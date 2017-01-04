2016 Forecast Review: The Hits And The Misses

In this piece, I'll review those predictions along with several of my biggest hits and misses from articles I published this past year.

In 2016, I made four broader predictions including which sector I thought would outperform and what actions we'd see from the Fed.

At the end of the year, I like to review all winning AND losing calls in order to better prepare myself for the new year.

Reviewing predictions from the year just ended is one of my favorite columns to write. While it's easy to cherry pick the winners and give yourself a pat on the back, I like to instead talk about the winners AND losers from the year. After all, it's examining what went wrong and figuring out why it went wrong that helps you to avoid making the same mistake all over again.

With that in mind, it's time to review the predictions I made at the beginning of 2016. The year was a pretty good one overall and a couple of my calls throughout the year look particularly prescient.

Despite winning on those calls, there were a few stinkers in there that I wish I could have back.

On Feb. 2nd, I wrote about how Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) could be a buy low opportunity pending the trial results of its lupus drug Blisibimod. Not only did the Blisibimod trial results show no meaningful gains compared to the control group, its other primary drug Sollpura missed the primary endpoint in its study as well. The stock is down about 78% on the year.

On Jan. 14th, I talked about how Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was experiencing a growing list of problems including a steep decline in the number of daily active users, the departure of the company's CFO and production delays in its key games. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 considerably during the year but the stock is still up nearly 7% since that article was published.

While those picks did pretty well overall, they were just the undercard to the four primary projections I made at the beginning of the year. I came into the year relatively bearish. That looked like a good call through the first half of February but by the end of the 1st quarter the market made back everything it had lost and then some on its way to a double digit gain for the year.

Without any further ado, let's see how my 2016 forecast ended up looking.

Prediction 1: Only 1 Fed Rate Hike In 2016 Coming In The 2nd Half Of The Year

Hit this one right on the head. There was some division as to how much action the Fed might take this year. The Fed's Dot Plot report suggested that the consensus called for four rate hikes in 2016. The general market consensus was that we'd see fewer. I generally agreed with the "one and done" scenario that some suggested after the December 2015 rate hike. I felt that the data would show the economy strengthening but the Fed wouldn't want to rock the boat and send the economy back towards a recession by raising too quickly. The single hike in the second half of the year turned out to be correct. I think we'll see more than one in 2017.

Prediction 2: Delta Airlines Is One Of My Top Picks For 2016

This pick turned out to be a dud. Going with Delta as a top pick made sense at the time. Low oil prices were expected to help fuel 20% earnings growth, the company was taking to steps to limit capacity growth in order to focus on improving margins and the stock was trading at less than 10 times forward earnings.

The story was right but I ended up getting in way too early and Delta was one of the airline sector's worst performers. Crude's rise from under $28 in February to $50 in June coincided with Delta's drop from $50 to the low $30s. Delta's back around $50 again but still puts it down about 3% for the year as a whole. It still looks like a potentially solid pick again in 2017 with a free cash flow yield now approaching 10%. RASM is improving which could lead to gains in the coming year.

Prediction 3: The Top Performing Sector Of 2016 Will Be Energy

Got this one exactly right! Energy wasn't a popular pick at the time as many companies in the sector were still getting slammed by low energy prices and many felt that a recovery was further off into the future. But I believed that a bottom was forming and it made an excellent buy low candidate. The Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) was up 28% on the year.

I wrote at the time that I thought oil was heading back towards $50 a barrel which happened in June. OPEC finally agreed to production cuts after refusing in order to maintain its title of global production leader. It looks like the trend now is towards higher oil prices as lower production should lead to lower inventories and more balance in the supply/demand curve. I wouldn't expect significantly higher prices in 2017 but a healthy demand for oil should help support current price levels. I'd expect oil to settle in the $60-65 range over the next 12 months.

Prediction 4: Netflix Will Go From One Of 2015's Top Performers To One Of 2016's Big Losers

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) underperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% in 2016 but it was nowhere near one of the year's biggest losers.

Netflix has long traded on subscriber growth and I argued at the time that if the international expansion showed any signs of weakness, shareholders might be tempted to stop paying such a premium for shares. The fact that the stock gained 135% in 2015 made a pullback from those highs more likely regardless of the growth story. While the stock was down more than 25% early in the year and was in the negative as recently as October, a strong 3rd quarter propelled the stock price up 20% and the uptrend continued.

Conclusion

The final verdict - two hits and two misses along with more good calls than bad throughout the year. Not a bad performance overall but I remained between 50-75% cash in my personal portfolio during the year so, unfortunately, I missed out and many of the stock market's gains. The S&P 500's 10% gain marks eight straight years of positive returns. Right now, I'm leaning toward believing that 2017 could extend the streak to nine as increased spending coupled with less regulation should bode well for the economy. Of course, the change in our nation's leadership could result in any number of unforeseen outcomes that will affect our economic health.

Here's to an exciting and profitable 2017!

----------

If you're interested in more investing ideas, ETF analysis and portfolio strategies, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. Even if you don't, thanks for taking the time to read!

----------

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.