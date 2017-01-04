The Beauty Of Hedging: 50 Shades Of Pair Trades For 2017

For those who, like me, aren't sure how 2017 is going to look like, here is a list of 50 pair-trade ideas to implement a long-short strategy.

When I don't know - I rather say so and play things cautiously than pretend to know and play things mistakenly.

2017 seems like a very tough call and I strongly doubt that a LONG-only strategy is the best way to play the high level of uncertainty.

In my most recent article I've explained the importance of hedging and demonstrated how easy investors can find reasonable pair trades.

Background

Over the past 10 days or so, SA has been bombed with articles that provide predictions for the new year. While personally I love to read what other authors think 2017 is going to look like, I do so (for the most part) out of fun and curiosity rather than out of genuine belief that I will become smarter or turn into a better investor based on those predictions.

Don't get me wrong: I have my own predictions; we all do, whether we admit it or not. Even if you sit on hoards of cash - there's a prediction underneath that causes you to play things as safe as possible. Nonetheless, my predictions are neither special nor unique and I find very little value in sharing the same ideas and opinions that you may find in their 1000s (if not more than that) across the web.

Since I do aim at adding value through my article and since I do try to say something that is practical and actionable - I'll let other authors keep spreading projections while I'll stick to what I've started to demonstrate in my last article: The importance of hedging and the (relatively) easy way for any investor to find good-reasonable pair trades that, if done appropriately, may reduce the level of risk within any portfolio.

Risk management is the theme of this article, folks. You will find here neither predictions, nor projections... neither theory, nor philosophy. What you may find here are practical ideas for pair trades that you may or may not adopt but at the very minimum suppose to provide you with something to think about; possibly a new way of trading that can allow you to sleep better at night, knowing that you are less exposed to the market - no matter which direction it's heading to.

Risk Management: Thinking is Simply not Enough

Most people use the acronym "KISS" for "Keep It Simple, Stupid". I use it for "Keep It Safe, Smart (guy)".

While "keep it simple" refer to the return side, the "keep it safe" refer to the risk side. The duo, risk and return, are walking hand-in-hand and are inseparable. Nonetheless, along my career, I found many professionals that talk a lot about risks but only pay attention (in their actions) to returns.

Thinking and talking about risk management isn't the same as addressing and take steps to control/reduce the level of risk. I never bumped into a portfolio that turned out to be less risky only through its manager clear thinking and good intentions. As we all know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. So is the road downhill for a portfolio manager who is ignoring the risks and do nothing to address those risks.

Using the definition of risk management from Investopedia (emphasis is mine):

Risk management is the process of identification, analysis and acceptance or mitigation of uncertainty in investment decisions. Essentially, risk management occurs any time an investor or fund manager analyzes and attempts to quantify the potential for losses in an investment and then takes the appropriate action (or inaction) given his investment objectives and risk tolerance.

The "thinking phase" must be followed by an "actionable phase".

LONG-only Strategy

In most years, a LONG-only is the right strategy to adopt. That's true because of three main reasons:

Statistically, there are more years when the markets go up than years when the markets go down. The market go up over time and since you can't time the market - it makes more sense to stay invested over the long haul. Hedging is just like buying insurance; you pay a premium for something that you wish not happen.

Here is the performance data of various stock market indices over the past 37 years:

Click to enlarge

The stats is overwhelming on one hand and decisive on the other hand. Nonetheless, I claim that the 21st century started a new era for the capital markets and that since the year 2000 we are experiencing two new themes that weren't so imminent before:

Mega-events that shake (or may shake) the markets are becoming more and more powerful (higher magnitude) and frequent (higher probability). The tech bubble burst of 2000, September 11th 2001, The subprime crisis of 2008-2009, Few European countries (PIIGS, remember?...) on the verge of collapse >>> Greece (Global X MSCI Greece - GREK) ongoing saga, Brexit (iShares MSCI United Kingdom - EWU) - just to name a few mega events that come to mind. Intra-day volatility (iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures - VXX, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures - VIXY) is rising. I know that many readers would point out that the VIX is approaching all time record low levels but that's not the point. The point is that big daily moves became the norm. When I was a kid, if any of the main indices - the DJIA (SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average - DIA), S&P500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust - SPY) or Nasdaq (PowerShares QQQ Trust - QQQ) - moved more than 1% (a day) that would be making the headline of the following day. Today, even a 3% move is being seen as "standard".

