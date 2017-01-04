Does FedEx Have Further Room To Run?

The stock is very unlikely to enjoy the run it had in 2016, but I believe FedEx remains definitively cheaper than the average stock on the market.

Thesis

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is clearly cheaper than the average stock on the market, in my view, and could still be a value play despite last year's 30% appreciation. FedEx could be a viable long for those with 8% returns expectations or lower.

Overview

FedEx is a high-quality company operating in an oligopolistic market structure with a global brand. The company benefits from a robust liquidity situation, possesses relatively stable and growing revenues from upward trends in pricing and volume mix, and has a reasonably flexible cost structure. Moreover, management has been kind to shareholders through its buyback of $2.7 billion worth of common stock within the past four quarters. The company has benefited from the continuing proliferation of e-commerce, and revenues are expected to jump to around $60 billion for the FY2017. By consequence, FedEx jumped 30% over the past twelve months.

FDX data by YCharts

While shareholders enjoyed a good year, management's current rate of share repurchases is unsustainable. If we assume FedEx will achieve around $58 billion in FY2017 revenue, with 13% EBITDA margins, about $5 billion in capex (and equivalent depreciation), a 35% tax rate, and no working capital growth, that would provide free cash flow (also taking into account interest expenses) of about $1.3 billion. As noted above, share buybacks are currently double that. Moreover, the stock is no longer as cheap as it was in the earlier portion of 2016, decreasing the value proposition with respect to buying back more shares.

Operational cash flows are likely to be constrained in the near-term as the company's capital intensity takes what is expected to be a temporary increase. In its recent history, FedEx's capital expenditures have normally come to around 5%-6% of revenue. This is expected to increase to 8%-9% of revenue in the near-term as it invests more heavily in its technology and logistics network and works to integrate the TNT acquisition completed last May. The TNT integration is likely to continue through the end of the decade at estimated costs of $700-$800 million per year over four years. FedEx expects to achieve $750 million in pre-tax synergies by 2020.

Capital Structure

FedEx is presently levered with debt at around 22% of its capital structure. Based on the model I use to assess the optimization of a company's capital structure, I provide each company with a synthetic debt rating determined using interest coverage ratios (EBIT/interest expense). These ratings are then converted to various debt costs based on the historical spread between said ratings and the 10-year US Treasury. I then plot out a capital structure curve (taking data points in five-percent increments) to illustrate the company's optimal debt design.

Going in five-percentage point increments, the company appears to be optimally levered at around a 45% debt-to-capital ratio. However, the left end of the curve is relatively flat, which diminishes the accretive effects of additional debt issuance on the valuation of the company.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

FedEx recently issued additional senior unsecured bonds, but the additional leverage will have no effect on the risk profile of the company, given that the proceeds will work to restock the company's underfunded pension (a separate liability). Taking care of pension underfunding is a wise move assuming the debt is cheap enough, given that the company's plan premiums fluctuate in accordance with its funded status.

In terms of basic credit statistics, FedEx displays healthy credit quality, with EBIT/Interest between 4x-5x, Debt/EBITDA at a projected 1.8x, and Net debt/(EBITDA-Capex) at 4.2x. All of these metrics support a continued investment grade standing for the company's debt. And while the company's aggressive share buyback program through additional debt issuance has been accretive to shareholders and the company's value as a whole, it will work to hold down its metrics and its credit rating accordingly.

Valuation

As mentioned, the near-term headwinds include a capex regimen that may run up as high as 8.5% of revenue as it looks to integrate its recent TNT acquisition along with updates to its technology and logistics networks. If capex as a percentage of revenue can moderate back to its standard 5%-6% of revenue range by the end of the decade, the current share price still looks favorable at 8% forward return requirements.

If capex only moderates back to 7% of revenue after four years and continues that rate moving forward, forward returns only project out at about 6.8%. However, it is expected that capex will normalize assuming no additional acquisitions and a decline in necessary tech and logistics updating in the years ahead.

Each 100-basis point decrease in the capex run rate (i.e., capex rate projected over the entire 10-year projection period) is estimated to increase forward returns expectations by about 90 basis points. To put this into more concrete terms, a shift in forward returns expectations (essentially your cost of equity) by +/- 90 bps can change the current valuation of the stock by 15%-20%.

In my base projection, I estimate the company's FY2017 revenue at $58 billion, with a 3% year-over-year increase through the FY2027. Assuming 13% EBITDA margins, capex as 8.6% of revenue for FY2017 before easing back into its more normalized range of 5%-6% by 2020 onward (with depreciation expense set equal to capex in equilibrium), a 35% tax rate, no working capital growth, and a 1.8% perpetual growth rate, the company's current share price could be obtained through an 8% cost of equity.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

While the stock is no longer as cheap as it was earlier this year, when it was trading at close to 11% forward returns, 8% is still relatively cheap in an expensive market.

The company also trades at a forward-looking EBITDA multiple of approximately 7.9x. Its main competitor, UPS (NYSE:UPS), trades at 11x.

Conclusion

FedEx may not look as attractive as it did back in early-2016, naturally due to the 30% rise over the past year, but with the expected forward returns of the market estimated at 5.7%, it still appears somewhat cheap relatively speaking. Part of the recent rise is a product of financial engineering, with capital structure optimization brought on by an aggressive financial policy of debt-funded share buybacks. But a large portion must also be attributed to the company's benefiting from an ongoing e-commerce boom while operating in a market structure with few major competitors.

Near-term headwinds include integration of its GENCO and TNT acquisitions, which require a temporary uptick in capital spending requirements before these entities can positively contribute to the company's bottom line on a net basis. Assuming that the integration costs, the technology/logistics network improvements expenditures are not being underestimated, and the company can retain its relative stability in revenue and operating margins, FedEx could have additional room to run going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.