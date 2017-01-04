Offshore Drilling Part II - Complete Overview Of The Semi-Submersibles Segment Worldwide As Of January 2017

I believe it will be soon time to begin to accumulate some offshore drillers for the long-term again.

The actual situation is not positive, I have to be clear about that, and the near future may likely bring more pain, despite a bullish momentum in oil prices.

The deep waters segment is an important segment and investors should absolutely not ignore this sector as definitely lost for a long-term investment.

Image: The SemiSubmersible Maersk Developer.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling industry plays an important part in the Oil & Gas supply chain. Did you know that Oil production from offshore locations represents about 29% of the global crude oil production in 2015, according to the EIA? This percentage has been nearly constant since 2005.

The main locations are in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Norway/UK and the USA and represent a total of approximately 27 Million BOE/d.

The bulk of the crude production is still in the "shallow waters", which are generally cheaper and less technically challenging.

In this area, Oil and Gas producers will need a rig less expensive anchored to the rock floor, called Jack-up.

However, there has also been a move toward "deep waters" and "ultra-deepwaters" projects the past 5 to 10 years. Exploratory drilling in deeper waters and ultra-deep waters is naturally more costly and complex for O & G companies, but technology advancements and the near exhaustion of shallower prospects have forced oil majors to explore increasingly deeper waters, particularly in Brazil, West Africa and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The rigs required to perform the drilling in the "deep waters" segment are called floaters or mainly Drillships or Semi-submersibles. This second part will look at the Semi-Submersibles.

A quick review of the Semi-Submersibles fleet Worldwide.

Note: I have used what has been publicly available on InfieldRigs website and translated to easy to read graphs that will help to understand the situation as we enter 2017. I will update this graphs probably every quarters.

Basically, the Semi-Submersibles segment represents a total of 188 rigs including the ones under-construction (18). The main categories are as follows:

Working rigs (66) Cold stacked rigs (49) Ready stacked rigs (47) Standby/idle rigs (under contract but inactive) (5) Under inspection for repair or 5-year SPS/Shipyard (3) Under-Construction (18)

Excluding the "under-construction" segment we have 170 rigs actually in the market and drilling, ready to drill or waiting to drill. Actually 38.8% of these rigs are working/contracted and are receiving a day rate from a client. The others are moored and idle in different states of maintenance.

Most of these rigs are fairly recent and the average age is 10 years (2006) compared to the Drillships with an average age of 9 years (2007).

I have identified 6 different locations where 66 rigs are drilling as of January 1, 2017:

Europe - North Sea (Norway-UK)

South America - Brazil

North America/ Canada / Mexico

Middle East (Egypt/Israel)

Africa (Mostly West Africa)

Asia/ India/Russia/Azerbaijan/China

If we compare with the Drillships below, we see some differences.

Asia and Europe are much more involved in the Semi-Submersible segment than the Drillship segment, whereas, South America with Brazil is equally active. Only the middle East are not really a market for floaters, due to the shallow water of the main fields there, which be highlighted by the Jack-ups segment or my part III.

The total floaters, including the Drillships and the Semi Submersibles is 343 rigs, including 54 rigs under construction, which may or may not be delivered due to financing or other problems (SETE in Brazil for example). 123 floaters are actually drilling out of the 343 rigs which is only 35.9% utilization.

Conclusion:

The deep waters segment is an important segment and investors should absolutely not disregard this sector as definitely lost for a long-term investment. In fact, I can argue the exact opposite.

The actual situation is not positive for the floaters, I have to be clear about that, and the near future may likely bring more pain, despite a bullish momentum in oil prices.

For some reason, the semi-submersible segment is struggling even more than the drillship segment and has an acute oversupply problem as well as the drillship segment.

However, It is clear to me that we have reached a bottom, if oil prices can trade above $60-$65 a barrel, which is not certain, as we speak, and will depend mainly on OPEC and non-OPEC ability to be true to their words, and we know how reliable they have been in the past... Thus, let's be cautious and patient a few months.

Why $60-$65 a barrel you may ask?

The answer is very simple, and it is because the cost of producing one barrel of oil from a deepwater/ultra-deepwater field is around $52/$57 (As of mid-2015 only, I do not have more recent reliable data). The Shallow offshore (Jack-ups) is $41 per barrel.

Look at the graph below, which indicates the range per field nature and the average cost (break even). We can see that the North American Shale breakeven is higher at $65 per barrel due to the fact that a constant large CapEx is required to maintain production. However, the investment in the Shale translate to revenue very fast compared to offshore drilling.

To be able to invest you have to know the offshore drilling situation as of tomorrow. This is what savvy investors need to recognize here and start to be interested.

Build up a strong position using the actual weakness is a work of patience. You do not build a strong winning position by picking up the "winner du jour" and expect a significant profit, quite the opposite in fact.

Understanding the industry through simple numbers helps a lot to pick up the right timing and hope I have helped a little.

I believe it will be soon time to begin to accumulate some offshore drillers for the long-term again.

Additional disclosure: I own different offshore drillers long term and trade the sector regularly.