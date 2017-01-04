How Vale's Cash Flow Growth Will Lead To Strong Upside

Due to a massive improvement in Vale’s cash flow, the stock looks primed to deliver strong upside in the long run based on its price to cash flow ratio.

Iron ore prices will average $60/ton this year itself due to higher steel consumption, a trend that will continue in the long run since steel demand will rise 20% annually.

Vale will witness such a substantial improvement in the cash flow because it will reduce its costs by 20% due to increased production from S11D and witness strong pricing.

Vale forecasts that the FCF will be $19-$21.5 billion at an iron ore price of $50/ton by 2021 and $35 billion if prices rise to $60 per ton.

Vale has witnessed rapid improvement in its operating cash flow over the past few months and the momentum will continue going forward due to low costs and better pricing.

There is no doubt about the fact that operating cash flow is important for a company. The amount of operating cash flow generated by a company indicates whether or not it is generating enough cash to meet its current and capital expenses. Usually, a higher operating cash flow indicates that the said company does not need to access the debt markets in order to finance its growth.

Now, Vale (NYSE:VALE) is one such company that is keeping a laser-like focus on its cash flow generation. In fact, over the past few months, Vale has managed to bring about impressive growth in its operating cash flow, and this is one of the reasons why the company's stock has soared. The following chart clearly shows the improvement in Vale's operating cash flow of late:

This improvement in Vale's cash flow is a combination of two factors - higher iron ore prices and lower costs. Looking ahead, it is expected that both these aspects will continue to improve, which will lead to further improvements in Vale's cash flow, and this will eventually have a positive impact on the company's stock price. Let's see how.

Two factors that will push the cash flow higher

As already mentioned above, an improvement in iron ore pricing and lower costs of production will act as a tailwind for Vale going forward. The important thing to note here is that there are positive developments on both these fronts. For instance, the price of iron ore will continue to rally this year as the consumption of the commodity will rise due to higher steel demand.

More specifically, steel demand will rise at an annual rate of 20% until 2020, which will push up the price of steel in the U.S. from $175 per ton to $225 per ton. Since iron ore is used for smelting steel, its demand will also go up going forward and lead to an increase in prices. In fact, due to strong end-market prospects, Goldman Sachs is of the opinion that the price of iron ore will average $63 per ton in the first half of 2017, with an average of $60 per ton seen throughout the year.

At the same time, the cost profile of Vale will continue to improve as the company will be increasing production from assets that have a lower cost base. The primary project of Vale that will lead to lower costs is the S11D Carajas project in Brazil. Driven by this project, Vale expects its overall cash costs to drop 20% to $10/ton going forward once the project is fully-ramped up. This is because the S11D project will have cash costs of only $7.70 per ton once production is in full swing, representing a drop of 30% from present levels.

As a result of these factors, I won't be surprised if the cash flow performance of Vale continues to improve in the long run, which will eventually lead to an increase in the company's stock price. Let me explain how.

Vale will deliver stronger cash flow in the long run

As mentioned earlier in the article, Vale's cash flow performance has been picking up pace in recent months. Now, going forward, Vale is of the opinion that it will witness massive growth in its cash flow performance. In fact, Vale expects its free cash flow to be in the range of $19 billion to $21.5 billion at an iron ore price of $50 per ton by the end of 2021.

On the other hand, its free cash flow is forecasted to be in the range of $35 billion to $37.5 billion by the end of 2021 if iron ore prices rise to $60 per ton. The following chart shows how Vale's cash flow performance is expected to improve in the coming years under different iron ore pricing scenarios.

Click to enlarge

Source: Vale

Now, assuming that Vale's free cash flow in 2019 is at least $19 billion, and the company is able to keep its capital expenditure constant at levels of $4.5 billion forecasted for 2017, Vale's operating cash flow in 2019 will come in at $23.5 billion if we add back the capital expense to the free cash flow.

In comparison, the company has generated $5.6 billion in operating cash flow in the past twelve months. Since Vale has a market capitalization of $37.7 billion, this means that it has a price to cash flow ratio of 6.7. Now, if the company is able to maintain this price to cash flow ratio until 2019, its market capitalization at an operating cash flow of $23.5 billion will be around $150 billion.

This means that the massive growth in Vale's operating cash flow could lead to massive upside in the coming three years, with the stock delivering annual gains of around 60% a year until 2019.

Conclusion

Vale, therefore, looks well-placed to deliver strong growth in the long run. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated around 150%, and given the points discussed above, it won't be surprising if it is able to sustain its rally through 2019 and beyond due to robust cash flow generation. So, it will be prudent for investors to continue holding shares of Vale going forward since the stock is capable of delivering more upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.