Chesapeake: Eagle Ford Or Bust

The Eagle Ford is one of Chesapeake Energy Corporation's way out of its current predicament.

By bringing its DUC inventory online and adding rigs to the play, the company should begin to generate strong liquids production growth.

Down in South Texas Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has built up a 270,000 net acre position in the Eagle Ford play. Around 99% of its acreage is HBP/HBO (held by production) giving it the operational flexibility to develop its position as it chooses. With a liquids heavy production mix and over 5,000 remaining well locations, Chesapeake Energy plans to use its Eagle Ford position to capitalize on a higher crude pricing environment.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation Analyst Day Presentation

Chesapeake Energy's acreage isn't located in the most prolific part of the Eagle Ford, which is centered around DeWitt, Karnes, Gonzales, and part of Live Oak County. However, a combination of reduced well and production costs on top of operational improvements have made its Eagle Ford position very economical in the current environment.

Adding rigs

During the third quarter of 2016, Chesapeake pumped 101,000 BOE/d net out of the Eagle Ford region. That was up from 92,000 BOE/d net in Q2 as the company ran three rigs across its acreage. Chesapeake wants to ramp up drilling activity this year by operating five rigs in the play, depending on where crude prices go.

In Q4 2016 and early-2017, Chesapeake's Eagle Ford liquids production is set to move lower. By the middle of 2017 the impact of longer laterals and additional rigs will kick in to restart growth. It still isn't set in stone what the company's rig count will look like but it appears Chesapeake wants to increase it to at least five in the Eagle Ford sometime in 2017.

Chesapeake has around 50 DUCs, drilled but uncompleted, wells in the Eagle Ford that it can quickly bring online to capitalize on better energy prices. As the average number of completions per frac crew in the Eagle Ford rose from five per day in 2015 to eight YTD (as of October 2016), which is set to move up to 12 in 2017, those DUCs will also be the beneficiary of Chesapeake's operational gains lowering completion costs.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation Analyst Day Presentation

Drilling inventory

The current focus in the Eagle Ford play is the Upper and Lower Eagle Ford intervals, with the Lower Eagle Ford being the most economical and representing the majority of the company's drilling inventory. Above the Eagle Ford horizon there is the Austin Chalk play as well, which will be part of Chesapeake's drilling focus going forward.

About a quarter of Chesapeake Energy's Eagle Ford position has been drilled as of late-2016. With 3,260 locations left in the Lower Eagle Ford, along with another 1,000 in both the Upper Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk intervals, Chesapeake has room to run. The average PV10 breakeven level in the South Texas region is a realized price of $39/barrel for crude, assuming a $3/Mcf realized gas price.

Keep in mind not all of those locations are as economical as the top tier Lower Eagle Ford horizon. Chesapeake has a high level of confidence in the Lower EF housing 3,260 future wells with over 1,700 being considered "strong ROR (rate of return) locations". That still represents a large drilling inventory, but investors should keep in mind the 5,000+ figure includes Tier 1, Tier 2, & Tier 3 locations (relative to Chesapeake's portfolio).

During Chesapeake's Q3 2016 conference call management responded to an Eagle Ford question about the firm's future opportunities in the area by saying;

"Remember that Chesapeake's position, we often in many of our pad locations and sections, have just a single well. So it's not like we're coming out with very strong, aggressive downspacing. This is a significant development opportunity essentially from a blank slate with that many opportunities in front of us."

What that means is that those well pads have already been drilled but there hasn't be any attempt to utilize downspacing. Downspacing is the practice of shortening the distance between well laterals so more wells are be fit on a unit.

Upstream operators have run into problems with downspacing by pushing laterals way too close together so they interfere with each other's production. This shouldn't be the case with these single well pads as there remains plenty of room to bring more wells online in those units in a prudent manner. As plenty of the infrastructure is already paid for and in place, those future wells should generate stronger returns.

