Momentum Portfolio January Update

In 2011, Scott's Investments began tracking a momentum portfolio which ranks a basket of ETFs based on price momentum and volatility. In 2014, I also introduced a pure momentum system, which ranks the same basket of ETFs based solely on 6-month price momentum.
The basket of10 ETFs are listed below:
|RWX
|SPDR DJ International Real Estate
|PCY
|PowerShares Emerging Mkts Bond
|EFA
|iShares MSCI EAFE
|EEM
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets
|VNQ
|Vanguard REIT Index ETF
|TIP
|iShares TIPS Bond ETF
|VTI
|Vanguard Total Stock Market
|GLD
|SPDR Gold Trust
|TLT
|iShares 20+ Year Treasury
|SHY
|iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The ETFs are still ranked by 6-month total returns (weighted 40%), 3-month total returns (weighted 30%) and 3-month price volatility (weighted 30%). The top 3 are purchased at the beginning of each month and if a holding drops out of the top 3 at the next month's rebalance it will be replaced.
Pure Momentum System
The pure momentum system previously ranked ETFs based solely on 6-month price momentum. The strategy now ranks ETFs based on 5-month price momentum. There is no cash filter in the pure momentum system, volatility ranking, or requirement to limit turnover. The portfolio and rankings are posted on the same spreadsheet as the 6/3/3 strategy.
A free option for backtesting these strategies is available at Portfolio Visualizer.
The current top 3 ETFs are listed below, and for this month they are identical for each strategy:
|VTI
|Vanguard MSCI Total U.S. Stock Market
|SHY
|iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd
|EFA
|iShares MSCI EAFE
The current portfolios are below:
Conservative Momentum
|Position
|Shares
|Avg Purchase Price
|Purchase Date
|Cost Basis
|Current Value
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|VTI
|36
|113.78
|11/30/2016
|$4,096.08
|$4,183.20
|2.13%
|EFA
|70
|58.09
|1/3/2017
|$4,066.30
|$4,066.30
|0.00%
|SHY
|50
|84.5
|11/30/2016
|$4,225.00
|$4,219.00
|-0.14%
Pure Momentum
|Position
|Shares
|Purchase Price
|Purchase Date
|Cost Basis
|Current Value
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|EFA
|53
|56.79
|11/30/2016
|$3,009.87
|$3,078.77
|2.29%
|SHY
|41
|84.38
|1/3/2017
|$3,459.58
|$3,459.58
|0.00%
|VTI
|27
|113.78
|11/30/2016
|$3,072.06
|$3,137.40
|2.13%
Disclosure: None