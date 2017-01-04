Expect Positive PR For General Motors In The Next 72 Hours

We expect a similar bump for GM is on its way over the next few days.

Instead of hearing from GM, Ford stole the spotlight and generated some good PR for itself, bumping its stock up 2%.

By Parke Shall

We are expecting General Motors (NYSE:GM) to get some great press, following some criticism yesterday by President-elect Trump. For those that missed it, yesterday, President elect Trump called out General Motors for their manufacturing of Chevrolets in Mexico.

We wrote an article about this yesterday, telling people to buy the dip. You can read our reasoning in that article here.

Today we wanted to write and inform readers that we are expecting General Motors to make an announcement over the next couple of days, indicating that they are going to comply with whatever President elect Trump suggests for them in terms of manufacturing. We stated that this will be the case yesterday, but after a litmus test put into place yesterday by Ford (NYSE:F), we are even more certain and wanted to reiterate the stance this morning.

Ford, who was a subject of contention for president elect Trump during his campaign took the ball yesterday and ran with it coming out and announcing that they would be keeping jobs in the United States and abandoning plans to build a plant in Mexico. CFO.com reported,

One of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign predictions came true Tuesday as Ford Motor announced it is scrapping a plan to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will instead invest $700 million in a Michigan plant. The automaker had planned to build small cars at the proposed factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Ford CEO Mark Fields said the decision to cancel the plant reflected declining sales of small cars as well as the pro-business climate it expects under Trump.

This move not only likely won them favor with Trump supporters, but it also helped their stock out yesterday. As you can see from the below chart, Ford stock was up 3.87% as General Motors stock barely clung onto 0.8% gains after criticism from the future president.

F Price data by YCharts

Seeing the amount of good press that Ford got yesterday after this announcement makes an easy decision even easier for General Motors. We stated yesterday that we were fairly certain that General Motors would use this opportunity to generate some good press for itself and announce that it would be keeping some jobs in the United States:

We believe that the equity in General Motors represents a fantastic opportunity and that the company will eventually figure out a way, like all of these other companies have, to please and abide by the rules and regulations that Mr. Trump wants to set. From that point, it becomes a positive PR moment for the company as they can happily announce, like Carrier did, that they are keeping jobs in the United States. We believe that this whole trend of Mr. Trump putting out tweets and hitting the stock of major corporations will end soon, as the public gets wise to these corporations' playbooks.

With Ford leading the charge, we now expect the very same thing from GM over the next 48 to 72 hours. Given that General Motors CEO Mary Barra is a strategic business adviser to President elect Trump, we are even more certain that the company will do the right thing and generate positive press for itself. We commented yesterday,

General Motors, like Ford, is reaching an inflection point with the United States auto market. While the average age of a vehicle is still at record highs, subprime automobile loans will soon start to become a problem and incentivized selling has driven much of the US auto makers fantastic results over the last few quarters. The automobile market is definitely extremely optimistic at this point. However, given the fact that US auto makers have made such a fantastic recovery since 2007 and 2008, combined with the fact that they are priced so extraordinarily cheap, makes them both opportunities in our eyes.

As we stated yesterday, we think buying the General Motors Trump tweet dip remains a good strategy, and we will look to see if we can add General Motors today on any weakness.

