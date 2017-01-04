2016 Report Card: Is Your Investing Above Average?

Seeking Alpha is a stock picker's paradise, and like the bright children of Lake Wobegon, we are, of course, all "above average."

I know that I am, as I'm sure you are.

That biotech stock I picked up in early December gained 17% by year end, and my portfolio's post-election surge was of course a sign of my great wisdom, by confirming my decision to stay fully invested despite political uncertainty.

Selling emerging markets at a loss early in the year is but a dim memory. That was really for tax reasons anyway, and I'm not even sure if that was in my portfolio, or something I read, or saw on TV.

It's easy and much more fun to think about winners and forget the losers.

Benchmark

But if we want to be disciplined, accountable investors, we need a benchmark. We need one number--X%--that represents an "average" investor's return for the past year.

If we (or our financial advisor) beat that number, then we had a good year. If we did close to the number, then we had an ok year. If we performed significantly below the number, then we're happy it's a new year and we can wipe the slate clean.

Where does that number come from? Dow? S&P? What about bonds? Small caps? International?

Let's get the number by constructing a simple, generic, diversified portfolio. Stocks, bonds, cash; United States and international.

Asset Classes

Stocks - the backbone of any portfolio, the big, proven, long-lasting, time-value-of-money, corporate-earnings-fed wealth generator.

Bonds - not much loved in a rising interest rate environment, and perhaps not ever by a culture of stock pickers, but a significant part of any professionally-constructed consumer portfolio.

Cash - for "peace of mind," and, of course, to buy more stocks.

We'll use a simple 60/40 portfolio, with the larger portion belonging to stocks, and the smaller to bonds. We'll carve our cash position out of the bond allocation.

United States v. International

It's a big world out there. Even in an America First political environment, it's a fact that the United States represents less than half of global market cap. More like 40%.

Given that fact, we'll divide our equity portion globally. But because we're Americans, we won't divide it evenly. We'll somewhat arbitrarily allocate 2/3 of our equity portfolio to U.S. stocks, and 1/3 to non-U.S stocks. We'll allocate our bond portfolio similarly, and we'll keep 100% of our cash in U.S. dollars.

Allocations

Equities (60%)

United States = 40% of total = 66.6% of equities

Ex-US = 20% of total = 33.3% of equities

Bonds (35%)

United States = 23% of total = 66.6% of bonds

Ex-US 12% = of total = 33.3% of bonds

Cash (5%)

Indexes

For simplicity, I'll use Vanguard ETFs to represent the four non-cash asset classes. Numbers are 2016 return percentages from vanguard.com.

Stocks, US

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) = 12.68%

Stocks, ex-US

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) = 4.72%

Bonds, US

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) = 2.57%

Bonds, ex-US

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ=BNDX) = 4.67%

We'll assume that cash earned nothing, which is approximately true.

The Number

Applying a weighted average calculation to the asset class weights and the 2016 fund returns, we get a benchmark return = 7.17%.

Course Corrections

7.17%.

That's the magic number for 2016.

Say it out loud: 7.17%.

If that number is like a tiny Yoda next to your 2016 gains, then congratulations, Luke--The Force is with you. May it be always.

If that number is about what you got, then congratulations are still in order. Most investors get less--maybe even much less--than the "typical" portfolio.

If your portfolio came up short, then some reflection is in order. Perhaps last year was an anomaly. It happens. Maybe you earned a decent return but paid too much in fees, to an advisor or to your funds, or both. Maybe your emotions got the best of you in a difficult year, and you made some wrong moves. Regardless, take a clear view and make your plan to do better.

Finally

If you favor additional asset classes, or a different weighting, or actual indexes instead of funds, or different funds, then use this benchmark anyway and credit your extra profits to your investing acumen.

The point isn't to actually invest your money this way, but to create a reasonable average from which you can measure yourself, or your advisor(s).

Best of luck to each of you in 2017, financially and otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNDX; VTI; VXUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.