Money Managers Abandoned Their Gold Longs But Still Love WTI Crude

Stocks: Hedge funds added to their longs and cut shorts last week in the S&P.

Currencies: Long JPY/USD was a crowded trade earlier in 2016, the positioning unwind provides a good example of how to use CoT data to avoid a similar situation.

Commodities: Natural gas producers are selling futures to lock in currently high prices. Money managers are extremely bullish on WTI crude and copper, much less so on gold.

Bonds: Institutional investors are very long the 5-year contract, betting on rates to fall.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data, to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets, is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This is the 40th weekly update that outlines how traders are positioned, and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Bonds

Long-term bonds had a horrible last half of 2016. The 30-year yield rose from 2.1% in July to 3.1% in December, a historically large move. Given the sell-off, positioning in 30-year bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) futures didn't turn all that bearish. Hedge funds reduced their long exposure and added to shorts, but their current net short position really isn't that big.

Positioning is extreme in the 5-year (NYSEARCA:IEF) contract. Institutions are more net long than they've ever been in the past five years.

Commodities

Sentiment has massively shifted in the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) market. Back last summer, money managers were extremely net long gold futures. Since August, they've steadily sold off their long position and are now quite bearish.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) producers & users are very short. This likely means that natural gas producers are shorting futures contracts, locking in currently high prices for their future production.

Money managers recently increased the amount of their bullish bets on WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO). Positioning played a big role in the crude market last year, with extremes in long/short positioning providing good tells for changes in trend.

Extreme positioning can be seen now in copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) futures. Money managers chased the recent rally. Being long copper is very much a crowded trade.

Currencies

Institutional investors are extremely long the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and hedge funds covered some of their shorts.

Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) futures provide a great example for what a crowded positioning unwind looks like. Just a few months ago, hedge funds were more net long JPY/USD than they had ever been in five years. Ever since September, they've had to capitulate on the position and close out their long exposure.

Stocks

Hedge funds added to longs and cut their shorts in the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) last week. They haven't had this bullish of a position on since early 2015.

Positioning in VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) futures corroborates what we see in the S&P. Hedge funds are very short VIX futures, betting on equity market volatility staying low. The trade has worked out well for them since early 2016.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

Being long gold is now a truly contrarian trade Beware of how crowded the long positioning is in WTI crude, natural gas, and copper Positioning in both S&P and VIX futures shows that optimism is baked into the equity markets

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked in this article or incorporated herein. This article is provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk are not guaranteed. This article is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.