After eight years of non-stop, consecutive, gains (for the SPY), without a market correction of 20% or more...

With the AAII bullish sentiment not exceeding 50% for two years and the S&P500 P/E ratio at 25.76...

It has been almost 2000 days since the SPY saw a 20% correction. That is more than three times the average of 635 days (based on data since 1928) without such a correction!

Following the elections of a new president that caused a lot of hype that may soon start fading away, as well as high hopes and expectations that may find it hard/impossible to turn into reality...

... I find it hard/impossible to be as bullish as I was and to stick to a LONG-only strategy. As we head into the ninth year (since 2008) of a bull market - I find it more appropriate to adopt a more cautious stance and to implement a long-short strategy.

Even if we do go back to the 20th century, we will find that during the 90s, the S&P500 posted positive returns in nine consecutive years (1991-1999, inclusive) and this bull-run ended quite badly (in 2000) as we all know because valuations got out of control.

Indeed, I may be one (or even two) years too early but I rather leave the party early while I'm sober and happy than too late when I'm drunk and feeling sick. I definitely don't wish to be the one switching off the lights after everybody else has gone...

Hedging Through a LONG-SHORT Strategy

A Long-Short strategy is one of the most commonly used hedging methods. What is a hedging? Investopedia defines hedging as (emphasis mine):

Hedging is often considered an advanced investing strategy, but the principles of hedging are fairly simple. With the popularity - and accompanying criticism - of hedge funds, the practice of hedging is becoming more widespread. Despite this, it is still not widely understood.

In order to better understand what hedging is, let's keep using Investopedia to explain what are "a hedge" and "a perfect hedge" (emphasis mine):

A hedge is an investment to reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. Normally, a hedge consists of taking an offsetting position in a related security, such as a futures contract. Hedging is analogous to taking out an insurance policy. If you own a home in a flood-prone area, you will want to protect that asset from the risk of flooding - to hedge it, in other words - by taking out flood insurance. There is a risk-reward tradeoff inherent in hedging; while it reduces potential risk, it also chips away at potential gains. Put simply, hedging isn't free. In the case of the flood insurance policy, the monthly payments add up, and if the flood never comes, the policy holder receives no payout. Still, most people would choose to take that predictable, circumscribed loss rather than suddenly lose the roof over their head. A perfect hedge is one that eliminates all risk in a position or portfolio. In other words, the hedge is 100% inversely correlated to the vulnerable asset. This is more an ideal than a reality on the ground, and even the hypothetical perfect hedge is not without cost. Basis risk refers to the risk that an asset and a hedge will not move in opposite directions as expected; "basis" refers to the discrepancy.

Now that we better understand what hedging and a (perfect) hedge are, it's easier to understand how a long-short strategy is one of the best implementations of a hedge. Using the definition of Investopedia for "Long/Short Equity" (emphasis mine):

Long/short equity is an investing strategy of taking long positions in stocks that are expected to appreciate and short positions in stocks that are expected to decline. A long/short equity strategy seeks to minimize market exposure, while profiting from stock gains in the long positions and price declines in the short positions. Although this may not always be the case, the strategy would be profitable on a net basis as long as the long positions generate more profit than the short positions, or the other way around. The long/short equity strategy is popular with hedge funds, many of which employ a market-neutral strategy where the dollar amounts of the long and short positions are equal.

There you go, folks. Hedging is as easy as any trade you do; it just requires you to trade twice as much as if you would stick to a LONG-only strategy and it requires you to think of potential laggards, not only on potential winners. For itself, that's not a bad idea to do such a "long-short" drill in your head, even for the sole sake of better understanding who do you believe to be the potential winners for the year ahead and what sectors/names you wish to avoid putting money into.

The Matrix of Knowledge: Knowing When You don't Know

The matrix of knowledge looks like this:

Click to enlarge

Basically, whenever you face a problem/question/task you can be in one of four different places/points:

Point A - the perfect spot - in which you understand/know both the question and the answer.

Point B or C - the intermediate spots - where you understand/know either the question or the answer but not both. Understanding a question without knowing the answer is perhaps better than not understanding the question while knowing the answer. Nevertheless, in both cases you can't break through and something still holds you back.

Point D - the worst spot - in which you don't know both the question and the answer.

Similarly, there are four types of people:

Those who think that they know - and they know, i.e. the smartest ones. They are in point A.

