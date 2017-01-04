How Deluxe Is Growing Revenue Year After Year In A Secularly Declining Industry

Despite the secular decline in their primary business, Deluxe is growing revenue in other ways while still remaining profitable.

Deluxe generates nearly 50% of revenue from the sale of checks but don't put a nail in the coffin just yet.

Consumers are replacing checks with alternative methods of payment such as credit and debit cards, ACH, e-checks and other online payment methods.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is a $3.5 billion company that has grown revenue for seven consecutive years, maintained consistent operating income margins around 20%, and is increasingly returning capital to shareholders from cash flow. That kind of performance is enough to gain my attention as a potential investment.

These results are in spite of the secular decline of their primary business of selling checks to individuals, small businesses, and financial institutions. Let's take a look at how they are doing it.

Secular Decline of Check Writing

The company reports revenue from three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. Of those business segments, 40.1%, 59.7%, and 84.6% of their revenue came from checks in 2015.

In their 2015 annual report, Deluxe references a 2013 report from the Federal Reserve which explains how check usage is being impacted by other forms of payment such as debit cards, credit cards, ACH, and online payments.

A 9.2% annual decline from 2009 to 2012 in check usage would indicate a bleak outlook for a company generating the majority of their revenue from the sales of checks.

Source: 2013 Federal Reserve Payments Study

The secular decline in checks has not slowed Deluxe's revenue growth. Revenue has grown for seven consecutive years, going on eight, since recovering from the downturn in 2008 at about an average annual rate of 4.7%.

DLX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In addition to revenue growth, gross profit margins have been maintained at around 63-65%, operating margins near 20%, and net profit margins at 12%. The company consistently hits these margins year after year with very little variance. Analyzing a company with stable revenue growth and margins makes it much easier to estimate the present value of future cash flows.

Source: Deluxe 2015 Annual Report

Deluxe is Adapting to a Changing Market

When a company's primary business enters secular decline they can either evolve or die. Deluxe is in the process of transitioning to ensure their 100+ year history continues for the foreseeable future. They are evolving in three ways.

1) Pricing Increases and Efficiency Gains

Total orders have declined since 2011 but pricing increases have more than offset the lost orders as revenue per order increased from $25 to over $33. The company is also operating more efficiently with 4 fewer printing facilities to handle almost the same number of orders.

As a percent of revenue, SG&A expenses have fallen from 45% in 2011 to 43.5% for the past 12 months. A 1.5% decrease might not seem like much but it equates to about $27.5 million in lower costs per year.

Source: Deluxe 2015 Annual Report

2) Evolving into a Service Company

The writing is on the wall for the future of checks; however, there are still transactions that require checks and thus there will continue to be demand for them. Just because a product is in secular decline does not mean it will not continue to be a profitable business. Landline phones, tobacco products, and cable TV are also in secular decline but remain very profitable businesses.

The company recognizes this and as revenue from checks has declined their market solutions and other services segment has grown. Their marketing services segment includes a variety of services for small businesses such as logo design, printing services, website design, search engine marketing, and social media marketing.

This may seem like an odd transition from the production of checks but from the very beginning their core customer focus has been on small businesses. They have a track record of profitably providing a needed service to their over 4.5 million small business customers and growing this part of their business. The majority of this growth is coming from acquisitions.

Source: Deluxe 2015 Annual Report

3) Acquisition Spending

The company has been on a bit of a spending spree the past several years. We see the majority of the acquired intangible assets were accounted for as customer lists/relationships.

Source: Deluxe 2015 Annual Report

In 2016, we see the acquisitions continued almost monthly. The term "selected assets" makes me nervous. Do we really know what this money is being spent on and is it accretive to shareholders?

Source: Deluxe 2016 3Q 10-Q

In addition, these acquisitions and past acquisitions have lead to a substantial amount of goodwill on the balance sheet. As of 9/30/16, the company had a total of $989.6 million goodwill on a $1.94 billion balance sheet. That means about 51% of their balance sheet is being represented by a "plug" figure that accounts for the overpayment of the book value of assets acquired.

That seemed quite high but just to be sure I checked to see where Deluxe ranks in terms of goodwill as a percent of total assets relative to other companies in the S&P 400 Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

In the S&P 400, Deluxe has the 10th highest goodwill to total assets.

Source: Bloomberg

Deluxe has the 40th highest goodwill to assets in the Russell 2000.

Source: Bloomberg

Are Impairments on the Horizon?

Since 2010, the company spent nearly $600 million on acquisitions. In that same time period, Deluxe returned $578.9 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Only time will tell if these investments turn out to be beneficial for shareholders over the long-term.

The problem is management can't always correctly value a transaction which means they more than likely overpaid for some of them. Thus far, there have only been $37.5 million of impairments recorded since 2008.

With half of the balance sheet in goodwill, at some point in the future there has to be more impairments. Goodwill stays on the balance sheet until it is impaired since it can not be amortized. If the customers on these "customer lists/relationships" decide to find another company to do business with, what is the value of the list? It probably rounds to zero.

Goodwill is simply a plug figure and does not affect cash flows. It is run through the income statement and lowers earnings in that period. Impairments also reduce the total assets on the balance sheet as they are written off. Assuming impairment of half the goodwill, the balance sheet value falls to $1.45 billion. Rather than having a 31.8% debt to total asset ratio as they currently do, it would increase to 42.7% based on the lower asset value. Higher debt ratios increase financial leverage and lead to a more risky credit profile, thus increasing their cost of debt.

In addition, the book value of equity would fall substantially. A write-off of half the goodwill would cause the book value of equity to decline from $17.49 per share to around $7.30 per share based on 9/30/16 numbers. While I am not suggesting that will happen in the near future, this is certainly a risk to consider.

Is Deluxe a buy?

Deluxe reported impressive revenue growth and operating results consistently over the past seven years despite the declining revenue from their primary business. The number of acquisitions they have completed to generate this growth is a concern due to the large balance of goodwill on the balance sheet.

Analysts can choose to discount goodwill when evaluating the balance sheet or simply take it at face value. The one saving grace is that goodwill does not impact cash flows. Even if the entire goodwill were to be written off tomorrow, the cash coming into the company would not be affected. It is simply an accounting process of running the loss through the income statement. I'm not sure investors could overlook the impact on earnings though and the stock price would suffer.

Impairments also reflect negatively on management if it turns out they made poor use of shareholders' capital by overpaying for acquisitions. This is especially true since more capital has been spent on acquisitions than has been returned to shareholders since 2010.

Call me crazy but despite these concerns, I have not written off Deluxe as an investment. This seems like a company that could have been undervalued by the market due to the nature of the check business. The stock has rallied over 17% since the election in November so there may or may not be any value left.

I intend to follow-up this article with a proper valuation of Deluxe and ultimately decide if the return potential outweighs the risks going forward.

