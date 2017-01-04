Ingles Markets Is Still Cheap - But It's Still Unclear When The Company Will Do Anything About It

But the majority owner Ingles family has shown little sign of being interested in a sale, and competition is increasing from Publix, Kroger, and others.

Even a cursory look at the U.S. grocery space would suggest that Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is a likely acquisition target. Long-term trends of low growth and thin margins, combined with an apparent "grocery price war" at the moment, seems to signal that industry consolidation should continue and Ingles' Southeastern base would seem attractive to a number of potential bidders.

Unlike many peers, Ingles owns a substantial amount of its stores - 155 out of 201, according to the 10-K - and owns shopping centers that house nearly half of those locations. The combination of real estate value, solid market share in seemingly protected regions like western North Carolina and northern Georgia, and a still-reasonable valuation makes IMKTA seem like a very likely acquisition target. Indeed, it seems unlikely to be a coincidence that IMKTA, along with fellow regional Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK), have been the two biggest beneficiaries of post-election optimism in the grocery sector:

KR data by YCharts

There's some logic to the gains for IMKTA, but there's also a substantial amount of risk as well. Most notably, Ingles remains controlled by the founding Ingle family, and there's been little, if any, in the way of signaled interest in a sale. Ingles seems a likely acquisition target, but it's been that way for at least a decade, and already-intense competition seems likely to pick up. There's a sense that Ingles' window to sell itself is open at the moment - but may not stay that way forever. And with the stock cheap, but maybe not compellingly so after the sharp recent gains, I think the management discount leaves IMKTA not quite attractive enough at the moment.

Operations Tough - And Maybe Getting Tougher

Of late, Ingles has done a nice job in a tough space. Excluding gasoline (where revenues obviously have been impacted by volatile pricing), comparable sales have increased 1.8%, 0.9%, 2.1%, and 2.0% the last four years. While grocery revenues actually have been down modestly over the last two years - impacted by price deflation - a focus on "non-foods" (alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy and other sales) and perishables has boosted comparable sales. And Ingles has built out its gas and pharmacies business, with the 10-K citing 99 pharmacies and 93 fuel stations against a total store count of 201. Clearly, the market has been impressed:

KR data by YCharts

That's not to say there aren't worries. Margins retreated in FY16 (Ingles' fiscal years end in September), as higher gross margins were offset by increased opex. Some of the opex pressure is coming from the intentional focus on perishables and prepared foods - which offset that spend with higher gross margin. But per the K, gross margin ex-gasoline increased 16 bps in FY15 and 18 bps in FY14, while opex on the same basis rose 60 bps in each of the last two years. Gasoline gross margin appears to have increased in FY16, but gross profit was "slightly lower" and per-gallon gross profit declined as well.

Over the past two years, EBITDA margins have increased, from 5.74% in FY14 to 6.35% in FY15 to 6.23% in FY16. But it does appear - though Ingles doesn't break out exact figures - that EBITDA margins ex-gasoline have narrowed. That's not necessarily a surprise or a sign of poor execution on Ingles' part: Grocery is a tough business. But there's also little, if any, reason to suggest it will get any easier.

Competition won't get any softer. CFO Ron Freeman repeatedly refused to comment on promotional and competitive activity when the company gave conference calls (a practice it discontinued after Q2), but analyst questions and occasional management comments show a tough environment. And Ingles has mentioned tighter labor markets and higher wages in its markets. Salaries increased 65 bps as a percentage of sales in FY16 and 47 bps in FY15, according to the 10-K.

And larger chains are looking to move in on some of Ingles' turf, even if I believe the threat of new entrants may be overstated. Employee-owned, Florida-based behemoth Publix is entering the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia markets (where over half of Ingles' locations reside). Wegmans is following Publix (OTC:PUSH) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) into North Carolina. To be fair, Ingles tends to have a rural focus in its six states, with North Carolina and Georgia each accounting for ~35% of the portfolio.

Meanwhile, the majors are targeting markets like Raleigh-Durham, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte, so the head-to-head competition should be rather limited for the time being. But it is a risk to consider over the mid-term, particularly as some of the sprawling Southeastern metros continue to blur the lines between urban, exurban, and rural. And that aside, I'm not sure I see a major differentiator from either a valuation or growth standpoint for IMKTA.

Meanwhile, the market is pricing in difficulties at majors like Kroger and SUPERVALU (NYSE:SVU), both of which have declined over the past year. And so the outperformance from IMKTA seems to narrow potential upside going forward - unless there's another factor to consider. There is - I'm just not sure how much of a premium it justifies at this point.

