Momentum Portfolio January Update

In 2011, Scott's Investments began tracking a momentum portfolio which ranks a basket of ETFs based on price momentum and volatility. In 2014, I also introduced a pure momentum system, which ranks the same basket of ETFs based solely on 6-month price momentum.

The basket of10 ETFs are listed below:

RWX SPDR DJ International Real Estate PCY PowerShares Emerging Mkts Bond EFA iShares MSCI EAFE EEM iShares MSCI Emerging Markets VNQ Vanguard REIT Index ETF TIP iShares TIPS Bond ETF VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market GLD SPDR Gold Trust TLT iShares 20+ Year Treasury SHY iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Click to enlarge

The ETFs are still ranked by 6-month total returns (weighted 40%), 3-month total returns (weighted 30%) and 3-month price volatility (weighted 30%). The top 3 are purchased at the beginning of each month and if a holding drops out of the top 3 at the next month's rebalance it will be replaced.

Pure Momentum System

The pure momentum system previously ranked ETFs based solely on 6-month price momentum. The strategy now ranks ETFs based on 5-month price momentum. There is no cash filter in the pure momentum system, volatility ranking, or requirement to limit turnover. The portfolio and rankings are posted on the same spreadsheet as the 6/3/3 strategy.

A free option for backtesting these strategies is available at Portfolio Visualizer.

The current top 3 ETFs are listed below, and for this month they are identical for each strategy:

VTI Vanguard MSCI Total U.S. Stock Market SHY iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd EFA iShares MSCI EAFE Click to enlarge

The current portfolios are below:

Conservative Momentum

Position Shares Avg Purchase Price Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends VTI 36 113.78 11/30/2016 $4,096.08 $4,183.20 2.13% EFA 70 58.09 1/3/2017 $4,066.30 $4,066.30 0.00% SHY 50 84.5 11/30/2016 $4,225.00 $4,219.00 -0.14% Click to enlarge

Pure Momentum

Position Shares Purchase Price Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends EFA 53 56.79 11/30/2016 $3,009.87 $3,078.77 2.29% SHY 41 84.38 1/3/2017 $3,459.58 $3,459.58 0.00% VTI 27 113.78 11/30/2016 $3,072.06 $3,137.40 2.13% Click to enlarge

Disclosure: None