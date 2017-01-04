Cisco Inc.: Prone To Downside Bias

Cisco Systems Inc. stock is currently prone to an upside bias after reporting its quarterly earnings report.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. traded at $30.22 Monday's close, which stood at -0.79%, or $0.24 per share with a trading volume of 20.19 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc.'s stocks opened at $30.56 during the opening bell and changed hands between a range of $30.13 and $30.60. The tech giant has a total float of about 5.02 billion shares, with a 24.39 million average volume shares each day.

Investors' Eyes on Cisco Systems Inc.

Most of the investors' list includes shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., with a 12-month volatility number of about 22.051600. Meanwhile, the 6-month volatility stood at 14.807400, and the 3-month posted 16.214600.

Subsequently, stock price volatility could be used to determine certain changes in market trends, as a volatile market could suggest a change in investor sentiment. Further, closely watching on volatility levels combined with other technical indicators could also help market participants to identify significant market information.

Traders covering the tech giant's shares are expected to become interested in the Free Cash Flow (FCF) Score of the company. Thus, FCF may help measure the stock's financial performance, in which the company has an FCF score of 0.785450.

Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Rating on Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. issued to clients on Thursday. The company's stock had a target price of $34.00, down from the previous target price of $35.00.

Further, Citigroup Inc.'s target price suggests a potential upside of about 12.51% from the tech giant's previous close.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company such as Wells Fargo & Company, which has reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on the stock with a price objective of $36.50, up from $34.00 on September 19th.

Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the tech giant changed hands at 30.22 during the course of Thursday's session, with a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $31.95. It posted a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

The market capitalization of the company reached about $151.70 billion, with a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38.

The company last issued its financial earnings results on November 16th, which achieved a quarterly earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $0.61, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02.

Additionally, the company posted a 17.50% return on equity and a 21.73% of net margin.

Current Stance of Cisco Inc.'s Stock

The chart below illustrates the Cisco Inc.'s stock after the tech giant provider reported its financial earnings on November 16th.

Given a bearish tone of the stock, market participants are currently reiterating a sell rating after showing three straight drops in earlier sessions.

Thus, the stock is recently prone to a downside bias as soon as the candle breaks through support 30.13.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

As shares of Cisco Inc. are currently in a bearish tone, market participants are recommended to wait on the sidelines until share prices break through its present support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.