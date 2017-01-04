Freeport McMoRan: Significant Potential

Combining Freeport-McMoRan's high quality portfolio along with the company's impressive financial position, and we will see how Freeport-McMoRan is a strong investment at the present time.

Freeport-McMoRan has undertaken significant asset sales and is focused on reducing it debt load. This should improve the company's financial position and save it on its interest expenses.

Freeport-McMoRan has seen its stock price recover significantly over the past year. However, despite this recovery, the company's stock price is still noticeably below its mid-2014 highs.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has had a difficult time since the oil crash in mid-2014. However, the company is still a large commodity producer with a market cap of $18.4 billion. At the same time, despite the difficulties that the company has had, the commodity markets are beginning to recover. The recovery of the commodity markets combined with Freeport-McMoRan's strong market position should help the company's future earnings.

Introduction

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company based out of Phoenix, Arizona in the United States. The company is the world's largest copper and molybdenum producer, both elements that are essential to the operation of the modern world. At the same time, the company has respectable petroleum and gold operations that should provide the company with a source of future income.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan - Pulse Headlines

Freeport-McMoRan has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company's stock price peaked in mid-2014, before the start of the commodity crash, at less than $40 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped to a January 2016 bottom of just under $4 per share. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered admirably to just under $14 per share. Despite this recovery, the company still has significant potential to continue its recovery.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper Portfolio

In 2015, two-thirds of Freeport-McMoRan's income came from copper production. As a result, now that we have an overview of Freeport-McMoRan and the company's recent stock price performance, it is time to discuss the impressiveness of the company's portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan Copper Mines - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has an incredibly valuable copper portfolio and a high-quality asset base. The company has 7 copper mines in North America with an implied life of 37 years. In South America, the company has 2 copper mines with 31 billion pounds of reserves. Lastly, in Indonesia the company has one mine with an astounding 28 billion pounds of copper reserves and an incredibly low unit cost in 2016 of just $0.62 per pound.

Present copper prices are approximately $2.48 per pound. Looking at Freeport-McMoRan's North American assets and the company's entire copper reserves stand to earn the company $34.2 billion in profits. Adding in the company's South American and Indonesian copper reserves, and the company's total copper assets stand to earn the company an astounding $119.2 billion in profits. That is more than six times the company's present market cap.

As we can see here, looking at just Freeport-McMoRan's copper portfolio and we see that the company has impressive assets with low unit-costs. These assets have the potential to generate the company a significant amount of profits. More importantly, these mines often have other sources of income. The Indonesian mine has $10s of billions of gold and the company's North American and South American mines have $10s of billions of molybdenum reserves.

Overall, Freeport-McMoRan has an incredible portfolio of mining assets that should provide the company with long-term future earnings.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan Copper Producers - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

As a result of these copper assets, Freeport-McMoRan is the largest copper producer in the world significantly ahead of many of its competitors. In 2016, Freeport-McMoRan produced roughly 2 million tons of copper valued at $10 billion at present prices. Ignoring the valuable other minerals produced at the same time, and looking solely at the company's unit costs, we see that this production would generate Freeport-McMoRan roughly $6.5 billion in profits.

On top of this, we can see how Freeport-McMoRan has a market cap of just $18.4 billion. While the company does have a significant debt load, this shows how the company's P/E ratio based on its market cap is approximately 3. In the present market environment, this is just over 10% of the P/E of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY). This helps provide an idea, though not fully valid based on the company's debt load, that the company is highly undervalued.

This overall shows the strength of Freeport-McMoRan's incredible copper portfolio.

