19% (NYSE:XOM) 19.90% (NYSE:PFE) 4.46% (NYSE:MRK) 15.05% (NYSE:PG) 9.37% (NYSE:WMT) 16.04% (NASDAQ:CSCO) 15.17% Dow 16.37% DOD 20.47% My Selections -1.91% Mine-Dow -18.28% Mine-DOD -22.38% Click to enlarge

Historical Data

In the table below, I have compiled the return data for each year of my strategy compared to the Dow & the Dogs of the Dow.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 Mine -1.91% 18.41% 20.10% 24.24% 11.11% 20.49% 28.57% 24.08% -20.31% 25.26% DOW 16.37% 0.10% 9.72% 29.64% 8.36% 8.06% 13.55% 22.75% -32.17% 8.74% DOD 20.47% 2.63% 10.83% 34.87% 9.86% 16.71% 20.31% 22.06% -38.72% 2.03% Average Outperformance Mine Vs DOW -18.28% 18.31% 10.38% -5.40% 2.75% 12.43% 15.02% 1.33% 11.86% 16.52% 6.49% Mine Vs DOD -22.38% 15.78% 9.27% -10.63% 1.25% 3.78% 8.26% 2.02% 18.41% 23.23% 4.90% Click to enlarge

Observations In 2015, my strategy outperformed the Dow by the largest margin in the last ten years and then in 2016, my strategy underperformed by the most in the last ten years. Overall, the strategy has still performed very well over time having outperformed the Dow by an average of 6.49%/year and outperformed the Dogs of the Dow by 4.90%/year. 2016 Strategy Picks

Using the same criteria as I used in previous years, there were seven stocks, which met my criteria for dividend growth and were below my moving average target. Out of those seven stocks, there were five that had positive momentum and the three with the largest momentum at the end of 2016 were Wal-Mart, Merck, and Procter & Gamble and thus are my picks for 2017.

Below 10 MA Momentum WMT Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. YES 7.82 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. YES 6.05 PG The Procter & Gamble Company YES 4.67 CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. YES 3.06 V Visa Inc. YES 0.47 KO The Coca-Cola Company YES -1.5 NKE NIKE, Inc. YES -11.67 Click to enlarge

[Chart Data from ThinkorSwim Platform]

Wal-Mart

I believe the biggest catalyst for Wal-Mart in the coming year will be continued growth in e-commerce sales. During an investor meeting in October, the Wal-mart CEO clearly stated that they will be focusing on e-commerce as that is the dominate trend in retail. To combat Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart purchased Jet.com in August and the acquisition just recently closed, therefore, 2017 will see the full fruits of this acquisition, which should enhance e-commerce growth for Wal-Mart.

"We are encouraged by the progress we're seeing across our business and we're moving with speed to position the company to win the future of retail. Our customers want us to run great stores, provide a great e-commerce experience and find ways to save them money and time seamlessly - so that's what we're doing."[Wal-Mart CEO]

The growth from Jet.com has already shown up in the earnings that were just reported. Jet.com contributed to a higher e-commerce growth rate for the quarter even though only 6 weeks of results from Jet.com were included in this earnings report. If only six weeks of results were able to enhance e-commerce results, then a full quarter with Jet.com on board should have positive impact on results going forward.

"On a constant currency basis, global e-commerce sales and GMV increased 20.6% and 16.8% respectively. The U.S. results were stronger than those in our key international markets, driven by our marketplace offering, as I mentioned earlier, as well as a contribution from Jet.com."[ WMT Q3 Conference Call]

Merck

I believe the biggest catalyst for Merck in the coming year will be the continued expanded use of their popular cancer treatment, Keytruda. Keytruda is the fastest growing product Merck has and its main competitor is Bristol-Meyers' (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo. Opdivo suffered a setback in August because of study results that were disappointing and failed to meet the endpoint. Another factor that has a positive impact on Merck is they have a good marketing team and have a high profile patient that has had Keytruda for treatment. That high profile example is former President Jimmy Carter and because of that Keytruda has received a ton of press from major news agencies, which has likely helped bring Keytruda into the spotlight, thus helping sales growth.

Procter & Gamble

I believe the biggest catalyst for Procter & Gamble in the coming year will be the continued transformation of the company into a smaller growth focused company. Procter & Gamble has sold off a number of businesses over the past couple of years, which include 43 brands of beauty products to Coty (NYSE:COTY) for $12.5 billion and Duracell batteries. The transformation is still ongoing as is evidenced by the following chart from a recent investor presentation that shows P&G is dropping its headcount at a faster pace than 3G capital investments. By removing a number of non-core brands from its portfolio P&G has simplified its business, which should help expand margins.

Click to enlarge

[ P&G Investor Presentation]

Disclaimer: See here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.