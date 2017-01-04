Is Nucor's Dividend In Trouble? Understanding Cyclical Stocks

There is optimism regarding a turnaround as the Trump Administration promises heavy investments into infrastructure. This has boosted the price of shares. What to do now?

Although cyclical stocks go through earnings swings that can make the dividend payout volatile, the balance sheet of Nucor appears in good order, and strong enough to maintain the dividend.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is a dividend champion that has fallen under tough times. There are some warning signs visible that indicate its long running dividend streak could be in danger. However it is important to understand how cyclical companies work, and how it impacts the way these companies conduct business when performing analysis. The manner in which Nucor management runs the company gives evidence that the dividend is likely safe. Shares have been on an impressive run over the last year, but uncertainty surrounding the incoming political landscape should give investors pause before chasing shares.

Click to enlarge

Nucor is an American steel company that manufactures steel, and steel products. It is the largest producer of steel in the United States. As mentioned above, it is also in the exclusive "club" of dividend champions. Nucor has raised its dividend annually for 44 consecutive years, a very impressive track record. A long track record of increasing dividends typically signals a strong business model. It is common for dividend champions to consistently grow earnings that continue to push dividend payments higher, while still having enough capital left over to continue to invest back into the business.

Click to enlarge

Nucor's earnings came crashing down in 2009 during the Great Recession. Earnings to this day have flattened out, and have not come back to pre-recession levels. This has put a tremendous strain on the dividend in multiple ways. The dividend which is an annual amount paid of $1.51 per share consumes just about the entire sum of TTM earnings of $1.60 per share. There is virtually no money left for the business once the dividends are paid out. This stagnation in earnings growth has also put a halt to the dividend growth rate. With the dividend payout so high, management has all but frozen the dividend. Its five year dividend growth rate is a meager 0.7%, not enough to even keep pace with inflation. This is obviously not an ideal situation for Nucor, but it isn't terribly uncommon among cyclical companies such as Nucor.

Cyclical companies have volatile earnings growth because the business tends to prosper immensely during certain economic conditions, and struggle when those conditions are not in place. Nucor sells steel, which is used to construct new bridges, buildings, homes, and other infrastructure. When demand is high, prices are high, and commodity companies generate enormous earnings as beneficiaries. Back in 2008, Nucor's earnings per share of $5.98 were plenty to cover its dividend. Even using today's dividend would have resulted in a payout ratio of only 25%. Well run companies like Nucor use the opportunity during the good times to stock up on cash, and strengthen its balance sheet to prepare for downturns which reverse earnings growth, and put a strain on the business.

Nucor has been enduring such a downturn since the financial crisis hit, as steel prices have fallen, and have yet to recover. Notice how much higher steel prices were when Nucor was earning $5.98 per share.

Click to enlarge

This is very similar to the headwinds faced for the past several years by major oil companies. The continually suppressed oil prices have caused earnings to fall drastically, and have pressured the dividends of companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) who raised its dividend 2.7% this year. And Chevron (NYSE: CVX) who raised its dividend only 0.9% this year. Nucor, Chevron, Exxon and other cyclical companies will continue to run conservatively until the cycle turns upward again. When demand and prices are higher again, these companies will "play catch up" with aggressive dividend raises, on the back of once again robust earnings growth. When Nucor was in its "up cycle", the dividend was growing aggressively. Its 10 year dividend growth rate is 14.1%. Investors who are willing to ride these cycles out need to be disciplined, and recognize the way the cycles turn. These companies still generate results over the long term. Consider the fact that since 1995 - a period of about 21 years, Nucor has averaged an annual return of 9.79% with reinvested dividends. Nucor has outpaced Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) - a legendary dividend growth stock by 3% annually. But only if you avoided buying during the good times, and selling during the bad. Cyclical companies are some of the easiest to "buy high, and sell low".

As a result of the downturn, the company has taken on debt - a common action for a cyclical company during a down cycle.

Click to enlarge

However, the balance sheet is not in terrible shape. Nucor is carrying $2.35B in cash, and virtually all of the debt Nucor is carrying is long term debt. The dividend has been throttled down over the past few years, but this has prevented Nucor from putting the balance sheet in a worse spot than it has. With a current ratio of 3.53 (like to see 2.0 or higher), and a quick ratio of 2.30 (like to see 1.0 or higher), Nucor is not facing any danger related to liquidity.

After several years of meager earnings growth, analysts have picked 2017 as a turning point for the steel industry. Soon to be President Donald Trump's ambitious 10 year, $1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan has set off a rally among industrials. The forecasted turn of the steel market, and optimism surrounding increased infrastructure spending (demand for steel rises) has pushed Nucor shares through the roof. Since the election, shares are up more than 19%. Going back a year, shares are up more than 47%.

Click to enlarge

After such a run, I would be cautious about chasing shares. I am worried about the potential political volatility of a Trump Administration. Donald Trump is certainly breaking the traditional chains of "presidential conduct" with constant social media outbursts, and an early posturing to take on China in trade. I am not trying to come across as negative - simply that I cannot predict how this will play out. I am also not sure of what the "final result" will look like regarding an infrastructure bill. Although the idea has bipartisan support, tensions between parties remain high, and enough room for disagreement on the means to accomplish such an ambitious program exists that I believe assuming success of passing a bill is dicey. The bottom line is that we just don't know what we are going to get from government yet.

In all, the current state of the dividend should not scare investors. Nucor is a well run cyclical company in the downside of its cycle. The balance sheet is healthy, and earnings will flourish again when the steel market improves. Shares have already gotten a head start, shooting higher over the past year. However, I think we are in for a potentially wild ride starting at the end of the month. With the potential for a correction (or worse - a bear market) in 2017, I would wait for shares to cool down some if you are interested in Nucor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.