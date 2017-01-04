Precious Metals: Searching For A Shiny Bottom

Precious metals have entered a new phase. They are now in the bottoming process.

If I knew the answer for sure I'd be rich. I'll have to be less specific.

The recent recovery has everyone asking, once again, have precious metals bottomed?

Finally some respite for precious metals (NYSEARCA:GLD) (NYSEARCA:SLV) longs. I nearly saw green on my gold position yesterday. Am I dreaming? Have precious metals finally bottomed?

Well let's not get ahead of ourselves. At least we can take solace in something which seems fairly certain: the decline which started on the election has ended.

The gold chart above shows a pretty clear reversal process: momentum waned, the behavior of participants changed, and eventually the trend channel broke.

This all happened from an important area, $1117-1124, which was highlighted in my last article:

Related markets also look like they are turning. I wrote an article about the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and USDJPY (NYSEARCA:FXY) yesterday and they look like they are starting a corrective phase. The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has recently had a strong inverse correlation (40 day sloped correlation of 0.93), and it has already made the largest correction since the election. At yesterday's high, the German Dax (NYSEARCA:EWG) finally advanced to 11,640, making the 'Trump rally' equal in size to the 'Brexit rally'.

And let's not forget about bonds. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) recently broke through its 20dma for the first time since October 4th.

Many, many markets have started to retrace the move which started on the election. They are all somewhat correlated. So what has fundamentally caused this shift?

If you know, educate me in the comments section, please, as I confess I don't know the answer.

I'm guessing the recent moves are merely technical. Many markets recorded buyer / seller exhaustion signals (I use the Demark sequential indicator), many hit support or resistance. With the holidays approaching, shorter term traders squared positions at technical levels.

In the case of gold, shorts playing the head and shoulders targeted $1117. They were covering into the liquidity provided by the rate hike sell off and some may now be going long on the break of the channel.

This is all very well for a bounce and contra trend rally, but it does make me doubt the longer term prospects for a reversal. Have the longer term investors completely covered and reversed? I doubt it. Such a powerful trend needs time to change direction, and my analysis of the cycles in related markets such as the dollar, TLT and the S&P500, all suggest any reversal throughout January will be unwound later in Q1 and the dominant trends will continue.

I don't actually think there has to be hugely significant news to cause the trend to change for good. There may never be a moment where we collectively all say, 'this is it, this news will cause the trend reversal'. In my experience that rarely happens.

There may be a series of small shifts and clues. If Q4 earnings are poor due to a strong Dollar there may be some attempt by the Fed to talk it (and rates) down. President Trump may try to subtly dampen expectations of the scale of fiscal stimulus and avoid equity bubble.

Importantly, time is needed for positions to unwind and build in the opposite direction. Sentiment will gradually shift as trend followers are no longer rewarded with the moves they have been accustomed to.

In Elliott Wave terms I think some markets (the dollar and TLT) have just finished wave 3, or the strongest part of the trend. The remaining waves, waves 4 and 5 are likely to be less powerful, less rewarding or clear, and will set up the eventual reversal.

The declines in gold and silver, however, do not exactly match the moves in correlated markets. Silver in particular has a corrective looking count and there cannot be a simple conclusion that it will mirror the dollar's moves. Correlations and counts are never like for like.

There is no scope for a wave 4 and wave 5 in the above count.

To cut to the chase, I think there is a good chance precious metals have bottomed, but the strength of the trends in related markets may subdue any recovery for a good few months.

This is illustrated in the way gold often reverses. The below chart from my last article suggested gold may follow a similar 'rounded bottom' to the one in early 2016:

I've updated and slightly adjusted this chart, but it still suggests any reversal is a lengthy and frustrating process. We could have to wait till March before a new trend really blasts off:

I'd be much more confident in calling a bottom if the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) were to break $22.5 and its channel:

But as so often happens, it stopped just short. This makes my conclusion slightly harder to write, but here goes anyway....

Conclusion

Gold and silver have made constructive moves higher in recent weeks and may have bottomed. It's not quite yet time to put a hard stop at the lows and relax, but the worst is likely over for longs. Any further lows should bounce back quickly.

Related markets such as bonds, the dollar, and the S&P500 have likely ended the phase of the trend which started at the election. This will give precious metals a chance to recover, but any recovery will be limited as dominant trends are likely to continue (to a lesser degree) later in Q1.

With a longer term perspective the risk to reward in this area is very good. I expect a move back over $1300 later in the year and I remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold futures. I am short SPX futures (but long various stocks)