Drilling returns

One of the biggest operational gains to keep in mind is Chesapeake Energy has been able to successfully deploy longer well laterals while doing a good job maintaining productivity on a per lateral foot basis. The lateral is the horizontal reach of a well. 26% of the company's Eagle Ford wells were drilled with longer laterals in 2015, which skyrocketed up to 82% in 2016 and is guided to come in at 92% this year.

To put the importance of XL wells (generally defined by wells with a 10,000-foot or longer lateral) into perspective, two standard length wells with 5,000-foot laterals have twice the payback period (four years versus two) of one XL well (assuming a 10% discount). Cutting the payback period in half is a very important improvement.

One reason why it makes sense for Chesapeake to use longer laterals while other Eagle Ford operators, particularly those operating in the core, aren't is that its acreage doesn't yield as productive wells. That means Chesapeake can't turn a standard Eagle Ford well online and generate a strong return like you can in the core, which is done to maximize drilling inventories and resource recovery, it needs to use every tool in the shed to enhance its drilling economics.

So far that strategy has panned out favorably. If West Texas Intermediate, America's crude pricing benchmark, is at ~$50/barrel Chesapeake can drill an Eagle Ford well with a 10,000-foot lateral that is forecasted to generate a rate of return of ~50%. Expected returns and payback periods are further enhanced under the assumption crude prices continue to perk up in 2017-2018.

Most gains to stick around

What enabled Chesapeake's Eagle Ford division to perform reasonably well during the downturn is a popular theme in the unconventional upstream sector. Faster drilling and completion times, improved well productivity leading to higher estimated ultimate recovery rates (abbreviated EUR), longer laterals that maintained EUR per lateral foot, and cheaper production and third-party costs.

Roughly two-thirds of Chesapeake's savings in the Eagle Ford stem from operational gains, meaning it won't come directly under fire from inflationary pressures in the event of a crude pricing upswing.

Higher oil prices will prompt oilfield service firms to charge higher rates, especially as more rigs are deployed across America, which will eat into drilling returns at constant prices. Luckily for Chesapeake, those concerns should be largely mitigated by the company retaining most of its gains while higher realizations more than compensate any increase in completed well and/or production costs.

Rising LOE Costs

Investors should keep in mind that Chesapeake Energy Corporation has factored in a slight increase in its LOE (lease operating expense) in 2017, after it fell from $4.09/BOE in 2015 to an estimated $3.62/BOE in 2016. This is due to the company factoring in the need to replace some of its artificial lift systems, which haven't been showing signs of needing to be replaced/repaired but Chesapeake Energy is attempting to be more realistic with its guidance.

On the plus side, completed well costs are set to keep moving lower largely due to Chesapeake Energy Corporation continuously pushing the envelope when it comes to faster drilling and completion times. That forecast seems reasonable based on the trajectory of its operational gains and its company record D&C times.

Final thoughts

With a significant growth runway in a top tier liquids-rich play, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a great way to capitalize on the run up in crude and natural gas liquids prices. As the Eagle Ford region is close to all of the refinery complexes along the Gulf Coast it tends to realize crude prices on par with WTI, sometimes even fetching a premium. Similar story for realized NGLs and natural gas prices as well.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation plans to restart its production growth trajectory sometime in 2017, probably around the middle of the year depending on where energy prices end up. The vast majority of its production base is natural gas, which enables the company to pounce on higher domestic gas prices but its upside to crude oil moving higher is limited.

This is why the Eagle Ford is so important, it enables Chesapeake Energy to start building up a respectable liquids output stream in a high quality play. With a sizable growth runway and strong drilling returns, Chesapeake Energy will be able to use the Eagle Ford play to rise above its current predicament.

Investors should stay on the lookout for any new information relating to Chesapeake Energy Corporation's plan to develop the Eagle Ford when it updates shareholders next. Most likely during its Q4 2016 earnings report.

Until then, check out why it's important to keep Chesapeake Energy Corporation's Utica position in mind as the firm enters 2017 on a much stronger footing than when it entered 2016.