Freeport-McMoRan Accomplishments

Now that we have discussed Freeport-McMoRan's very impressive copper portfolio, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's accomplishments.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan Copper Sulfide Opportunities - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan, despite its impressive market portfolio with a long-term reserve life, is undertaking additional expansion opportunities. The company has found several mines holding a large number of locations with reserve grades >0.5%. These are mineable copper grades, but on the low end of a mineable copper concentration. As a result, additional mining of these massive reserves is subject to strong copper markets.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan Asset Sales and Financials - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

At the same time, Freeport-McMoRan has been taking advantage of its impressive portfolio. The company has announced $6.6 billion in asset sales and expects $5.2 billion to close in 4Q 2016. This will provide the company with significant cash to pay off its debt while allowing the company to retain its high-quality copper portfolio. This provides the company, in combination with its $1.5 billion equity offering, a clear path to decreasing its debt load.

At the same time, Freeport-McMoRan has been focused on decreasing its unit costs for copper while increasing its free cash flow. The company's unit costs for copper declined from $1.74 per pound in 3Q 2015 to $1.39 in 3Q 2016. Combining the mine by-products that we ignored in our calculations above, the company's unit costs are just $1.14 per pound. This is just 45% of the present copper prices and shows the company's earnings potential.

As a result of these decisions, Freeport-McMoRan has been decreasing its capex while increasing its free cash flow. From 3Q 2015 to the 3Q 2016, the company's free cash flow increased to $980 million at $2.18 copper per pound. Given the recent increase in copper prices, that means that in 2017 the company's copper prices should be even higher. At the same time, the company's capex has decreased significantly from $1.53 billion to $0.49 billion.

This shows how Freeport-McMoRan is now throwing off significant profits while minimizing its capex. This helps to highlight how Freeport-McMoRan is making strong decisions in the face of the oil crash and is a strong investment at this time.

Freeport-McMoRan Financials

Now that we have discussed Freeport-McMoRan's impressive copper portfolio, including its significant long-term earnings potential, and the company's very respectable accomplishments in reducing costs, selling assets to pay off debt, and increasing cash flow, let's finish up by looking at Freeport-McMoRan's financials.

Click to enlarge

Freeport-McMoRan Net Debt - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan's net debt has decreased rapidly from $20.2 billion at year-end 2015 to $17.9 billion at the end of the third quarter 2016. Given Freeport-McMoRan's $6.6 billion in announced asset sales with $5.2 expected to close in 4Q 2016, the company's debt load should decrease even further. These asset sales combined with Freeport-McMoRan's earnings should help the company's debt load to end 2017 on an incredibly positive note.

Currently, copper prices are approximately $2.48 per pound. Looking at the company's anticipated debt in the face of copper prices of $2.50 per pound, we can see that by the end of 2017, the company's debt load should decrease to a mere $8.4 billion. This is roughly half of the company's debt load at the end of the 3Q 2016. That means that the company's debt load should decrease to just 1.2x its anticipated 2017 EBITDA.

In fact, at this rate, should Freeport-McMoRan choose to do so, the company's debt load could no longer exist by the end of 2018. While this will require respectable additional asset sales, this is still in the realm of feasibility for the company. Even if it doesn't the company's interest expenses should decrease significantly and the company's interest after 2017 should go from almost $1 billion a year for 2015 to just a few hundred million.

This should not only allow Freeport-McMoRan to handle a much longer commodity crash, but at the same time, allow the company's earnings to increase significantly.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the market crash. Even with the company's rapid stock price recovery since the beginning of 2016, the company's market cap of $18.4 billion is still noticeably below the company's mid-2014 peak. Despite these difficulties, Freeport-McMoRan has impressive growth potential.

Freeport-McMoRan is the largest copper producer in the world. The company has significant copper assets that at present prices have the potential to generate the company almost $120 billion in profits over the coming decades. At the same time, the company is incredibly focused on reducing its debt. It expects its debt to halve from the end of 2015 to the end of 2017. This should significantly help the company's interest expenses.

Combining Freeport-McMoRan's impressive asset portfolio along with the company's decreasing debt load and we can see how the company's earnings can be anticipated to continue improving. This shows how Freeport-McMoRan is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.