The Real Estate

Ingles owns 155 of its 201 locations, plus a large distribution center in western North Carolina, and 18 undeveloped sites. It also has ~3 million square feet of retail space in shopping centers anchored by owned Ingles stores, which it leases to third parties. There's substantial value in that real estate: On this site in early 2014, Stephen Simpson, CFA estimated the value at $800-$950 million, while long-time investor Gabelli & Company cited a $750 million value in June. Both numbers look roughly correct.

Ingles' 46 leased locations average about $300K a year in rent and other costs; at a 7-8% cap rate, that would imply $581-$665 million for the owned supermarkets. The leased shopping centers drive another ~$6 million in profit, adding ~$75-85 million in value as well. At the midpoints, that implies about $700 million in valuation - adding the value of the company's distribution center and headquarters, plus its dairy operations likely gets the real estate value to the $750 million range cited by Gabelli, if not higher.

That's over 40% of the company's enterprise value - and about three-quarters of its market capitalization. It seems to provide a potential financing source for a go-private or a strategic acquisition. And with FY16 EBITDA at $236 million (my calculation, which excludes a small loss on sale), and enterprise value at $1.85 billion, it seems to leave IMKTA valued at 5x or less EBITDA on a real estate-adjusted enterprise basis. Even in a tough space with rather compressed multiples, that seems far too cheap.

Valuation

There is a case for the real estate, but with the stock near $50 and the dual-class system, I'm not sure it's quite as attractive as that math might suggest. For one, adding back real estate also requires adjusting current profit levels for rent expense and the loss of rental income. With 155 wholly-owned stores, at $300K/year (the same rate as currently leased stores), and ~$6 million in rental EBITDA, EBITDA ex-real estate (to coin a term) would be $183.5 million. Adjusting enterprise value to $1-$1.1 billion for $740-$840 million in real estate value, the EV/EBITDA multiple in this scenario would be in the 5.5x-6x range.

That's an attractive multiple: Weis, for instance, trades at 9x, and Kroger 7.6x estimated 2016 EBITDA. Kroger paid 7.9x EBITDA for Harris Teeter, and adding western Carolinas-focused Ingles to the more coastal (and higher end) HT seems to make some sense. The same company paid 7x for Roundy's last year - and Roundy's wasn't exactly operating all that effectively. 7-8x real estate-adjusted EBITDA for Ingles doesn't seem terribly aggressive in that scenario - and would value IMKTA at $65, or about 30% upside.

But there's a couple of catches here. The first is that considering the nature of the real estate, Ingles' margins aren't all that impressive. The 6.23% EBITDA margin in FY16 includes probably 120 bps+ of benefit from the owned real estate. That aside, the 5% figure is toward the end of the space, near SVU and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and below KR (in the low 5s) and Weis (near 6%). And with pressure on opex unlikely to decrease, I'm not sure there's much in the way of room for improvement on that front.

From an M&A standpoint, there are two more key questions. I'm not terribly convinced that Ingles' rural exposure is a good thing. Demographics remain unfavorable and rural economies are lagging those of urban/suburban communities in the Southeast and elsewhere. While Ingles seems like a logical target simply based on the thesis that it's the right size in a consolidating industry, I'm not sure it makes sense for Kroger, in particular. That company has aimed to go higher-end (and higher gross margin) with Harris Teeter and Roundy's (notably its Mariano's chain in the Chicago area) and Ingles doesn't quite fit that plan.

Obviously, the most important question is whether Ingles will ever consider selling - which essentially boils down to whether Chairman Robert Ingle II (son of the company's founder) will consider selling, as Ingle controls ~75% of the current voting power through the dual-class system. (Ingles' Class B shares are not publicly traded, and receive ten votes per share versus one for Class A.) If he does, I do think there's a way to drive upside, but I'm not sure there's all that much upside, and I don't see any evidence that Ingles would consider a sale at the moment.

I do think a 7x EBITDA plus real estate or 8x+ EBITDA multiple both could make sense on a peer basis, even if both imply reasonably aggressive P/FCF and P/E multiples in the high teens. That values shares in the mid-$50s, but that's not terribly compelling given the governance discount and the fact that the space as a whole doesn't look entirely healthy right now. A pullback below $40 - where the stock traded as recently as October - would be nice (as it would also get earnings and cash flow multiples back into the mid-teens, which seems more appropriate) but might be too much to expect.

All told, I think there is value in IMKTA - but I'm not sure when or how an investor reasonably can expect it to be unlocked. At a more attractive valuation, that issue perhaps can be looked past; with IMKTA's recent 20% gains, it gets much tougher. If Ingles wants to sell itself, there's almost certainly upside. The problem is that investors simply don't know if that's the case - and shareholders really can't do anything about it either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.