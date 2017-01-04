Sell PNC Financial Before Earnings Next Week

Photo credit

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) has been one of my least favorite stocks in a sector where I've been very bullish to say the least. PNC's earnings report is due out next week and heading into it, the stock has flown to new highs along with the rest of the sector. But at PNC's current valuation, it is very expensive and as it is inferior to the rest of the large bank group in a variety of important ways, those that are long would do well to cash out before a potential negative catalyst arrives.

To be fair, PNC hasn't rallied as much as some other banking names but that is for good reason. First, PNC was already more expensive than much of the rest of the sector, a point I've lamented before as a reason I was bearish or neutral at various points in the past. PNC has traded with a multiple that is higher than what it should have been due to its ownership position in BlackRock but that alone does not mean that PNC is better than its fundamentals suggest. PNC's overvaluation has simply been exacerbated by the recent rally and it still trades at a sizable premium to the rest of the large banks.

Just as important is PNC's lack of leverage on higher rates. Nearly half of PNC's revenue comes from fees, a very high amount that is virtually unmatched except by the State Streets and BNY Mellons of the world. PNC's high concentration of fees is great at times when rates are low and/or falling but rates are on the way up and that means PNC has far less earnings leverage than those banks that get a quarter or so of their revenue from fees. This is a big problem for PNC's growth trajectory going forward and that means the blind buying of the stock that has occurred along with the rest of the banks is overdone.

What's more, PNC has exhibited average-at-best loan growth but expenses that move perpetually higher. PNC's efficiency ratio in the low 60s is too high considering how long it has had to fix it and lags the best in the industry by 500bps to 700bps. That kind of inefficiency and unnecessary costs is a big reason why PNC cannot grow into its valuation. If it made inroads in Q4 I'll be inclined to take another look but prior history would suggest that the status quo was maintained and that PNC's costs are still too high. In addition, with less leverage on higher rates, growing revenue is going to be more difficult to come by for PNC than higher leverage names like BAC or C and thus, its efficiency ratio will be that much more difficult to leverage down. PNC is the wrong kind of bank stock for this environment, plain and simple.

The thing is that despite the fact that PNC has low quality revenue growth and margins and also has expenses that are too high, it is going for an incredible 15.4 times 2017 earnings. That is an inexcusable valuation and one that I simply do not understand. Bidding up this stock when it has all of the wrong characteristics for a rising rate environment makes no sense and I don't see how PNC could ever possibly grow into this kind of price. Keep in mind that PNC's EPS for 2016 is going to be lower than it was for 2015 and 2017's numbers are just 6% or so better than 2016. This is not a blistering growth stock by any means but that is exactly the sort of multiple it is receiving. I have no idea what management could say during the earnings report that would make PNC look cheap so for that reason, if you're long, please consider taking the gift the market has given you and cash out. PNC isn't worth anywhere near $118 and I fear this may end badly for longs. PNC is one of the most expensive banks in the entire market right now and it is one of the least deserving of that distinction; something has to give.