Those who think that they don't know - but actually they know, i.e. the humble ones that are perhaps unaware of their skills. They are in point B.

Those who think that they don't know - and they indeed don't know, i.e. fully aware of their place and weakness. They are in point C.

Those who think that they know - and they don't know, i.e. the stupidest ones. They are in point D.

When I look at 2017 I see tons of unknowns and lots of uncertainties. When I ask myself simple questions I find myself having very few (NASDAQ:GOOD) answers. I know that I don't know. That is at least takes me away from being part of the lowest-ranked group; something to cheer about...

I have no doubt that anyone who feels like I do - must adopt an investment strategy that matches the "C" point. Adopting the wrong strategy for a certain point/stance can turn out to be destructive!

When you find yourself with more questions than answers the best thing is to adopt a neutral-balanced strategy, a strategy that is neither directional nor biased. This is exactly what a long-short strategy is all about: An attempt to make money during uncertain times and when the market has no clear direction.

I employ various hedging techniques but for the sake of this article/experiment I only touch upon the long-short strategy and I present it through fifty pair trades that capture most of the themes and most of the sectors within the market.

As such, this is not a "inside my portfolio" type of article but "inside my head" type of experiment. Unlike my A-Team and H-Team that are an invitation to "watch what I do", the fifty pair trades are an invitation to "learn how I think".

Even so, the fifty pair trades are "for real", i.e. they can be executed as is after I have given them quite some thinking. While they aren't meant to maximize the return - I truly believe that a portfolio constructed based on the 100 stocks that I'm presenting hereinafter can generate a decent return for a relatively low taken risk.

At the end of the day, this is what risk management is all about: Finding the best risk/reward plays. Risk management is neither about maximizing the return nor about minimizing the risk. Risk management aims at providing the investor with a nice return while keeping the risks at reasonable-appropriate levels based on the expected/desired return.

Fifty Shades of Pair Trades

With no further delay, here is the list of 50 pair trades, across various markets/sectors/segments, that I find to be quite compelling/attractive:

