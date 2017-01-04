2017: The Year Of Inflation Risk

Japan and The U.S. also are seeing inflation jump. The end of this historic QE-era is fast approaching.

Euro-zone inflation jumped .5% sequentially today. Japan's inflation jumped 1% in three months. US ISM price index yesterday jumped 20% from November. Inflation is heating up. When we reach over 2% inflation there will be global coordinated tightening of rates and selling of quantitative easing ("QE") assets. That's the bubble popping catalyst for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

On December 19th we said,

"The dollar breakout and the oil move (both sequentially and year-over-year) are new. They are about to start impacting EU and Japan inflation numbers. That said both EU and Japan inflation have already started their move up. When oil and the dollar start impacting them it's going to further drive inflation overseas higher."

Today's Euro Zone Inflation Report: C'mon Yikes.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Euro-zone inflation jumped .5% month-to-month. It's quickly on its way to reaching the ECB's official target of close-to-but-not-less-than-1.8243%-but-not-greater-by-much-than-2%-maybe-a-teensy-bit-above-but-only-if-it-will-go-back-below....

ECB:

"The ECB aims at inflation rates of below, but close to, 2% over the medium term."

That target is way too precise. Expect inflation to blow passed that quaint target.

Japan's Recent Inflation: C'mon Ouch.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Japan's inflation jumped 1% in three months. But don't worry it was mostly thanks to food and energy so analysts are not concerned. Wait a minute, food and energy don't matter? They do if you're a consumer. Say what you want inflation is moving up.

China Inflation: No Biggie Here: Exporting Deflation, I Mean Inflation

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

On December 11th we reported that China is now exporting inflation (with an "IN") not deflation.

And the US?

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

US inflation is also moving up.

How fast? We think it's about to jump higher from here.

ISM's price index (reported yesterday) from November to December jumped 20% from 54.5 to 65.5. That can preview the upcoming CPI number being reported January 18th.

Inflation Clearly Picking Up Globally

The only way we have deflation at this point is if the market crashes and slows economies.

There are two problems with the current inflation story.

1) It likely keeps jumping as central banks are way too easy.

2) When it passes global central bankers 2% inflation targets they will need to tighten and sell their QE related stock and bond positions. That will reverse the cushion of support they've granted markets since 2008.

At greater than 2% inflation, which is fast approaching, the central bank story of save-any-dip-at-any-cost will be history. It will be a major change and investors will not be prepared for that reality.

How quickly is that coming?

EU inflation just jumped .5% in one month. At that pace it will take two more months to arrive at their targets. They will have to make decisions if they want to continue buying 60B euros of bonds each month. They will have to stop these purchases or they will fan inflation quickly higher.

Japan's inflation jump of 1% in three months would mean in 4-5 months they will need to strongly consider halting and reversing their purchases. Again, if they don't they will also fan inflation higher.

On December 21st we wrote that central banks will move too slowly. That will likely hurt bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) and stocks.

2% inflation is a global market catalyst. Take note.

In that report we showed that really thanks to QE central banks are at negative equivalent rates when factoring in their asset purchases.

Holding on to their QE related purchases is leaving the world (that is seeing inflation jump) in a monetary position that is way too easy.

Inflation is the major risk for 2017.

...And That's Without A Trade War

Inflation is quickly jumping ahead of the impending trade war.

On January 20th or 21st President Elect Donald Trump will brand China a currency manipulator which will start a trade war.

Closing of borders makes it more expensive to find the supplies and products you need. That jumps inflation even more day-one of the next US administration.

Conclusion

One more data point today confirms that inflation is moving fast globally and central banks are way too easy. When they realize it inflation will likely have skipped quickly passed their 2% targets. At that point they will need to slam on the breaks which will risk markets of all types.