Market/ Index/ Sector/ Segment LONG leg Symbol SHORT leg Symbol Logic/Reasoning Financials versus Utilities XLF (Financial Select Sector SPDR) XLU (Utilities Select Sector SPDR) Long-term yields keep moving up Energy versus Consumer Staples XLE (Energy Select Sector SPDR) XLP (Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR) Energy prices spike, consumption stalls Yields/Rates TBT (ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury) UST (ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury) Steepening yield curve HY debt vs. IG debt HYG (iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond) LQD (iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond) Risk on, until it doesn't… Financials Fixed-income BDCS (UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company) VNQ (Vanguard REIT Index) A-Team versus H-Team. Need I say more? BDCs ARCC (Ares Capital) MAIN (Main Street Capital) Valuation BDCs MRCC (Monroe Capital) MCC (Medley Capital) It's more than just one "R" between the symbols mREITs NRZ (New Residential Investment Corp.) ARR (ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.) Hybrid-special versus Agency-traditional mREITs MFA (MFA Financial, Inc.) NLY (Annaly Capital Management, Inc.) or AGNC (AGNC Investment Corp.) Hybrid-special versus Agency-traditional Banks PNC (PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.) GS (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.) Valuation Banks JPM (JPMorgan Chase & Co.) WFC (Wells Fargo & Co.) or C (Citigroup Inc.) Clean sheet versus a troubled bag Real Estate eREITs/Net Lease WPG (Washington Prime Group, Inc.) O (Realty Income Corporation) Valuation (More details here) eREITs/Net Lease LXP (Lexington Realty Trust) NNN (National Retail Properties, Inc.) Valuation (More details here) eREITs/Healthcare SNR (New Senior Investment Group) DOC (Physicians Realty Trust) Valuation eREITs/Healthcare OHI (Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc) CTRE (CareTrust REIT) Valuation eREITs/Hospitality CLDT (Chatham Lodging Trust) APLE (Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.) Valuation Cyclical Consumer Goods & Services Sports wear NKE (Nike Inc.) OTCQX:ADDYY (Adidas AG ADR) Time for a shift of power (changing directions) Casinos WYNN (Wynn Resorts, Limited) MGM (MGM Resorts International) More revenues, especially through Macau Supermarkets COST (Costco Wholesale Corporation) WMT (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) Rising of the COST-efficiency Vehicles F (Ford Motor Company) TSLA (Tesla Motors) Trump got elected, remember?... Quick Service Restaurants CMG (Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.) WING (Wingstop, Inc.) Valuation Home Improvement Products & Services RH (Restoration Hardware) LL (Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.) RH found a bottom, LL hasn't Energy Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing STO (Statoil ASA) XOM (Exxon Mobil Corporation) Valuation, Yield, EU versus US Oil & Gas Exploration and Production COP (Conoco Phillips) CHK (Chesapeake Energy Corporation) Oil (OIL, UWTI) versus NatGas (GAZ, GASL) Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing RDS.A (Royal Dutch Shell plc) or RDS.B) CVX (Chevron Corporation) The better man, the better position Technology Search engines GOOG (Alphabet Inc.) or GOOGL YHOO (Yahoo! Inc.) Better, Bigger, Cleaner, No looming issues/problems E-commerce & Auction Services BABA (Alibaba Group Holding Limited) AMZN (Amazon.com, Inc.) Valuation. The rising-develping star versus the established-tired giant Social Media & Networking TWTR (Twitter, Inc.) FB (Facebook) TWTR may be acquired this year Semiconductors INTC (Intel Corporation) NVDA (NVIDIA Corporation) Enough (run up) is enough (for NVDA) Industrials Heavy Machinery & Vehicles DE (Deere & Company) CAT (Caterpillar Inc.) Playing the small catches up with the big Conglomerates GE (General Electric Company) MMM (3M Company) Yield and size difference/advantage Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods & Services Soft Drinks & Non-Alcoholic Beverages PEP (PepsiCo Inc.) SODA (SodaStream International) Thanks to RoseNose for her assistance Food Retail & Distribution GNC (GNC Holdings, Inc.) KR (Kroger Co.) Valuation. A bet on the recovery of a troubled chain Distillers & Wineries, Beverages DEO (Diageo plc) KO (The Coca-Cola Company) Thanks to Jay (Finici) for his assistance. Plus, we have PEP as a long in another pair trade Healthcare Pharmaceuticals TEVA (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited) MYL (Mylan Inc) The fight of 2016 may see a winner in 2017 Pharmaceuticals PRGO (Perrigo Company) GSK (Glaxo SmithKline) Brexit may be a struggle for GSK Pharmaceuticals GALE (Galena Biopharma, Inc.) INVA (Innoviva, Inc.) Valuation Specialty & Advanced Biotech CEMP (Cempra, Inc.) EGRX (Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.) Valuation. Cash worth way more than market cap Facilities & Services HCA (HCA Holdings, Inc.) AIRM (Air Methods Corporation) Established vs. developing Telecom Integrated Telecommunications Services VZ (Verizon Communications) TMUS (T-Mobile US, Inc.) Valuation Integrated Telecommunications Services T (AT&T Inc.) CCOI (Cogent Communications Group, Inc.) Large vs. small cap Telecommunications Resellers CHT (Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.) CNSL (Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.) Large vs. small cap Wireless Telecommunications Services AMOV (America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.) S (Sprint Corporation) Counter post Trump-election divergence Materials Mining ABX (Barrick Gold Corporation) JOY (Joy Global Inc.) Gold vs. others Mining KGC (Kinross Gold Corporation) FCX (Freeport-McMoRan Inc.) Valuation Basic materials FTK (Flotek Industries, Inc.) LXU (LSB Industries, Inc.) Energy vs. Agriculture Mining VALE (Vale S.A.) RIO (Rio Tinto plc) Valuation Mixed plays across sectors New power (solar) vs. old power (utility) FSLR (First Solar, Inc.) SO (Southern Company) Valuation Broadcasting / Internet DIS (The Walt Disney Company) NFLX (Netflix, Inc.) Old-established versus new-developed Photographic/Telecom. Equipment GPRO (GoPro) AAPL (Apple Inc.) Rising vs. declining sales Click to enlarge

Allow me to make few things clear-straight:

Diversification is a key element within risk management. Fifty pair trades are essential in order to have enough diversification on one hand as well as not to allow few bad pair trades - and I'm sure we will have a few - to impact the overall picture. A strategy, any strategy but long-short especially, can't and shouldn't be based on a too small number of trades/stocks. It's intentional that as many sectors/themes were covered and that as many different/counter reasons were given. The suggested trades weren't chosen to achieve maximum return; these trades suppose to clearly present how a long-short strategy works ahead of a year that looks vague/"suspicious". For the sake of this "experiment", all stocks have equal weight and each trade is "worth" the exact same sum. Money wise, this is a zero sum game because the exact amount that is "used" to buy the 50 LONG positions is what we get out of selling SHORT the 50 positions. This is not an attempt to identify the best pair trades but a list of reasonably sounds pair trades that can work to demonstrate the beauty and importance of hedging. This is, however, an attempt to provide pair trades that will generate a positive return during 2017. Naturally, not all fifty pair trades would turn out to be profitable but I do hope/expect most of these pair trades to end up with a positive total return. In some cases, it might make more sense and may be more beneficial to pair names within a certain sector differently than I did, i.e. creating different pairs within the same sector/group. Therefore, when 2017 finishes I'll be looking at the overall-aggregate total return of all fifty pair trades. That would be the main factor to determine success or failure. The base prices for all 100 stocks that are part of the 50 pair trades are the closing prices of 2016. I've started writing this article on 1/2/2017 when the market was closed and finished it shortly after the market opens on 1/3/2017 so I didn't get any advantage through "front running" information. Admittedly, some of the SHORT picks are mostly functioning as "bates" in order stimulate things and to turn this into a more lively "experiment". Remember that more than the specific names - this is about the market (uncertainty) as a whole. Putting it differently, I could have come up with a strategy that is based on indices, e.g. LONG SPY and SHORT DIA or LONG QQQ and SHORT IWM (iShares Russell 2000) but that would take all the fun and purpose out of it, wouldn't it?

Let the Game Begin!

Just like in the "Let The Game Begin" movie from 2009 where a Wall Street whiz helps a lady's man and his cousin start a business, I aim at helping you start a new "business": The long-short strategy.

I'll do my best to keep track of all 50 trades and to possibly highlight the most interesting ones along the way. It won't be easy but it surely going to be fascinating and I do hope you bear with me all the way.

Aside of the A-Team where I'm LONG (but MAIN) and the H-Team where I'm SHORT, I don't have any position in any of the other stocks mentioned in this article except for: A. The three energy stocks (STO, COP, RDS.A) that I'm LONG quite some time ago as I've outlined here and here. B. The five eREITs stocks (WPG, LXP, SNR, OHI, CLDT) that I'm LONG quite some time ago as I've outlined here. C. I'm also LONG TBT as of last week. I have no position in any other stock.

The fifty shades of pair trades may have many colors, not just grey. Some will turn green, some will turn red and some may remain within the grey area indeed. I don't know whether this "affair" of mine with the long-short strategy will end up with more pain or more pleasure but I surely am excited to experience this with you.

Let the game begin and may the best pair trade wins!

Closing Words

Happy new year everybody and please do wake up for a year that is going to be filled with new stuff (and staff...) and lots of uncertainty.

LONG-only may have proven itself to be a winning strategy in most years but 2017 may not be one of those "most years". As a matter of fact, 2017 looks like a year that investors should be very suspicious of. Don't take anything for granted and I urge you to be extremely cautious. I am!

This article set the grounds for a one year "experiment" through which we could all watch, learn and understand the beauty and importance of hedging. Too many people talk about risk management while only the very few take real actions to mitigate risks. I do!

I encourage readers to come up with more ideas for pair trades. I may use interesting ideas in my future articles that will be part of that series and I promise to give credit to winning entries/ideas, just as I did here.

More than anything, I hope that this will allow readers to better cope with the markets as well as with the high level of uncertainty that this year brings along. A new president, a new government, a new monetary policy and a new fiscal policy are just few of the many changes and new things that all investors would need to digest and adopt to over time.

At such times, I rather acknowledge that I don't know than pretend to know when I don't know. The most dangerous place for an investor to be at is the "don't know that I don't know" phase. This is the place where the greatest mistakes and biggest losses take place. I rather start my 2017-journey towards "A" (Achievement, Awesome) from point "C" (Confusion, Conundrum) rather from point "D" (Danger, Default). Join me in this journey where we seek answers and clarity that will surely lead for better understanding and success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE ENTIRE A-TEAM (BUT MAIN), STO, COP, RDS.A, RDS.B, CLDT, OHI, SNR, LXP, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT the entire H-Team I'm short the market through a LONG position in SPXU

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.